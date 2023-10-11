Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she's been separated for 7 YEARS and Twitter wonders if Will is aware

With everything going on in the world, we bring you a bit of weird pop culture for a brain break. Will Smith of the famous slap to Chris Rock for disrespecting his wife, has reportedly been separated from said wife for SEVEN years.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that she and Will Smith have been separated for 7 years. pic.twitter.com/q1nffWCV8t — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 11, 2023

So he slapped Chris Rock and ruined his career...for a woman that already left him? https://t.co/SZOYSom6ZT — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 11, 2023

That is a love that runs deep, apparently.

Dude, give the guy a break. He obv. Loved her & wanted to prove his love so she would come back.



Each of us has our weakness. Don’t fault the guy for having a romantic heart.



For the record, I like him more knowing this. — Stephen Borstelmann MD (@drsxr) October 11, 2023

Sometimes, you just have to let them go. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 11, 2023

In the words of Kenny Rogers, you have to know when to fold em.

He could’ve saved himself so much embarrassment by not slapping Chris Rock. https://t.co/5ChE0uJVXQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 11, 2023

He could have saved his career as well.

she made him slap Chris Rock for no reason https://t.co/R1Ue3JV9sI — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 11, 2023

That girl has a hold on his heart.

Can’t even commit to the man and had him emasculate & humiliate himself on the world stage for her. https://t.co/kDZ3ykMgtC — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 11, 2023

Anybody else kinda tired of hearing about them? Or is it just me? Be honest. pic.twitter.com/LlrTOiL5gX — JPhrygian (@JPhrygian) October 11, 2023

She really did him bad

After all he did for her.



Sometimes as a man you juts gotta take the L and move on. She doesn't deserve Wills love 😑😑😑 — Cmvng.sats (@i_am_vickyd) October 11, 2023

She never really got over Tupac, clearly.

Ain’t never seen a Jada movie and said, “Wow, she a good actress”. — Monkey D.eron Luffy (@CallMe_Kratos) October 11, 2023

She made all of America think she loved her husband for years. She did a great job playing that role.

Jada keep embarrassing will man I don’t how she do it — SaintMUFC (@saintmufc) October 11, 2023

Does Will know this? — Gay Ice Cube (@devnsworld) October 11, 2023

this is the first time will is hearing the news — degen poet (@solanapoet) October 11, 2023

Jada has been acting single for decades. Heh.

there’s never a single good headline whenever i see her facepic.twitter.com/48rnylK7aX — 𝐒𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚🕊️❥𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) October 11, 2023

This actually makes me want to forgive him over the slap a bit more, there's obviously something very wrong with her emotional influence over him.



If the marriage was good and he reacted that way, it's one thing, but suffering emotional abuse, it frames it quite differently. — 𝙅𝘼𝙉𝙆 (@0xJANK) October 11, 2023

Prayers for Will to come to his senses.

7 human years??????? — ladidai 📣 go to @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) October 11, 2023

This is literally the wildest thing I’ve read in a while but honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of celeb marriages operate in the same way & only appear together for publicity & monetary reasons — Roy (@ifiwerearoy) October 11, 2023

Cough ... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ... Cough. The answer is yes, probably quite a few.

