In a SHOCKING twist, a radical LEFTIST Biden administration employee hates the police and the border

Obviously, the Biden Administration as a whole is a huge mess. There are organizational wide issues, but occasionally one of the individuals working for Biden is exposed and it explains everything.

Meet Tyler Cherry, one of the radical leftists in the Biden admin.



Tyler is the Principal Deputy Communications Director for Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland.



In 2015, Tyler posted, "Police = slave patrols."



In 2018, Tyler posted: "Abolish ICE." pic.twitter.com/YolhSN06t7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 5, 2023

It's becoming more clear why blue cities have major crime problems.

Democrats fail upward.

GOOD GOD! That’s his official WH pic?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 5, 2023

God is indeed good, but He has nothing to do with that mess. Heh.

I think Tyler is mad that we posted his publicly available salary information. It’s $93k in case you missed it. pic.twitter.com/avk2VTi93h — Cellar Dweller Initiative (@CellarDweller46) October 5, 2023

It pays to be a Leftist trying to destroy your own country.

Thank you, proof that he can afford a stylist. — My2Cents (@phpmatt) October 5, 2023

Does this mean I can dress up funny and look ridiculous and have a better time getting a job? — RealBenGeller (@RealBenGeller) October 5, 2023

Dude looks like he should be playing a keytar in an 80s synth new wave band. — Juan Wick (formerly Andre 3001) (@twistedYaga) October 5, 2023

True, thought I’d trust the hard drive of any guy from A Flock of Seagulls before this guy. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 5, 2023

At least they were entertaining.

Why do they always look like this. — Lobbyist_pundit 💸 (@Lobbyist_pundit) October 5, 2023

Every single time.

Is he stealing suitcases from the Beetlejuice cast? — Tonina (@tonina1214) October 5, 2023

In 2023, 1985 called and wants their hair style back. — Bobbi Linn Mac (@BobbiLinnMac) October 5, 2023

Actually, upon reconsideration, 1985 said 2023 can keep it.

Joe Exotic 🤝 Kip Dynamite — Croce Capital (@crocetrades) October 5, 2023

Those two are playing a character and trying to entertain an audience with their outrageous appearances. This guy is serious and has a government job.

Found my Halloween costume, thanks! — Carl Hungus (@chungus_41) October 5, 2023

I mean he just looks Antifa… — Bruce Schlesman (@BruceSchlesman) October 5, 2023

He looks like the type of person who would hang out at airports and steal other people's luggage. — Robert Upshaw🀄 (@robeiae) October 5, 2023

but this hire went so well.... pic.twitter.com/60BzCsS7rm — BTU Bachman (@bachmanity9) October 5, 2023

Exactly like the other one in the Biden administration. Isn't that funny?

Why they always look like the FBI needs to check their harddrive? https://t.co/KqOILbqJPB pic.twitter.com/4LmKm0grW5 — disobey and live (@pigliondog) October 5, 2023

It's not a bad suggestion.

Biden admin try not to hire total weirdos challenge = impossible https://t.co/50rXRBzNPK — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 5, 2023

Pretty sure Biden's cabinet secretaries have a running bet to see who can hire the strangest staffers. So far, Secretary Haaland is the clear leader. https://t.co/G7ak4Le3aF — Lee Williams (@HT_GunWriter) October 5, 2023

These people would be unemployable in most places, but in DC, they are in every government office earning six figure salaries. What a world.

