Anthony Fauci claims Ron DeSantis challenging his narrative is 'violence' in latest interview

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:55 PM on September 24, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

In today's episode of 'no man is more impressed with Anthony Fauci than Anthony Fauci', he claimed today he saved LITERALLY millions of lives, but Ron DeSantis wants him hurt or injured. This guy has to be the most arrogant man-child currently walking the planet.

Advertisement

Apparently, Americans are just too dumb to know how wonderful he really is. Genius is never appreciated in its own time or something like that. Oh, Tony, you poor deluded man.

That's the dose of reality this conversation needed.

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Exactly. He does not want to discuss his actions, so he would prefer to play victim to Ron DeSantis.

Fauci must be the runt of the litter of the gods. Aren't gods supposed to be strong and powerful? Heh.

Any criticism of Fauci is apparently 'violence' against him. He has done an excellent job adopting the language and rhetoric of the Left.

Advertisement

The day Fauci is held accountable for his lies and misrepresentations will be a bright day in American history, indeed.

Tags: VACCINE FAUCI COVID DESANTIS




Tags: VACCINE FAUCI COVID DESANTIS

