'The Atlantic' published a critical Kamala Harris piece and Leftists are seeing red

Today, 'The Atlantic' released an article questioning Kamala Harris' readiness for the job of the President and exploring why people don't like or trust her.

I profiled Kamala Harris for the November issue of @TheAtlantic: https://t.co/PYoAgV1vq7 — Elaina Plott Calabro (@elainaplott) October 10, 2023

Ease and confidence have not been the prevailing themes of Harris’s vice presidency. Her first year on the job was defined by rhetorical blunders, staff turnover, political missteps, and a poor sense among even her allies of what, exactly, constituted her portfolio. Within months of taking office, President Joe Biden was forced to confront a public perception that Harris didn’t measure up; ultimately, the White House issued a statement insisting that Biden did, in fact, rely on his vice president as a governing partner. But Harris’s reputation has never quite recovered.

It would be hard to find even the staunchest Democrat who would call Kamala currently a good fit for the job.

In June 2023, an NBC News poll put Harris’s approval rating at 32 percent. While Biden’s own approval numbers, in the low 40s, are hardly inspiring, the percentage of those who disapprove of Harris’s performance is higher than for any other vice president in the history of the poll.

Although all that information is accurate and factual, the Leftists on Twitter were big mad.

You know this is nonsense. Your critical of a POC woman in power because you’re afraid. I expect a redo after you actually do your research and an apology. I stand with our VP — debbie156-MeidasMighty Ⓜ️Ⓜ️☮️ (@debbie156) October 10, 2023

Oh, yes. They are just scared of Kamala because of her magnificent power. Heh.

For the record Elaina, all your bosses see you the same way you probably described VP. There is no such thing as a "good minority" — 🇮🇱🇺🇦🐳🏣Duke's Mama💉#BidenHarris 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@DukesMama2) October 10, 2023

Oof. When you scratch a Leftist, you very quickly can find these little racial jabs.

Based on the title, won't be wasting my time/mental energy reading this WW 🐎💩. I'm dying to know, though,what the "problem" with her is,because every single "problem" I hear from WP of all stripes is one that WASN'T a problem for [white politician's name] they've supported. pic.twitter.com/k5Rx6by336 — Bob Short (@baubie89) October 10, 2023

Obviously, it's all racism.

If by profiling, you meant, "indulging in the stereotypical misogynoir that unexamined bias is chock full of", then it is definitely a targeted profile. — Cipher of the Golden Spatula (@snarkylicious) October 10, 2023

A journalist dared tell the truth about how a Democrat is perceived and that is not acceptable in corporate media.

Readers not raging about the truth of the article, wondered why an article was even necessary. There is nothing interesting about Kamala, to be honest.

Apparently Harris' supporters hate the profile. 😂 — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 10, 2023

Hate is putting it mildly.

Someone needed outhouse butt wiping material since there is no Sears catalog anymore. — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) October 10, 2023

Sigh. Those were the days.

I'm appalled by younger women doing men's esp white men's dirty work. We fought hard so you wouldn't have to settle for proximity to power only. You do have other options now.



Get therapy for daddy issues & stop trying to undermine women who are truly powerful in their own right https://t.co/afQiWBp6yo — Nioshii @Nartist (@Nartist) October 10, 2023

Apparently, modern feminism does not allow a female journalist to write critically about a female politician. Unless she is a Republican, of course. Then, she is fair game. The United States has a two tiered justice system and a two tiered system of media coverage.

