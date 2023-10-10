You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck...
Fed up! Twitter wonders what it would take to kick Ilhan Omar out...
NYU Law Student Bar Association president condemns 'the violence of settler colonialism'
WHOA: Leftwing activist CA State Senator Scott Wiener boldly stands up for Israel
Turkish president wonders if US aircraft carrier will 'carry out very serious massacres'
POLITICO: US calls for 'proportionate Israeli response' to massacre
Ben Shapiro: 'When they say it, they MEAN it.' Antisemitic Islamists share their...
WOW: KJP slams members of Congress siding with Hamas, Twitter wants names
'This is a lie.' Joy Reid spreads false story of 'trapped' Palestinians unable...
'Sheer evil': President Joe Biden delivers a powerful speech condemning Hamas
Takes ONE terrorist group to know another: Black Lives Matter Chicago comes out...
Dude, delete your account: LA Times journo comes out on the side that...
How 'bout NO? Adam Kinzinger pushing to hold Israeli aid HOSTAGE to benefit...
WHOOPS! Empire State Building lights up in unfortunate color choices in a terrible...

BREAKING: George Santos indicted on 23 counts while Twitter discusses two tiered justice system

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on October 10, 2023
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

The charges against New York Representative George Santos have been released. He has been indicted on 23 counts.

Advertisement

A new indictment filed Tuesday charged U.S. Rep. George Santos with stealing the identities of donors to his campaign and then using their credit cards to ring up tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges.

Prosecutors said some of that stolen money ended up in his own bank account.

The 23-count indictment replaces one filed earlier against the New York Republican charging him with embezzling money from his campaign and lying to Congress about his wealth, among other offenses. The new charges include allegations that he charged more than $44,000 to his campaign over a period of months using cards belonging to contributors without their knowledge. In one case, he charged $12,000 to a contributor’s credit card and transferred the “vast majority” of that money into his personal bank account, prosecutors said.

Recommended

You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck on the 2023-24 season
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Santos is basically the Forrest Gump of our time.

The justice system for Democrats moves like frozen molasses.

Hush! Don't give them any ideas.

Can you imagine the charges that should be brought against that guy?

Oh, it will be doozy! Broadway plays could probably be written about the stories forthcoming.

Advertisement

Biden should have pages full of indictments, too. He just gets a pass because he's a Democrat.

All of the attorneys involved are certainly laughing ... all the way to the bank.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!






Tags: DEMOCRAT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HUNTER BIDEN INDICTMENT NEW YORK REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck on the 2023-24 season
Grateful Calvin
Fed up! Twitter wonders what it would take to kick Ilhan Omar out of Congress
justmindy
WHOA: Leftwing activist CA State Senator Scott Wiener boldly stands up for Israel
Chad Felix Greene
NYU Law Student Bar Association president condemns 'the violence of settler colonialism'
Brett T.
WOW: KJP slams members of Congress siding with Hamas, Twitter wants names
Amy Curtis
Ben Shapiro: 'When they say it, they MEAN it.' Antisemitic Islamists share their true feelings -- LISTEN
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck on the 2023-24 season Grateful Calvin
Advertisement