Huh? Nancy Mace dons a very 'eye catching' shirt and claims it is her 'Scarlet Letter'

Nancy Mace, the Representative from South Carolina, showed up with an interesting shirt today. When asked about her odd choice in tees, Mace said it was her 'Scarlet Letter'. We are also very confused.

SC Rep. Nancy Mace is wearing a t-shirt with the letter “A” on it.



When asked what it stands for, she said it’s her “Scarlet letter.” pic.twitter.com/YQjieZ6w8O — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) October 10, 2023

Alvin and the chimpmunks — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) October 10, 2023

That's a much more gentle explanation.

Because she committed adultery in 1642? I don’t get it — 💉Josh Rubin, MD 🩺 (@DrSandman11) October 10, 2023

No way she actually read this book.

Legit impossible. — Brooke Payne (@BrookeIsAPayne) October 10, 2023

So, she's a promiscuous woman? — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) October 10, 2023

She cheats on her husband ? — HPN Network🗽 (@HPNnetwork) October 10, 2023

As far as we know, Mace is not married so how could she be committing adultery? It's baffling.

Heh! Another message that made no sense.

Just today I said on "Getting Hammered," "maybe a serious moment will cause people to rise to the occasion," and then immediately said, "I'm gonna totally eat these words by the time this airs, aren't I?" https://t.co/kw3I76VMvj — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 10, 2023

God bless Mary Katharine for always thinking the best of our politicians even when they prove to her time and again they are undeserving of her graciousness.

Can Republicans stop acting as attention-seeking toddlers and put their grown-up pants on?



Has Nancy Mace watched the news lately?! We need adults in the room ASAP.#GrowUp https://t.co/gUK3q4Hwzy — Sarah Elliott (@SarahBSmithVA) October 10, 2023

At a time when entire Jewish families are being murdered, and young women brutally raped, maimed and paraded through the street, perhaps a member of Congress could, I don't know, stow the freaking theatrics and self promotion for 5 minutes. https://t.co/GRE6qwqgn7 — JenNWCbus (@JenNWCbus) October 10, 2023

This stunt feels a bit tone deaf when the House Republicans are trying to decide on a new Speaker and Israel is literally under terrorist attack.

Is… is she admitting to seventeenth century adultery? https://t.co/fibNzuEOhg — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) October 10, 2023

Maybe she believes in reincarnation?

or Attention seeking?

I’m deadly serious here, can someone please explain to me why/what this is supposed to mean. Maybe I’m being deliberately obtuse but isn’t the scarlet letter in, like, the Scarlet Letter about making everyone know Hester is an adulterer? https://t.co/dzB0fBd7eU — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 10, 2023

Mace is really going to need to explain this and prove she read the book because right now it is a stunt that did not land since no one can figure out the symbolism. If you are going to give the people performance art, you have to at least make it understandable, Representative Mace.

