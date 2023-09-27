Pillow talk screenshot with Matt Gaetz seems to prove Cassidy Hutchinson lied ... AGAIN

Oh, what tangled webs we weave when we go on Rachel Maddow and allegedly lie like Cassidy Hutchinson. To catch up, Cassidy Hutchinson, former Trump staffer who told the January 6 committee some really crazy stories, went on Rachel Maddow last night. In the interview, she claimed she never dated Florida Representative Matt Gaetz as she had higher standards in men.

"I will say, on behalf of myself, I never dated Matt Gaetz. I have much higher standards in men. And Matt, frankly is a very unserious politician." -Cassidy Hutchinson leaves nothing to question about her regard for Rep. Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/MGzSzl33IU — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) September 26, 2023

Welp, evidence has now been released suggesting Cassidy might be a liar, liar pants on fire.

NEW: iPhone Screenshot Undermines Cassidy Hutchison’s Claim That She Never Dated Matt Gaetz



Read more here for ⁦@DailyCaller⁩: https://t.co/1DWHup9e9y — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 27, 2023

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and the January 6 committee’s key witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, can be seen FaceTiming while lying in bed in an iPhone screenshot obtained by the Daily Caller. The photo comes after Hutchinson denied Gaetz’s claim that he dated Hutchinson “for a few weeks when we were both single years ago.” A source close to Gaetz confirmed the authenticity of the screenshot.

I knew @mattgaetz would have receipts — Wayne Cloud (@1stAD123) September 27, 2023

In today's world, it's really difficult to hide the digital receipts.

I hope someone asked Gaetz if it was true before publishing. — Ron Stevenson (@IndyRedoubt) September 27, 2023

I did… that’s why I published the story. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 27, 2023

Isn’t she the same kook that said Trump tried to steal the beast? 😂 — JenPat45 (@jennifer_wilds) September 27, 2023

Yep, that is the one.

Women like Cassidy give the rest of us a bad name. — Krissy (@KMO1980) September 27, 2023

That’s called pillow talk — Jose Galan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jgalan707) September 27, 2023

Indeed it is and it appears Cassidy is busted, once again.

lol, ok, but this makes me uncomfortable. I could believe they dated without this — Kayley Coons (@KayleyCoons) September 27, 2023

True, but when Cassidy made comments about 'better taste' than to date Gaetz, he does have the right to hit back with evidence proving she may not be telling the whole story. She could have just left well enough alone, but she was apparently more interested in impressing Rachel Maddow and got herself in a pickle.

Isn’t she a serial liar? She’s been caught in lies, so which lie should we trust? — Dee_Artist (@denise_artist) September 27, 2023

It's the 'Boy who Cried Wolf' problem. She has told some really tall tales so when she is once again proven wrong, it becomes more and more difficult to ever believe her.

This gal puts Amber Heard to shame — Charles Vance (@CharlesBenVance) September 28, 2023

Now Im starting to doubt her story about Trump strangling the secret service guy. 😂 — 00neerdowell00 (@00neerdowe00) September 27, 2023

Ha! To be fair, America has been doubting that story for some time now. Let's hope Cassidy's 15 minutes of 'lame' is almost up.

