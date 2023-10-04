Corey DeAngelis OWNS the HYPOCRITICAL head of Texas House Democrats in heated school choice debate

Fact are transphobic. Deputy Political Editor for GB News is absolutely SHOCKED by...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on October 04, 2023

What is that saying about 'staying quiet and folks suspecting you're dumb or opening your mouth and proving it'? The same holds true for tweeting. The chair of the Texas House Democrats, Trey Martinez Fischer, learned that the hard way today. In an exchange with school choice advocate, Corey DeAngelis, he tried to dunk on him for attending a magnet public high school.

First of all, his point makes no sense because a public magnet high school IS a form of school choice. High schools develop 'schools within a school' tailoring the classes to certain interests like law, health or aviation. Any student can apply for the school, no matter the zip code. This is the very definition of 'school choice. Secondly, Martinez Fischer sends his own kids to private school. 

Martinez Fischer can afford to send his children to private school. His wealth gives him 'choice'. He just does not want families living paycheck to paycheck to have the same options. He likely does not want his own kids around the 'poors' and 'normies'.

Many parents had no choice but to choose pubic schools for their kids. That doesn't mean when those kids become adults, they can't advocate for better policy for their own children.

If a person can only advocate for the type of school they themselves attended as a child, Martinez Fischer is not allowed to advocate for public schools, apparently. He went to private school. Oops.

He's an elected Democrat in 2023. He's probably just dumb.

You never will.

Absolutely! Trey should put his money where his mouth is and pull his own kids from private school and enroll them in public school immediately. Walk what you talk, Trey!

Tags: DEMOCRAT PUBLIC SCHOOL SCHOOL CHOICE TEXAS COREY DEANGELIS





Tags: DEMOCRAT PUBLIC SCHOOL SCHOOL CHOICE TEXAS COREY DEANGELIS

