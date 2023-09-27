GROSS! Chris Cillizza absolutely SWOONS over the new bad boy behavior of John Fetterman

In the category of 'latest fan fiction about John Fetterman', please give 'journalist' Chris Cillizza an award.

1/ I've noticed something of late: John Fetterman seems to have no effs left to give. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 27, 2023

When the President of the country is barely lucid, any sign of life within the Democratic party is worthy of celebration.

2/ Fetterman was the first Senator to call for Menendez to resign -- and has compared the New Jersey Senator to Tony Soprano — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 27, 2023

To be fair, he probably just read what someone else typed on his tablet.

3/ Fetterman has also hit back at critics -- including some in his own party -- on how he dresses — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 27, 2023

A senator behaving like a toddler and refusing to wear church clothes because they are 'itchy' is all it takes to impress the press these days.

4/ This feels to me like a big change from how Fetterman conducted himself in the early part of his Senate tenure -- trying to fit in and stay out of the spotlight — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 27, 2023

Maybe his new meds are helping him to actually have a personality since he seemed to be an empty shell upon being sworn into the Senate.

5/ What's changed? I genuinely don't know. Maybe Fetterman feels more comfortable in the Senate or in his own skin these days.



Regardless of the reasons, he's emerged as one of the most interesting voices in Washington these days. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 27, 2023

To paraphrase him, you write like he dresses. — soonerhokie (@soonerhokie) September 27, 2023

He can’t form sentences, he disappeared the first few months on the job because he was sad. They change the dress code for him. His doctor said he was fine and didn’t need any special treatment. Remember when you guys said it was a hearing problem. Hearing problem =sweat pants — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) September 27, 2023

Apparently, if he can wear shorts, it helps him hear better. Who knew?

He also can’t make it to the F if he tried the ABCs — James T. Khakis (@JamesTKhakis) September 27, 2023

The media’s fanboy worship of the working man cosplay guy is weird. — Template Literal (@Mojo0016) September 27, 2023

Absolutely! Surely, Chris would also be impressed if a Republican refused to wear itchy clothes to the Senate and instead demanded to wear athletic wear. Surely, he isn't just rooting for a Democrat because he's an 'impartial and unbiased' journalist, right?

He has cognitive impairment and he can't dress himself and the media has covered for this.



Dude could shit himself in the Capitol and there'd be thinkpieces of how brave he is. https://t.co/yGWynME7Sv — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) September 27, 2023

Or he’s too addled to dress himself. — SomeGuy (@TidewaterP1) September 27, 2023

The more likely explanation but that does not sound as tough. Chris is in the business of writing the preferred narrative for the DNC.

