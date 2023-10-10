'Are your people dead? Good.' Pro-Palestinian celebrant is the worst of humankind
'The Atlantic' published a critical Kamala Harris piece and Leftists are seeing red
Journalists on the ground in Israel are confirming accounts of beheaded infants
'What about it?' Colorado State Rep. asked if he'd condemn massacre by Hamas
BREAKING: George Santos indicted on 23 counts while Twitter discusses two tiered justice...
You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck...
Fed up! Twitter wonders what it would take to kick Ilhan Omar out...
NYU Law Student Bar Association president condemns 'the violence of settler colonialism'
WHOA: Leftwing activist CA State Senator Scott Wiener boldly stands up for Israel
Turkish president wonders if US aircraft carrier will 'carry out very serious massacres'
POLITICO: US calls for 'proportionate Israeli response' to massacre
Ben Shapiro: 'When they say it, they MEAN it.' Antisemitic Islamists share their...
WOW: KJP slams members of Congress siding with Hamas, Twitter wants names
'This is a lie.' Joy Reid spreads false story of 'trapped' Palestinians unable...

Huh? Nancy Mace dons a very 'eye catching' shirt and claims it is her 'Scarlet Letter'

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on October 10, 2023
AP Photo/Mic Smith

Nancy Mace, the Representative from South Carolina, showed up with an interesting shirt today. When asked about her odd choice in tees, Mace said it was her 'Scarlet Letter'. We are also very confused.

Advertisement

That's a much more gentle explanation.

As far as we know, Mace is not married so how could she be committing adultery? It's baffling.

Heh! Another message that made no sense.

Recommended

Journalists on the ground in Israel are confirming accounts of beheaded infants
Brett T.
Advertisement

God bless Mary Katharine for always thinking the best of our politicians even when they prove to her time and again they are undeserving of her graciousness.

This stunt feels a bit tone deaf when the House Republicans are trying to decide on a new Speaker and Israel is literally under terrorist attack.

Maybe she believes in reincarnation?

or Attention seeking?

Advertisement

Mace is really going to need to explain this and prove she read the book because right now it is a stunt that did not land since no one can figure out the symbolism. If you are going to give the people performance art, you have to at least make it understandable, Representative Mace.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!







Tags: HOUSE REPUBLICANS NANCY MACE REPUBLICAN PARTY SOUTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Journalists on the ground in Israel are confirming accounts of beheaded infants
Brett T.
'Are your people dead? Good.' Pro-Palestinian celebrant is the worst of humankind
Brett T.
'The Atlantic' published a critical Kamala Harris piece and Leftists are seeing red
justmindy
You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck on the 2023-24 season
Grateful Calvin
'What about it?' Colorado State Rep. asked if he'd condemn massacre by Hamas
Brett T.
Fed up! Twitter wonders what it would take to kick Ilhan Omar out of Congress
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Journalists on the ground in Israel are confirming accounts of beheaded infants Brett T.
Advertisement