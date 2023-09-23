'RAILROADED!' Companies pull ads from Rumble over unproven allegations against Russell Brand

Russell Brand made the unforgivable mistake of pushing back against Fauci and the COVID mafia, so the Left is determined to make him pay. Their latest play is pressuring advertisers to drop him on the Rumble platform.

Advertisement

Everything going according to plan … https://t.co/Kz7WAcBhBU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 23, 2023

A number of large companies have pulled their advertisements from the video platform Rumble, where Russell Brand broadcasts his weekly show, in the week since allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian came to light. The News Movement reported on Friday that Burger King, Asos, the Barbican and HelloFresh, the recipe box delivery service, had removed their ads. Brand has 1.4m followers on the platform. YouTube suspended Brand’s ability to earn money on its platform on Tuesday but Rumble has rejected calls to do the same. On Friday, Brand said the moves to block him from receiving advertising revenue for his videos on social media platforms have occurred “in the context of the online safety bill”.

.@BurgerKing, @HelloFresh and others pull advertising from @Rumble because they won’t comply with demands to ban Russell Brand.https://t.co/o0OFsFBD2N — Bearing (@bear_ing) September 23, 2023

Basically, Rumble refused to suspend him from their platform, so the Left will just ensure he is unable to make money from advertisers. You will be made to care.

Woke Fascism strikes again — The Individual (@Tweet137188103) September 23, 2023

This dude is getting railroaded. — Walter Sobchak (@OffDclock) September 23, 2023

The PR departments of major corporations are jam packed full of woke metropolitans. I’m not one bit surprised! — Horace Calderwood (@H_W_Calderwood) September 23, 2023

The prosecution is political and you cheer for it. — dimitri (@dimitrigalanis) September 23, 2023

Rumble will be shutdown soon. Mark my words. They will seize the infrastructure. — DeusClownMachina (@ClownMachina) September 23, 2023

This is probably very prescient and also quite terrifying.

We #need the names of companies and platforms that have cancelled/banned/blocked or de-platformed @rustyrockets and @rumblevideo Unlike Russell and Rumble - what these entities have done is actually illegal and we have #proof. Time to #fightback #fightcorruption — Adam Charles (@AdamCharles70) September 23, 2023

Consumers need to force these advertisers to support Brand again or face their own boycotts.

Rumble needs to name every advertiser that pulls out because of unproven allegations. Right now Russell Brands supporters will grind them into the dust. Burger King is already closing locations. This was stupid on their part. Burger King artificially flavored microwaved poison. — coffeescold (@1stoffence) September 23, 2023

Advertisement

And I WAS treating myself to Burger King once a week. Not anymore. — Michael Zang (@ZangMichael) September 23, 2023

This is the way.

I'm not sure how well their new slogan is going to go pic.twitter.com/saSVbCo72g — Frens Kafka (@Frens_Kafka) September 23, 2023

Just by accusations alone. This is scary times we’re living in. — 9mmWheelie (@9mmWheelie) September 23, 2023

All the Left has to do is lob charges at a celebrity who does not comply and ruin their careers. It is stunning to watch in real time.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















