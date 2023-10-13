Biden ignored all questions about US hostages in Gaza on way to Philly...
Horrific! China confirms Israeli diplomat working in Beijing stabbed during advertised 'Day of Rage'

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:25 PM on October 13, 2023

As Jews around the world are facing more violence and bigotry, it is being reported a employee of the Israel Embassy in Beijing has been stabbed. The stabbing happened in broad daylight and there is clear video.

The video is quite disturbing.

  • Witnesses reported hearing screams and saw a man carrying a knife after the attack outside a supermarket in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang district
  • Police say they have detained a 53-year-old, without giving details such as his nationality, while the embassy says the victim is being treated in hospital

A true testament of why personal protection is always a must.

Exercise your second amendment rights.

Jewish people are facing hate crimes and atrocities around the world. It is despicable.

If it is peace they seek, they surely are not showing that with their actions and calls for 'Days of Rage'.

It certainly feels like nowhere is safe, particularly for Jewish people and it is quite disconcerting. Pray for leadership in all countries who attempt to right the ship and make the world safe for their citizens.

