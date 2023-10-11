We need to WAKE UP and the Left has to get completely on...
'Read the room'! Subject of Biden's remarks today causes out-of-whack priorities to be...
Noah Schnapp supports Israel; We've seen Stranger Things BUT a Celebrity with a...
BREAKING: Steve Scalise wins closed door House Republican nomination for Speaker
Guess why Dem Rep. Dan Goldman won't criticize Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Democrats Face the Reality of Anti-Semitism in Their Ranks
WATCH: Jake Tapper suddenly discovers antisemitism on the left
'Am Yisrael Chai': AGHamilton shares deeply personal thoughts on Hamas attack on Israel
Wow! In 2007 video Joe Biden warned against the deadly danger of doing...
Here's the latest count of how many times Biden emailed about his son's...
BLM doubles down on now-deleted pro-Palestine tweet, and it does not go well...
Mary Lou Retton FIGHTS for a different kind of victory as she battles...
The Anti-Defamation League gets roasted for its take on who it CLAIMS are...
It looks like the NY Times decided 'terrorists' was too strong a word...

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she's been separated for 7 YEARS and Twitter wonders if Will is aware

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:16 PM on October 11, 2023

With everything going on in the world, we bring you a bit of weird pop culture for a brain break. Will Smith of the famous slap to Chris Rock for disrespecting his wife, has reportedly been separated from said wife for SEVEN years. 

Advertisement

That is a love that runs deep, apparently.

In the words of Kenny Rogers, you have to know when to fold em.

He could have saved his career as well.

That girl has a hold on his heart.

Recommended

'Read the room'! Subject of Biden's remarks today causes out-of-whack priorities to be spotted
Doug P.
Advertisement

She never really got over Tupac, clearly.

She made all of America think she loved her husband for years. She did a great job playing that role.

Jada has been acting single for decades. Heh.

Advertisement

Prayers for Will to come to his senses. 

Cough ... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ... Cough. The answer is yes, probably quite a few.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!







Tags: DIVORCE HOLLYWOOD MARRIAGE RUMORS WILL SMITH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Read the room'! Subject of Biden's remarks today causes out-of-whack priorities to be spotted
Doug P.
WATCH: Jake Tapper suddenly discovers antisemitism on the left
Aaron Walker
Noah Schnapp supports Israel; We've seen Stranger Things BUT a Celebrity with a RIGHT take is pretty WILD
ArtistAngie
Megan McArdle decries cancel culture after backlash against Harvard’s Hamas letter
Amy Curtis
The Anti-Defamation League gets roasted for its take on who it CLAIMS are the ones celebrating Hamas
Coucy
BREAKING: Steve Scalise wins closed door House Republican nomination for Speaker
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Read the room'! Subject of Biden's remarks today causes out-of-whack priorities to be spotted Doug P.
Advertisement