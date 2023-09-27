Pillow talk screenshot with Matt Gaetz seems to prove Cassidy Hutchinson lied ... AGAIN

LCS Game Changers: Move over ladies, the gamer dudes will take it from...
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:10 PM on September 27, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Oh, what tangled webs we weave when we go on Rachel Maddow and allegedly lie like Cassidy Hutchinson. To catch up, Cassidy Hutchinson, former Trump staffer who told the January 6 committee some really crazy stories, went on Rachel Maddow last night. In the interview, she claimed she never dated Florida Representative Matt Gaetz as she had higher standards in men. 

Welp, evidence has now been released suggesting Cassidy might be a liar, liar pants on fire.

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and the January 6 committee’s key witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, can be seen FaceTiming while lying in bed in an iPhone screenshot obtained by the Daily Caller.

 

The photo comes after Hutchinson denied Gaetz’s claim that he dated Hutchinson “for a few weeks when we were both single years ago.”

 

A source close to Gaetz confirmed the authenticity of the screenshot.

In today's world, it's really difficult to hide the digital receipts.

Writer who explains complex information explains how wire transfers work
Brett T.
Yep, that is the one.

Indeed it is and it appears Cassidy is busted, once again.

True, but when Cassidy made comments about 'better taste' than to date Gaetz, he does have the right to hit back with evidence proving she may not be telling the whole story. She could have just left well enough alone, but she was apparently more interested in impressing Rachel Maddow and got herself in a pickle.

It's the 'Boy who Cried Wolf' problem. She has told some really tall tales so when she is once again proven wrong, it becomes more and more difficult to ever believe her.

Ha! To be fair, America has been doubting that story for some time now. Let's hope Cassidy's 15 minutes of 'lame' is almost up.

