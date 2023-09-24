Anthony Fauci claims Ron DeSantis challenging his narrative is 'violence' in latest interv...
'Grow up,': Harry Sisson throws a tantrum over SCOTUS justices he doesn't like...
SHOCKING: Keith Olbermann makes Menendez misdeeds all about Republicans
Canada, just being Canada, will not charge criminals for killing pregnant victims' babies
Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
'Essential for what? Votes?': Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for student loan cancellation AGA...
'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
Monica Crowley lists four results of the 'poll showing Trump creaming Biden by...
PragerU asks, 'What causes entitlement', and the responses are SPOT ON
David Hogg argues for Biden’s re-election because he 'was once a young person'...
Just GUESS Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' favorite word! Democrats are too excited for a...
WATCH: Did Volodymyr Zelensky, Justin Trudeau and the Canadian Parliament honor an actual...
'Why are teachers TALKING about this?': Libs of TikTok exposes ANOTHER teacher talking...
Glenn Greenwald takes neocon WAR HAWK Bill Kristol APART in brutal thread for...

MSNBC pundit laughably claims Biden's advanced age is a happy bonus

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:34 PM on September 24, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Lately, there has been much conversation regarding Joe Biden's advanced age and his clearly impaired condition. Most honest people, which is much of America, see it as a huge problem and a definite negative. One MSNBC political analyst suggests everyone is looking at it wrong and Biden's age is actually an advantage. It brings 'age and wisdom'. We hate to tell Mr. Belcher, but Biden is 80 and there has still been no signs of intelligence.

Advertisement

Apparently, they must believe their viewers are clowns.

Some people will do anything to be on television.

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Oh, Biden has stories to tell. The lie about how his wife was killed and the lie about how his son died, for example.

Most Americans would agree their lives have been changed for the worse since Biden was President.

Advertisement

Not only have lives changed for the worse, but so has the entire country.

According to what is on TV these days in the way of political pundits, it must be very cheap.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: BIDEN MSNBC OLD POTUS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Anthony Fauci claims Ron DeSantis challenging his narrative is 'violence' in latest interview
justmindy
SHOCKING: Keith Olbermann makes Menendez misdeeds all about Republicans
FuzzyChimp
'Grow up,': Harry Sisson throws a tantrum over SCOTUS justices he doesn't like and it is ADORABLE
Chad Felix Greene
'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
Chad Felix Greene
WATCH: Did Volodymyr Zelensky, Justin Trudeau and the Canadian Parliament honor an actual Nazi?
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement