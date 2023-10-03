BREAKING NEWS: Democrats and a coalition of Republicans unite to vacate McCarthy as Speaker

Axios: Facebook and X are leaving us more susceptible to misinformation ahead of...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:51 PM on October 03, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In Breaking News, there are enough votes to vacate McCarthy as the House Speaker. Democrats joined with some House Republicans to secure the votes.

Politics is nothing but failure theater lately.

Both McCarthy and Gaetz were Trump endorsed candidates, so this will be interesting to watch play out. All eyes are on the Trump camp to see which side they ultimately support.

Even among members of the party, reactions are mixed.

One of Gaetz fellow Congressmen from Florida from the Democratic side voted with him to remove McCarthy from the Speakership.

Likely a mutual dislike for McCarthy and they were probably promised something for their vote.

While other Republican Congressmen raged at Gaetz for fundraising and pandering off upheaval in the party.

It was certainly a prescient event looking back.

Heh! Please do not give Jamaal Bowman any ideas. Stay tuned to 'Twitchy' as we walk you through the next twists and turns in this process.

