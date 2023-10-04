Corey DeAngelis OWNS the HYPOCRITICAL head of Texas House Democrats in heated school choice debate

What is that saying about 'staying quiet and folks suspecting you're dumb or opening your mouth and proving it'? The same holds true for tweeting. The chair of the Texas House Democrats, Trey Martinez Fischer, learned that the hard way today. In an exchange with school choice advocate, Corey DeAngelis, he tried to dunk on him for attending a magnet public high school.

Hey @DeAngelisCorey, you should know better than anyone that there is already choice in the public education system. You are the poster child for it considering you went to a magnet school. A Public High School Magnet Graduate as the spox for vouchers… Seriously? https://t.co/v4nx5nXGBP pic.twitter.com/rmLLFnTSJt — TMF (@TMFtx) October 4, 2023

First of all, his point makes no sense because a public magnet high school IS a form of school choice. High schools develop 'schools within a school' tailoring the classes to certain interests like law, health or aviation. Any student can apply for the school, no matter the zip code. This is the very definition of 'school choice. Secondly, Martinez Fischer sends his own kids to private school.

if government school choice is enough then why did you send your kids to private school? https://t.co/EkD67AfEEO — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 4, 2023

Martinez Fischer can afford to send his children to private school. His wealth gives him 'choice'. He just does not want families living paycheck to paycheck to have the same options. He likely does not want his own kids around the 'poors' and 'normies'.

Unlike school choice opponents who chose private schools, Corey doesn't want to stop other families from choosing magnet schools if they're not rich. Hope that helps! https://t.co/uklsuCwHnN — Rebekah Bydlak 🌐 (@rebekahbydlak) October 4, 2023

I went to public and private schools.



My family was only able to afford education options because of a school choice scholarship.



Students in Texas do not have that same freedom, but they will soon. https://t.co/ZgfI936Su4 — Nathaniel D. Cunneen (@nathancunneen) October 4, 2023

Many parents had no choice but to choose pubic schools for their kids. That doesn't mean when those kids become adults, they can't advocate for better policy for their own children.

you went to a private school and sent your kids to private school. you are a hypocrite, @TMFtx. https://t.co/EkD67AfEEO — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 4, 2023

If a person can only advocate for the type of school they themselves attended as a child, Martinez Fischer is not allowed to advocate for public schools, apparently. He went to private school. Oops.

Is this a parody account? Or are you really that obtuse? — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) October 4, 2023

He's an elected Democrat in 2023. He's probably just dumb.

Funny how I've never seen one anti-school choice advocate ever bring up public school proficiency scores. — Roland Adam (@RolandAdam20) October 4, 2023

You never will.

If government schools (aka public schools) are so great then you should have nothing to worry about with school choice, surely parents won’t pull their kids out of government schools! — Corbin Sabol (@corbinsabol) October 4, 2023

Absolutely! Trey should put his money where his mouth is and pull his own kids from private school and enroll them in public school immediately. Walk what you talk, Trey!

