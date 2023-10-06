Twitter attempts to figure out what is wrong with Kamala Harris and it's hilarious

It's often hard to tell if Kamala Harris is really just this weird or if she had too much wine with lunch. Today, she went on an awkward rant about how Democratic policies are actually really 'popular, popular, popular' and people just don't know about how popular they are. For some reason, she accompanied this by fist pumping the air.
Kamala Harris laughs hysterically after claiming Biden-Harris policies are "POPULAR, POPULAR, POPULAR!"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2023
"We just need to let everybody know who brought it to 'em. Ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/Mg2ilPTm9h
Here's the thing. If you have to get on stage and shout about how popular your policies are, they may not be that popular, actually. Legitimately popular things don't need to be shoved down the audience's throat.
I’m convinced she eats edibles before doing these gigs! https://t.co/KMPAfezrfJ— 🎃Kristi🎃 (@TheyCallMeNans) October 6, 2023
I really believe she’s high most of the time. 🥴🤡👇 https://t.co/z37NBTGH4w— CJ4America2 (@GrammyC4Zone2) October 6, 2023
She’s so high. https://t.co/HTfBglFnDv— Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) October 7, 2023
Also, a possibility. In her past job, she would have put someone in jail for that.
Can we stop pretending that there isn't something seriously wrong with this broad? https://t.co/QiTcRNgFb9— LadyPatriot (@Marechtare_) October 6, 2023
What an idiot 🤣 https://t.co/Fgl0TOjiRN— Sunny Flowers (@850Sunny) October 6, 2023
She has the lowest approval rating for any Vice President ever. She checked boxes and was hired. Identity politics. https://t.co/VE9atF3CPY— Ron Mexico (@Braswell213) October 7, 2023
It is frightening to think she's next in line to #Biden. https://t.co/hcDNBZE5qd— Mimzy Borogroves No DM's (@MBorogroves) October 7, 2023
At this point, the options are she is either really dumb or really inebriated. In either case, people seem to feel more comfortable with a dementia addled Biden then her. That should terrify her.
New and improved Joker products! https://t.co/1MfIj4pCT2— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 6, 2023
She's giving lady villain vibes, for sure.
Please triple down on how popular your policies are, Kamala. Make this an ad! https://t.co/j0L3wAffxZ— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) October 7, 2023
Surely, that will make the people believe it. Just clap harder.
"Kackala Harrific" is brainless, obnoxious, and totally detached from reality.— Jan Boville (@BovilleJan31612) October 6, 2023
Yes, we do know who 'brought it' to us!
'It' being child abuse, violence, inflation, and being laid open to enemies. https://t.co/0qnXHLgJtk
Did Kamala Harris, perhaps, one night in the early 1980's attend a Richard Pryor concert and think, "Wow, this guy's on to something with his 'Drunk Uncle Freddy' act", and decide, "Wow, wouldn't this be a GREAT idea for a politician?" How is it possible to be so self-unaware? https://t.co/keR4NIvppY— Rael, Imperial Aerosal Kid (@ezra_reis) October 6, 2023
Pryor was likable and funny. Kamala is neither of those things.
Drug test her!!! https://t.co/Opl7u5AW7z— Todd Wilson (@TDubb) October 6, 2023
Oh, the outcome of that would be interesting. There have been drugs found laying around the White House, after all.
