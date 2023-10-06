Twitter attempts to figure out what is wrong with Kamala Harris and it's hilarious

ESPN is once again comparing HUGE athletic contracts to the chains of slavery...
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:15 PM on October 06, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It's often hard to tell if Kamala Harris is really just this weird or if she had too much wine with lunch. Today, she went on an awkward rant about how Democratic policies are actually really 'popular, popular, popular' and people just don't know about how popular they are. For some reason, she accompanied this by fist pumping the air. 

Here's the thing. If you have to get on stage and shout about how popular your policies are, they may not be that popular, actually. Legitimately popular things don't need to be shoved down the audience's throat.

Also, a possibility. In her past job, she would have put someone in jail for that.

At this point, the options are she is either really dumb or really inebriated. In either case, people seem to feel more comfortable with a dementia addled Biden then her. That should terrify her.

She's giving lady villain vibes, for sure.

Surely, that will make the people believe it. Just clap harder.

Pryor was likable and funny. Kamala is neither of those things.

Oh, the outcome of that would be interesting. There have been drugs found laying around the White House, after all.

