Ted Cruz SCHOOLS anti-Christian organization targeting Auburn mass baptism

Recently, Auburn University has been experiencing a revival that led to a mass baptism of over 200 students. Students freely made the decision and chose to be baptized. The 'Freedom From Religion Foundation' apparently isn't satisfied to allow people to practice religion freely and has now targeted Auburn.

You do not have the constitutional right to be free from religion. The 1st Amendment says that the government may not engage with or force religion on you. The people in this picture were freely expressing themselves, not as employees of any institution. https://t.co/VQx6RFm3RE — Margaret Auburn Grad 1776 (@MargaretAUGrad) September 22, 2023

Several coaches are in hot water with a national nonprofit organization days after taking part in a cold water baptism event that saw hundreds of Auburn University students dedicate their lives to Christ. On Thursday, the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation issued a warning to Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze and others against athlete baptisms, saying their employer is a public university, not a religious institution, and that such actions are violations are of the U.S. Constitution. Auburn University confirmed Friday it had received a letter from the foundation and that it was evaluating it, though it had no additional comment. Gov. Kay Ivey, who serves as the president of every state university’s board of trustees, issued her own response to the FFRF on Friday, calling the nonprofit’s letters “misleading and misguided,” and that no one’s religious liberties are being violated.

Hey, @FFRF, your incorrect view of the First Amendment was destroyed by the Coach Kennedy decision.



Also, don't you have more important things to do like suing people who put up Christmas trees?https://t.co/ggITwso1zi — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 25, 2023

Ted Cruz had a few comments for the organization.

If only our senators spent as much time working to address the needs of the American people as they do tweeting at organizations fighting to protect citizens' First Amendment rights. https://t.co/4h9OC4EutP — FFRF (@FFRF) September 25, 2023

It's 'protecting' the rights of Americans by trying to stop them from freely getting baptized. That is a take. A very bad one.

This event was amazing and FFRF thinks their freedom from religion can control your freedom of religion. https://t.co/KKitZ9fKzW — k (@Kit0604) September 25, 2023

The more America strays from religion, the more immoral our society becomes. — Atlanta Conservative (@AtlantaConserv1) September 25, 2023

They shove their dogmatic worldview down students throats every chance they get. Christians are not second-class citizens. — DemonsBelongUnderYourFeet (@Under_your_Feet) September 25, 2023

They are afraid of people who choose to believe in God and Christ. — Dave (@Davecf53) September 25, 2023

Isn't that the truth. Campuses have become places where conservative students can barely exist or share their beliefs, but the minute Christians host one event, suddenly it's cause for lawsuits.

We don’t force you to pray and enjoy Christmas, don’t try to force us not to…. This has started wars in the past. — Chris Wild (@RetiredUSAFR) September 26, 2023

Great advice! Perhaps freedom means people can practice their religion in peace and those who don't want to, can go find something else to do. What a concept!

