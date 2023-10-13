Horrific! China confirms Israeli diplomat working in Beijing stabbed during advertised 'Day of Rage'

As Jews around the world are facing more violence and bigotry, it is being reported a employee of the Israel Embassy in Beijing has been stabbed. The stabbing happened in broad daylight and there is clear video.

Israeli diplomat stabbed in full public view on the streets of Beijing, China.

https://t.co/xTceVK6Bfx — Prof.N John Camm (@njohncamm) October 13, 2023

The video is quite disturbing.

An employee of the Israel Embassy in Beijing was stabbed today in the street. Chinese police have not released many details about the suspect. Israeli embassies & Jewish organizations have become targeted since Hamas carried out terrorist attacks in Israel.https://t.co/tdtUC5oaFC — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 13, 2023

Witnesses reported hearing screams and saw a man carrying a knife after the attack outside a supermarket in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang district

Police say they have detained a 53-year-old, without giving details such as his nationality, while the embassy says the victim is being treated in hospital

they want China to join this forces

this guy might be someone they paid for



btw he can't get away, with the amount of cctv in China

nowhere to run — The White Rabbit 🐇 (@TateWhiteRabbit) October 13, 2023

Seems like a real loss of face for China. These kinds of things aren't supposed to happen there according to the regime. — tyrgoossens (@TyrGoossens) October 13, 2023

Never surrender your guns. — Don't be a Dem (@TXsnpr) October 13, 2023

Another stabbing is being reported on the global jihad Day of Rage.



This time, it was in China and an employee of the Israeli Embassy was the victim.#IsraelPalestineWar #HamasTerrorism https://t.co/GgXxF2iT8w — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) October 13, 2023

if you do not believe the warnings of the day of jihad, China’s futures speak for what lies ahead https://t.co/yNPIVYjAUy — Ashlee Powers (@gogo_powers) October 13, 2023

A true testament of why personal protection is always a must.

Yeah this is barbaric — OMNICHROMATICA (@Omnichromatica_) October 13, 2023

If they are not already here enmass, They are on their way to our southern border at this very minute. — Madnugget1969 (@madnugget1969) October 13, 2023

Exercise your second amendment rights.

China has not historically been kind to Muslims — BraceandBit (@Brace_Bit) October 13, 2023

Heard on the radio today there were a reported 14 antisemitic crimes reported in the UK last month. This month it's already 140ish — Eatdolphins (@Eatdolphins1) October 13, 2023

In France as well — Ravish (@1982ravish) October 13, 2023

Jewish people are facing hate crimes and atrocities around the world. It is despicable.

But they aren't violent. They just want peace. Take a hard look at this @IlhanMN @AOC https://t.co/uz7J06ivX8 — Dave Spielman (@PuckheadDad) October 13, 2023

If it is peace they seek, they surely are not showing that with their actions and calls for 'Days of Rage'.

This trend may lead to world war https://t.co/2Ese8mGDpC — ZimEinsteinZW (@ZimEinstein) October 13, 2023

It certainly feels like nowhere is safe, particularly for Jewish people and it is quite disconcerting. Pray for leadership in all countries who attempt to right the ship and make the world safe for their citizens.

