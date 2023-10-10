'The Atlantic' published a critical Kamala Harris piece and Leftists are seeing red

'Are your people dead? Good.' Pro-Palestinian celebrant is the worst of humankind
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:47 PM on October 10, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Today, 'The Atlantic' released an article questioning Kamala Harris' readiness for the job of the President and exploring why people don't like or trust her.

Ease and confidence have not been the prevailing themes of Harris’s vice presidency. Her first year on the job was defined by rhetorical blunders, staff turnover, political missteps, and a poor sense among even her allies of what, exactly, constituted her portfolio. Within months of taking office, President Joe Biden was forced to confront a public perception that Harris didn’t measure up; ultimately, the White House issued a statement insisting that Biden did, in fact, rely on his vice president as a governing partner. But Harris’s reputation has never quite recovered.

It would be hard to find even the staunchest Democrat who would call Kamala currently a good fit for the job.

In June 2023, an NBC News poll put Harris’s approval rating at 32 percent. While Biden’s own approval numbers, in the low 40s, are hardly inspiring, the percentage of those who disapprove of Harris’s performance is higher than for any other vice president in the history of the poll.

Although all that information is accurate and factual, the Leftists on Twitter were big mad.

Oh, yes. They are just scared of Kamala because of her magnificent power. Heh.

Oof. When you scratch a Leftist, you very quickly can find these little racial jabs.

Obviously, it's all racism.

A journalist dared tell the truth about how a Democrat is perceived and that is not acceptable in corporate media.

Readers not raging about the truth of the article, wondered why an article was even necessary. There is nothing interesting about Kamala, to be honest.

Hate is putting it mildly.

Sigh. Those were the days.

Apparently, modern feminism does not allow a female journalist to write critically about a female politician. Unless she is a Republican, of course. Then, she is fair game. The United States has a two tiered justice system and a two tiered system of media coverage.

