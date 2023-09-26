Et tu, Cory Booker? Trouble brews in New Jersey as Democratic senators turn on each other

Will wonders never cease? Apparently, a Democrat has finally found some moral fortitude and is calling on Senator Menendez to resign in the midst of his bribery scandal. Furthermore, it was not just any Democrat, it was the OTHER Senator from New Jersey, Cory Booker.

My statement on Senator Robert Menendez. pic.twitter.com/h7WY9EWwUz — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) September 26, 2023

“For nearly a decade, I’ve worked in the Senate alongside Senator Menendez. As New Jersey’s junior Senator, I imagine that I’ve had more professional experiences with him than most others, and I’ve witnessed his extraordinary work and boundless work ethic. I’ve consistently found Senator Menendez to be intellectually gifted, tough, passionate, and deeply empathic. We have developed a working relationship and a friendship that I value and believe has furthered our effectiveness in serving New Jersey. “Senator Menendez is again facing a federal indictment, one that contains shocking allegations of corruption and specific, disturbing details of wrongdoing. I’ve found the allegations hard to reconcile with the person I know. “It is not surprising to me that Senator Menendez is again determined to mount a vigorous defense. And I still believe he, like anyone involved with our criminal justice system, deserves our presumption of innocence until proven guilty. A jury of his peers will make the ultimate decision as to whether he is criminally guilty. “There is, however, another higher standard for public officials, one not of criminal law but of common ideals. As Senators, we operate in the public trust. That trust is essential to our ability to do our work and perform our duties for our constituents.

They want Menendez to step down. It’s clearly coordinated. It makes sense to wonder if the indictment was intended to force him out of office. https://t.co/oshQPR9VDA — Chris Paul (@imyourmoderator) September 26, 2023

The rule always applies. If a Democrat is ever being talked about negatively in the press, it is because the DNC has decided they can be discarded. It's always coordinated.

Cory Booker calls for Menendez to resign after basically every one in NJ has https://t.co/ycQM4XswkO — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 26, 2023

According this standard DOJ can unilaterally select, with no due process, who can and cannot serve in Congress. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 26, 2023

One former Trump staffer disagrees with the call to resign, apparently.

Your statement does not explain why an innocent person should leave.



Oh... You think he IS guilty of something.



Ok so why pretend to think that he is innocent?



The statement would be honest if it said "there is no way @SenatorMenendez is innocent here so he should resign!" — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) September 26, 2023

They’re just trying to use Menendez as a conduit to attack Trump.



“See?? We call out our own!”



So dumb. Give more power to the bureaucrats! — CannCon (@CannConActual) September 26, 2023

Others see Booker's call as self serving and a cudgel to attack Trump. This is also a distinct possibility. Menendez is showing no signs of willingness to back down so America will have to stay tuned.

