BREAKING NEWS: Democrats and a coalition of Republicans unite to vacate McCarthy as Speaker

In Breaking News, there are enough votes to vacate McCarthy as the House Speaker. Democrats joined with some House Republicans to secure the votes.
🚨Breaking News: There are enough votes in the House to vacate McCarthy as Speaker. pic.twitter.com/vjdPi43Fjd— The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 3, 2023
Eight Republicans against McCarthy after the first reading.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023
Official notice is coming soon -- MCCARTHY has unofficially been removed from the speakership.
Breaking: Kevin McCarthy is OUT as House Speaker, 216-210— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 3, 2023
Politics is nothing but failure theater lately.
This is one of the more sane moments in American politics since 2017 https://t.co/ro7DgWf2Do— Stupid Gerbil 🇬🇧🏳️🌈🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@lefty_gerbil) October 3, 2023
Here go again. I wonder how long it will take this time https://t.co/fV6vTPt2bE— Matu (@mat1_u) October 3, 2023
https://t.co/hRhrWAxEoh pic.twitter.com/2jL5VQN0Nz— cornpopio (@tpformybiden) October 3, 2023
Loomer trashing Donalds and MTG. Gaetz going after McCarthy. Trump supporters, all of them. pic.twitter.com/OQbYF6BLY0— John Now at Friendster Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 3, 2023
Both McCarthy and Gaetz were Trump endorsed candidates, so this will be interesting to watch play out. All eyes are on the Trump camp to see which side they ultimately support.
Disgusting 🤮 I’m going to be an independent— 🇺🇸✝️MamaBear🇺🇸✝️ (@mamabear222222) October 3, 2023
Yahoo, he's BAD— Mark Yarbrough (@MarkYar85044427) October 3, 2023
Even among members of the party, reactions are mixed.
I just voted to vacate the Speaker of the House. It’s a sad day for our country. The Speaker did this to himself by lying to both Democrats AND Republicans.— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) October 3, 2023
Speaker McCarthy will go down in history as the weakest Speaker in the history of our country.
One of Gaetz fellow Congressmen from Florida from the Democratic side voted with him to remove McCarthy from the Speakership.
So, I know nothing about anything on this. But, why would Dems align with the most extreme faction of the GOP? https://t.co/pBSOBJBb2M— maryam (@maartoos) October 3, 2023
Likely a mutual dislike for McCarthy and they were probably promised something for their vote.
Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA) explodes on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for fundraising off effort to oust Speaker McCarthy: "Texts messages saying, 'Give me money, I filled a motion to vacate.' Using official actions to raise money. It’s disgusting. It is what is disgusting about D.C." pic.twitter.com/RwlUKrmTrr— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2023
While other Republican Congressmen raged at Gaetz for fundraising and pandering off upheaval in the party.
Incredible after McCarthy saved @NancyMace in a tough race back in 2020.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 3, 2023
And her beef with McCarthy has been about "womens issues" - curious how working with Matt Gaetz to bring the house to a standstill advances her goals any further. https://t.co/Q1fryJVy2Y
I mean, it took the guy 15 votes to win the speakership….should’ve been the sign it wasn’t going to workout— McEnroe 🇺🇸 (@mcenroejack) October 3, 2023
It was certainly a prescient event looking back.
He's out at this point.— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 3, 2023
Quick, someone pull the fire alarm! https://t.co/s0yKpwPrZY— LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) October 3, 2023
Heh! Please do not give Jamaal Bowman any ideas. Stay tuned to 'Twitchy' as we walk you through the next twists and turns in this process.
