Dare to Wear? Kid Rock Dons Patriotic Jumpsuit for Trump’s Executive Order Signing at White House

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MAGA rocker Kid Rock was at the White House on Monday with President Donald Trump. Kid Rock was there as Trump signed an Executive Order targeting ticket scalpers. You couldn’t miss the entertainer in his garishly patriotic jumpsuit.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

The suit was truly over the top.

One reporter even asked if Trump would consider adding some red to his customary orange. (WATCH)

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We’ve still got plenty of time. Every day with Trump seems to bring with it something we’ve never seen before. Will he put on the red suit?

That pic’s not real but it does provide a glimpse. That’s probably the closest we’ll ever have to Trump slipping on Kid Rock’s truly rocking suit. We wish Trump would surprise us though.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
