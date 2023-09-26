Et tu, Cory Booker? Trouble brews in New Jersey as Democratic senators turn on each other

Propagandists or media? Twitter questions the distinction after Zelensky issues state awar...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:00 PM on September 26, 2023

Will wonders never cease? Apparently, a Democrat has finally found some moral fortitude and is calling on Senator Menendez to resign in the midst of his bribery scandal. Furthermore, it was not just any Democrat, it was the OTHER Senator from New Jersey, Cory Booker.

“For nearly a decade, I’ve worked in the Senate alongside Senator Menendez. As New Jersey’s junior Senator, I imagine that I’ve had more professional experiences with him than most others, and I’ve witnessed his extraordinary work and boundless work ethic. I’ve consistently found Senator Menendez to be intellectually gifted, tough, passionate, and deeply empathic. We have developed a working relationship and a friendship that I value and believe has furthered our effectiveness in serving New Jersey. 

“Senator Menendez is again facing a federal indictment, one that contains shocking allegations of corruption and specific, disturbing details of wrongdoing. I’ve found the allegations hard to reconcile with the person I know. 

“It is not surprising to me that Senator Menendez is again determined to mount a vigorous defense. And I still believe he, like anyone involved with our criminal justice system, deserves our presumption of innocence until proven guilty. A jury of his peers will make the ultimate decision as to whether he is criminally guilty. 

“There is, however, another higher standard for public officials, one not of criminal law but of common ideals. As Senators, we operate in the public trust. That trust is essential to our ability to do our work and perform our duties for our constituents. 

The rule always applies. If a Democrat is ever being talked about negatively in the press, it is because the DNC has decided they can be discarded. It's always coordinated.

One former Trump staffer disagrees with the call to resign, apparently.

Others see Booker's call as self serving and a cudgel to attack Trump. This is also a distinct possibility. Menendez is showing no signs of willingness to back down so America will have to stay tuned.

