Dare to Wear? Kid Rock Dons Patriotic Jumpsuit for Trump’s Executive Order Signing at White House

MAGA rocker Kid Rock was at the White House on Monday with President Donald Trump. Kid Rock was there as Trump signed an Executive Order targeting ticket scalpers. You couldn’t miss the entertainer in his garishly patriotic jumpsuit.

🔥Kid Rock joins @POTUS in the Oval Office for the signing of an Executive Order to crack down on unfair ticket scalping.



'Thank you, Mr. President, because this has happened at lightning speed... thank you for making this happen so quick.' - Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/M4dT3nNsDU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 31, 2025

What a legend, keep up the good work, and I think everyone needs one of those suits! — Shane Funk (@TheBigFunk) March 31, 2025

Kid Rock walked into the Oval Office dressed like the national anthem had a baby with a rodeo—and it’s absolutely perfect. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 31, 2025

The suit was truly over the top.

One reporter even asked if Trump would consider adding some red to his customary orange. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! A reporter just asked Trump if he'd wear Kid Rock's flashy American flag jumpsuit



TRUMP: "I don't know, I was thinking about wearing it TOMORROW! We've got a big day coming up." 🤣



I'd pay to see that 😂 pic.twitter.com/aL3RzL4pGB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2025

The next 4 years will go by too fast 😂 — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) March 31, 2025

I’m trying to savor every waking moment 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 31, 2025

We’ve still got plenty of time. Every day with Trump seems to bring with it something we’ve never seen before. Will he put on the red suit?

What’s funny is I could totally see him doing it 😂 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) March 31, 2025

I really hope he does wear it!

Can you imagine the media I’ll go ballistic?

🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂 — Grace & Grit (@ByGrace26) March 31, 2025

He did get a job at McDonald’s & drive a garbage truck after all. — Love Over Fear (@wildbirdfree) March 31, 2025

That pic’s not real but it does provide a glimpse. That’s probably the closest we’ll ever have to Trump slipping on Kid Rock’s truly rocking suit. We wish Trump would surprise us though.