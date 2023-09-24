MSNBC pundit laughably claims Biden's advanced age is a happy bonus

Lately, there has been much conversation regarding Joe Biden's advanced age and his clearly impaired condition. Most honest people, which is much of America, see it as a huge problem and a definite negative. One MSNBC political analyst suggests everyone is looking at it wrong and Biden's age is actually an advantage. It brings 'age and wisdom'. We hate to tell Mr. Belcher, but Biden is 80 and there has still been no signs of intelligence.

MSNBC’s ⁦@cornellbelcher⁩: “Biden’s even better positioned than Obama … He [has] a story to tell about his old age; you know what his age & wisdom has been able to do? It’s been able to pass transformative pieces of legislation no president has ever been able to do before” pic.twitter.com/EYu8zxC46e — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 23, 2023

MSNBC= Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus https://t.co/AExAmiHVW8 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Nik4Freedom🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Nik4Freedom) September 24, 2023

Apparently, they must believe their viewers are clowns.

Yeah, too bad they are all lies... https://t.co/IcA3UCWL8U — Patricia McGrath- Miller ☘️☘️🇺🇲🇮🇪 (@irishqueen1031) September 24, 2023

Souls are apparently selling for discount prices over at @MSNBC nowadays. I mean, don't these people ever feel embarrassed? You've got one life to live, and you choose to spend it as a shameless hack? Sad. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 23, 2023

Some people will do anything to be on television.

"Biden has a story to tell"? How is he going to do that? He struggles to string together a few coherent sentences on a good day. Most of the stories that he does manage to tell never happened. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) September 23, 2023

"He has a story to tell" If he can remember it. LOL — Carl Ramirez (@Carl3309) September 23, 2023

Yes, we know that Joe has lots of tall tale to tell. We have heard many of his tall tales. Or we can call them what they actually are, which is lies. — MJG100mm (@mjg100mm) September 24, 2023

Oh, Biden has stories to tell. The lie about how his wife was killed and the lie about how his son died, for example.

🤣 Yeah, transformative is one word for the crap he has done. — Ellen Verow (@sunnyday82501) September 23, 2023

Most Americans would agree their lives have been changed for the worse since Biden was President.

These phonies and sycophants howling at the moon make me nauseous. — Sarcasm for a cause = Virtue. Eleutheromaniac. (@pallee12) September 24, 2023

There literally is no limit to the lies and exaggerations the media will tell. Zero shame, zero humanity. — MisterYano (@RyanOin360) September 23, 2023

"transformative"



Hundreds of $Billions of tax payer dollars sent to a non-NATO country, as Biden slow walks the U.S. into war.



Nearly six million people have illegally crossed into the United States illegally since Biden took office.



Borders are something you enforce only if… — Individual Liberty 2.0 🍁 (@Richard13844184) September 24, 2023

Not only have lives changed for the worse, but so has the entire country.

How much is the price of one’s integrity? — Spray Rock (@sprayrock1) September 23, 2023

According to what is on TV these days in the way of political pundits, it must be very cheap.

