School to prison pipeline? Loudoun County Superintendent found GUILTY of whistleblower retaliation

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:32 PM on September 29, 2023
meme

The verdict is in and the Loudoun County, Virginia Superintendent was found guilty of retaliating against a teacher who exposed the coverup of crimes against students.

A jury of six women and one man on Friday found ex-Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler guilty of using his position to retaliate against a teacher for cooperating with a grand jury investigating how the district handled sexual assault.

After a four-day trial plus a day of deliberations, the jury found that Ziegler wrongfully fired a teacher who had disclosed to Virginia investigators about mishandling of sexual assault in her classroom. Ziegler was convicted of using his official position to retaliate against someone for exercising their rights, and acquitted of punishing someone for testifying to a jury, both misdemeanors.

Ziegler could face up to 12 months in jail, a $2,500 fine, or both. Sentencing in the trial will occur on January 4, 2024, Judge Douglas Fleming Jr. said. Ziegler’s victim, former special education teacher Erin Brooks, clasped her hands in front of her mouth in emotion after the verdict was read.

Prosecutors appointed by Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, said that after they began investigating the school district’s coverup of a bathroom rape, they spoke with Brooks, who disclosed an unrelated instance of mishandling of sexual assault by school administrators. Brooks was then fired by Ziegler for cooperating with the special grand jury.

Stephen Miller (the other one) drags Phillip Bump like only he can and ROFL
Aaron Walker
Thank goodness there was independent media willing to do the job the corporate media would not. Kudos to Luke Rosiak for refusing to let this story go.

This is a whole new spin on that phrase.

Well said. This is just the tip of the iceberg. This is an institutional issue rampant in government schools across America. Parents must continue to demand change and accountability.

