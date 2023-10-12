WaPo laments 'cancel culture' nabbing Israel critics and Jarvis gives them a timely reminder

Well, if it isn't the consequences of their actions! 'The Washington Post' is bemoaning loss of jobs by people who criticized Israel this week. Suddenly, when it isn't conservatives being fired, its a problem.

The Israel-Gaza war is still in its first week, but some people in the United States and around the world have lost their jobs, or have faced discipline or backlash, for their criticism of Israel. https://t.co/SNgxTCRK7P — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 12, 2023

“Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life,” Workman wrote. “This regime of state-sanctioned violence created the conditions that made resistance necessary. I will not condemn Palestinian resistance.” But the post came with a consequence: Workman no longer has a job after law school. “These comments profoundly conflict with Winston & Strawn’s values as a firm,” the Chicago-based law firm wrote in a news release. “Accordingly, the Firm has rescinded the law student’s offer of employment.”

The Israel-Gaza war is still in its first week, but some people in the United States and around the world have lost their jobs, or have faced discipline or backlash, for their criticism of Israel. The backlash has been directed toward people of different backgrounds, from a law student and an airline pilot to a basketball writer and an adult-content influencer.

Too bad they weren't conservatives, right? They would have already known expressing your thoughts can lead to job loss and public scorn. Oh, how the tables turn.

Twitter favorite, @Jarvis_Best, quickly reminded WaPo of some of their very own past headlines. Oof!

Cancel culture is real for non-famous people. It is not real for famous people. It just might mean a shift in who their audience is. — Good Buddy (@smokeskermit) October 13, 2023

This isn't cancel culture though. We're not following people around threatening businesses with boycotts or violence for associating with people in order to cause those people suffering.



This is pure freedom of association. The stuff they did is JUST that bad. — Common Sense (@SensibleSimio) October 13, 2023

BIngo. People heard their opinions and just decided they did not want to be around them or give them any money. That is how the cookie crumbles.

