Apparently suffering from memory loss ... George Takei can't remember the media criticizing Dan Quayle

As the Democrats are nothing if not predictable, they are all in an uproar over articles recently questioning the abilities of Kamala Harris. Actor George Takei must have been in a time warp because he does not remember the press ever questioning Dan Quayle specifically.

I see a lot of articles along these lines. “The Kamala Harris Question.” “The Challenge for Kamala Harris.” And so on. I just don’t remember similar articles about other VPs. “The Dan Quayle Question.” “The Challenge for VP Biden.” Vice Presidents are there to support the… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 12, 2023

Yes, Dan Quayle of 'spelling potato wrong one time and never living it down' fame was apparently never criticized if we are trusting the recollection of Takei.

Ah, yes, Dan Quayle’s tenure as VP was known for a lack of criticism. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 12, 2023

If you’ve forgotten 1992, it’s probably because you’re officially senile. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) October 12, 2023

That is likely the best explanation.

Totally agree. Even read a story in the Atlantic about this last night. It’s not convincing, it’s unnecessary, and it’s a false narrative. All because she’s a woman. — David Sanders (@DaveDownriver) October 12, 2023

Is it because she is a woman or is it because she cackles constantly and can't put together a cogent sentence?

Yes, I think we can all remember the free ride Dan Quayle got from the press corps.



Takei relies on his audience not knowing anything about anything. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 12, 2023

Are you kidding? Are you seriously kidding about Quayle? — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 12, 2023

Good Lord man, Dan Quayle was dunked on daily. Maybe have your memory checked. — Cheryl 👩🏼‍💻🇺🇸 #GoDawgs (@ShadowShook) October 12, 2023

Takei should really have his whole brain checked out while he is at it.

Yes you do. What dishonest post. The

Locked and ridiculed Quayle incessantly. This is simply a lie on your part. — Chuck (@SilverBulletLLC) October 12, 2023

The insults of Dan Quayle became so normalized that grade school kids shared them — Sam Stone (@SamThePol) October 12, 2023

I thought it was supposed to be short term memory that goes at a certain age. Dan Quayle was brutalized by the press and SNL had him played by a young child. Most VP's have been pretty much background players. Al Gore didn't really get much attention as VP that I can remember,… — Purple Bison (@UnderdogEnterp) October 12, 2023

Hold up.



You don't... remember... Dan Quayle being mocked or questioned... I...



MFer I was an idiot child at the time and *I* remember it. https://t.co/8iWdUOiYmZ — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 12, 2023

It's true: everyone remembers the press's casual indifference toward famously beloved person Dan Quayle. https://t.co/vDfFrBf13A — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 12, 2023

The press's treatment of Quayle is a small potatoe compared to how they treat Kamala! — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 12, 2023

And there it is ... the misspelling heard round the world.

His career was ruined for misspelling "potato," you numbskull. https://t.co/U8VIBAeQ2e — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 12, 2023

Revisionism on how Dan Quayle was treated is both hilarious & sad. I worked as journalistic intern at the 1988 GOP convention. When Quayle's selection was announced, a reporter shouted, "That idiot?!" The surrounding press corps guffawed. Quayle was treated as an idiot for years. https://t.co/L379un3fxj — D. Stephen Voss (@DStephenVoss) October 12, 2023

Perhaps this trip down memory lane will refresh Takei's memory and he can rest easy knowing Kamala is not the first VP to face criticism. So glad Twitter cleared that up for him.

