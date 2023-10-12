U of Florida president Ben Sasse issues statement on Israel, puts Ivy League...
Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed
NBC journalist flubs up journalism so badly while attacking X's Community Notes
Leader of Students for Justice in Palestine is majoring in Women, Gender, and...
Starbucks corporation responds to tweet pledging solidarity with Palestine from worker's u...
LA Times journalist will die on the hill that no children were beheaded...
Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns Sen. Lindsey Graham's insane holy war on Hamas
Oh my! Steve Scalise has DROPPED OUT of the race for House Speaker
Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, and more than 700 & Hollywood execs sign letter...
'What is wrong with you?' Former Israeli PM nukes Sky News anchor
Katie Pavlich to Egypt on Palestinian 'refugees': Hey Girl! Why aren't YOU doing...
NBC News worried about conservative social media influencers warning of attacks
American gun owner gives his thoughts on Friday's 'Day of Jihad'
Solidarity with Palestine! Starbucks Union SHOCKINGLY tweets support of Palestine after Is...

WaPo laments 'cancel culture' nabbing Israel critics and Jarvis gives them a timely reminder

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:10 PM on October 12, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, pool

Well, if it isn't the consequences of their actions! 'The Washington Post' is bemoaning loss of jobs by people who criticized Israel this week. Suddenly, when it isn't conservatives being fired, its a problem.

Advertisement

“Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life,” Workman wrote. “This regime of state-sanctioned violence created the conditions that made resistance necessary. I will not condemn Palestinian resistance.”

But the post came with a consequence: Workman no longer has a job after law school.

“These comments profoundly conflict with Winston & Strawn’s values as a firm,” the Chicago-based law firm wrote in a news release. “Accordingly, the Firm has rescinded the law student’s offer of employment.”


The Israel-Gaza war is still in its first week, but some people in the United States and around the world have lost their jobs, or have faced discipline or backlash, for their criticism of Israel. The backlash has been directed toward people of different backgrounds, from a law student and an airline pilot to a basketball writer and an adult-content influencer.

Too bad they weren't conservatives, right? They would have already known expressing your thoughts can lead to job loss and public scorn. Oh, how the tables turn.

Recommended

Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Twitter favorite, @Jarvis_Best, quickly reminded WaPo of some of their very own past headlines. Oof!

Those were indeed the good old days.

Yes, yes. They always believe the alligator will eat them last. Heh.

Not many brain cells among all of them remaining.

It's a mystery.

All of those things are impossible to conceive. 

Advertisement

Well, at least he is good for something.

BIngo. People heard their opinions and just decided they did not want to be around them or give them any money. That is how the cookie crumbles.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ISRAEL WAPO WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed
Amy Curtis
U of Florida president Ben Sasse issues statement on Israel, puts Ivy League schools to shame
Amy Curtis
NBC journalist flubs up journalism so badly while attacking X's Community Notes
Gordon K
Starbucks corporation responds to tweet pledging solidarity with Palestine from worker's union
justmindy
American gun owner gives his thoughts on Friday's 'Day of Jihad'
Brett T.
'What is wrong with you?' Former Israeli PM nukes Sky News anchor
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed Amy Curtis
Advertisement