Apparently suffering from memory loss ... George Takei can't remember the media criticizing Dan Quayle

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:23 PM on October 12, 2023
Meme screenshot

As the Democrats are nothing if not predictable, they are all in an uproar over articles recently questioning the abilities of Kamala Harris. Actor George Takei must have been in a time warp because he does not remember the press ever questioning Dan Quayle specifically.

Yes, Dan Quayle of 'spelling potato wrong one time and never living it down' fame was apparently never criticized if we are trusting the recollection of Takei.

That is likely the best explanation.

Is it because she is a woman or is it because she cackles constantly and can't put together a cogent sentence?

Takei should really have his whole brain checked out while he is at it.

And there it is ... the misspelling heard round the world.

Perhaps this trip down memory lane will refresh Takei's memory and he can rest easy knowing Kamala is not the first VP to face criticism. So glad Twitter cleared that up for him.

Tags: GEORGE TAKEI KAMALA HARRIS PRESS VICE PRESIDENT

