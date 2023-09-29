School to prison pipeline? Loudoun County Superintendent found GUILTY of whistleblower retaliation

The verdict is in and the Loudoun County, Virginia Superintendent was found guilty of retaliating against a teacher who exposed the coverup of crimes against students.

Advertisement

Former Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler was officially found guilty of retaliating against a teacher who exposed how the district covered up sexual assault by a boy in a dress in their school bathrooms.



Great news for LCPS parents.https://t.co/lMO1ntCfMR — 1776 Project PAC (@1776ProjectPac) September 29, 2023

A jury of six women and one man on Friday found ex-Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler guilty of using his position to retaliate against a teacher for cooperating with a grand jury investigating how the district handled sexual assault. After a four-day trial plus a day of deliberations, the jury found that Ziegler wrongfully fired a teacher who had disclosed to Virginia investigators about mishandling of sexual assault in her classroom. Ziegler was convicted of using his official position to retaliate against someone for exercising their rights, and acquitted of punishing someone for testifying to a jury, both misdemeanors.

Ziegler could face up to 12 months in jail, a $2,500 fine, or both. Sentencing in the trial will occur on January 4, 2024, Judge Douglas Fleming Jr. said. Ziegler’s victim, former special education teacher Erin Brooks, clasped her hands in front of her mouth in emotion after the verdict was read. Prosecutors appointed by Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, said that after they began investigating the school district’s coverup of a bathroom rape, they spoke with Brooks, who disclosed an unrelated instance of mishandling of sexual assault by school administrators. Brooks was then fired by Ziegler for cooperating with the special grand jury.

I hope she’s suing Loudoun Co! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 29, 2023

Fantastic! Luke Rosiak deserves a legitimate version of the Pulitzer Prize!

Perhaps a “Knowles”? @michaeljknowles — Unrepentant Harlequin (@HarlanUncle) September 29, 2023

I. Just. WHAT THE HELL WAS GOING ON IN LOUDON COUNTY?



I can't even begin to explain how disgusted and enraged I am. https://t.co/LnJ2oNLqt5 pic.twitter.com/uhjVeP5THd — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 29, 2023

Luke has been driving this story since Day 1, and arguably this story put Youngkin in the governors mansion https://t.co/qICQtYEacw — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 29, 2023

Thank goodness there was independent media willing to do the job the corporate media would not. Kudos to Luke Rosiak for refusing to let this story go.

Throw the gavel at this loser — Youngboy dude (@dudes_opinions) September 29, 2023

Huh. We were told this was a fabricated story because accepting it as true meant supporting Glenn Youngkin over Terry McAuliffe and that just couldn’t happen. https://t.co/CA578auR2K — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) September 29, 2023

The School to Prison pipeline. https://t.co/OH7V1KEtgU — Orlando Maltravers (@RobertKYarbro) September 29, 2023

This is a whole new spin on that phrase.

Glad to see one of the people involved in covering up the Loudoun County sexual assault case being held accountable.



I do think this is WAY more about the hubris of public school officials and their CYA tactics than it is about ‘trans’ bathroom issues — grand jury report here,… https://t.co/8GoZHdo19z — Christina Dalcher (@CV_Dalcher) September 29, 2023

Advertisement

Well said. This is just the tip of the iceberg. This is an institutional issue rampant in government schools across America. Parents must continue to demand change and accountability.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







