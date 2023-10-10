BREAKING: George Santos indicted on 23 counts while Twitter discusses two tiered justice system

The charges against New York Representative George Santos have been released. He has been indicted on 23 counts.

BREAKING: George Santos indicted on 23 counts - conspiracy, fraud, false statements, falsifying records, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and more



Read it👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/df9hNEEoG9 — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 10, 2023

A new indictment filed Tuesday charged U.S. Rep. George Santos with stealing the identities of donors to his campaign and then using their credit cards to ring up tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges. Prosecutors said some of that stolen money ended up in his own bank account. The 23-count indictment replaces one filed earlier against the New York Republican charging him with embezzling money from his campaign and lying to Congress about his wealth, among other offenses. The new charges include allegations that he charged more than $44,000 to his campaign over a period of months using cards belonging to contributors without their knowledge. In one case, he charged $12,000 to a contributor’s credit card and transferred the “vast majority” of that money into his personal bank account, prosecutors said.

ALERT: Superseding indictment against Rep George Santos (R-NY). He now faces *23* charges, including conspiracy & fraud. Feds: “Santos allegedly led multiple additional fraudulent criminal schemes, lying to the American public in the process.” pic.twitter.com/oGK4O84jo0 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 10, 2023

Absolutely flagrant politicization of the criminal justice system against a veteran of the Cold War and America's first ambidextrous gold medalist in underwater combat. https://t.co/IKdHK6Tj5U — Joe Cunningham 𓅄 (@JoePCunningham) October 10, 2023

Santos is basically the Forrest Gump of our time.

Funny how quickly they can bring indictments on him (and if he's guilty, he should pay) but it took 5 years to indict Hunter Biden on gun charges.



I guess the Justice System moves at different speeds for Democrats and Republicans. https://t.co/4WbJRYchfz — TJ (@RestoreHonor) October 10, 2023

Hi Jackie! Did he also create 20 shell LLC companies to go along with numerous aliases to hide all the illegal activities? Did he jail political opponents? Looking great w that se#y black dress tonight! Maybe join the gang next time for some dancing! All The Best Jackie! pic.twitter.com/cRkT9nrN5o — Higher Loyalty (@HighestLoyalty) October 10, 2023

The justice system for Democrats moves like frozen molasses.

They should have thrown in Jan 6 — Fullcirclenetworks (@fcnetworks) October 10, 2023

Hush! Don't give them any ideas.

At first glance I thought that said George Soros…. — Airborne Hokie (@Louthanjr) October 10, 2023

Can you imagine the charges that should be brought against that guy?

Can't wait for his story on this one https://t.co/qRnsSEkHez — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 10, 2023

Oh, it will be doozy! Broadway plays could probably be written about the stories forthcoming.

Wow, read this and thought the named perpetrator was going to be Joe Biden. Ooops, my bad. — Steve Swain ⚔️⚜️🇺🇸 (@nolaSteveSwain) October 10, 2023

Biden should have pages full of indictments, too. He just gets a pass because he's a Democrat.

You almost have to laugh at this point. https://t.co/mc10MKgYjc — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 10, 2023

All of the attorneys involved are certainly laughing ... all the way to the bank.

