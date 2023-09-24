Anthony Fauci claims Ron DeSantis challenging his narrative is 'violence' in latest interview

In today's episode of 'no man is more impressed with Anthony Fauci than Anthony Fauci', he claimed today he saved LITERALLY millions of lives, but Ron DeSantis wants him hurt or injured. This guy has to be the most arrogant man-child currently walking the planet.
Fauci: “I’ve been involved in saving, literally, millions of lives,” yet @RonDeSantis is stoking violence against me pic.twitter.com/ck417jbSoc— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2023
Fauci: “What happens is that if you become the symbol of — the object of people’s anger, even people who know nothing about, you know, the fact that in my career I have been involved in saving, literally, millions of people’s lives. Hello? Forget that. I become that symbol. And…— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2023
Apparently, Americans are just too dumb to know how wonderful he really is. Genius is never appreciated in its own time or something like that. Oh, Tony, you poor deluded man.
You funded the creation of a pandemic. At best, you belong in prison for life. https://t.co/e4pCi88e7F— Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) September 24, 2023
That's the dose of reality this conversation needed.
You see what he did there?— Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 24, 2023
He can’t defend his own actions so he pretends that your criticism will somehow endanger his life.
Everyone on the left does this because the facts don’t side with their arguments—only emotion. https://t.co/tZ79j1Pd1w
Exactly. He does not want to discuss his actions, so he would prefer to play victim to Ron DeSantis.
Fauci has a hero complex that is so out of control https://t.co/2ELKBQtatr— Marquette_g (@Marquette_g) September 24, 2023
This man’s arrogance is outweighed only y by his dishonesty. https://t.co/psK7B7DFgZ— Paul Ladd (@PaulLadd1) September 24, 2023
It wouldn't be Sunday without a word from god. https://t.co/dAKyUtIczd— Lou Grant (@TheCriticsSay) September 24, 2023
Fauci must be the runt of the litter of the gods. Aren't gods supposed to be strong and powerful? Heh.
"Stoking violence?" No. Ron, like many of us, i sick of your lies and sick of how you got rich manipulating the public and getting cozy with Big Pharma. https://t.co/5m6Wp82i2G— 🎶Julann🌹🍿 (@julannwis) September 24, 2023
Any criticism of Fauci is apparently 'violence' against him. He has done an excellent job adopting the language and rhetoric of the Left.
Fauci is so disconnected that he doesn’t understand why most Americans hate his guts. https://t.co/vYZWvbqMec— PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 24, 2023
Dude needs to be "Nuremberg-ed" If we were a serious people, it would've already happened. At this stage we're all sheep and lab rats. https://t.co/YZVxbRBeXV— Anthony Wilson (@Madbird72) September 24, 2023
@RandPaul - how’s it feel hearing this criminal brag about his #crimesagainsthumanity ?— Topaz Blue (@TopazBlue100) September 24, 2023
Makes me sick. Why hasnt he seen any accountability? He needs to be in Gitmo. https://t.co/dbaUkDHlcG
The day Fauci is held accountable for his lies and misrepresentations will be a bright day in American history, indeed.
