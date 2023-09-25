WaPo's Joe Biden simp Philip Bump locks down replies to his latest defense...
USA TODAY talks to voters and learns who their REAL ideal candidate is
No wonder Donald Trump said he wanted to buy a Glock
Twitter offers its farewells (LOL) to Megan Rapinoe after final USWNT match
Democrats post slow-motion video of Joe Biden delivering for Gen Z
Oversight Committee to hold first impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday
Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell...
'Lost': FBI sued after allegedly losing hundreds of thousands of rare coins during...
WATCH as baby rhino thwarts keeper's sophisticated cage in daring escape caught on...
'You're an idiot.': Ana Navarro earns MAJOR eye-rolling for being 'shocked' by Menendez...
Must be nice! Michelle Obama will speak to Germans about inclusion for a...
Ron DeSantis posts brutal video challenging Gavin Newsom to a debate
'How is any of this even acceptable?' Ian Miles Cheong shares video of...
With help from ladies like Taylor Swift & Alix Earle, the NFL 'scores'...

Ted Cruz SCHOOLS anti-Christian organization targeting Auburn mass baptism

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:40 PM on September 25, 2023
AP Photo/LM Otero

Recently, Auburn University has been experiencing a revival that led to a mass baptism of over 200 students. Students freely made the decision and chose to be baptized. The 'Freedom From Religion Foundation' apparently isn't satisfied to allow people to practice religion freely and has now targeted Auburn.

Advertisement

Several coaches are in hot water with a national nonprofit organization days after taking part in a cold water baptism event that saw hundreds of Auburn University students dedicate their lives to Christ.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation issued a warning to Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze and others against athlete baptisms, saying their employer is a public university, not a religious institution, and that such actions are violations are of the U.S. Constitution.

Auburn University confirmed Friday it had received a letter from the foundation and that it was evaluating it, though it had no additional comment.

Gov. Kay Ivey, who serves as the president of every state university’s board of trustees, issued her own response to the FFRF on Friday, calling the nonprofit’s letters “misleading and misguided,” and that no one’s religious liberties are being violated.

Recommended

USA TODAY talks to voters and learns who their REAL ideal candidate is
Brett T.
Advertisement

Ted Cruz had a few comments for the organization.

It's 'protecting' the rights of Americans by trying to stop them from freely getting baptized. That is a take. A very bad one.

Advertisement

Isn't that the truth. Campuses have become places where conservative students can barely exist or share their beliefs, but the minute Christians host one event, suddenly it's cause for lawsuits.

Great advice! Perhaps freedom means people can practice their religion in peace and those who don't want to, can go find something else to do. What a concept!

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: ALABAMA FREEDOM RELIGION RELIGIOUS FREEDOM TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USA TODAY talks to voters and learns who their REAL ideal candidate is
Brett T.
Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter
Amy Curtis
Twitter offers its farewells (LOL) to Megan Rapinoe after final USWNT match
Grateful Calvin
Democrats post slow-motion video of Joe Biden delivering for Gen Z
Brett T.
'Lost': FBI sued after allegedly losing hundreds of thousands of rare coins during raid
Amy Curtis
'Unsettling': Catturd swatted during his podcast
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
USA TODAY talks to voters and learns who their REAL ideal candidate is Brett T.
Advertisement