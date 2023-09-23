'RAILROADED!' Companies pull ads from Rumble over unproven allegations against Russell Brand

Hillary says Trump 'engages in what psychologists call projection' & sets new projection...
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:37 AM on September 23, 2023
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

Russell Brand made the unforgivable mistake of pushing back against Fauci and the COVID mafia, so the Left is determined to make him pay. Their latest play is pressuring advertisers to drop him on the Rumble platform.

A number of large companies have pulled their advertisements from the video platform Rumble, where Russell Brand broadcasts his weekly show, in the week since allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian came to light.

The News Movement reported on Friday that Burger King, Asos, the Barbican and HelloFresh, the recipe box delivery service, had removed their ads. Brand has 1.4m followers on the platform. YouTube suspended Brand’s ability to earn money on its platform on Tuesday but Rumble has rejected calls to do the same. On Friday, Brand said the moves to block him from receiving advertising revenue for his videos on social media platforms have occurred “in the context of the online safety bill”.

Basically, Rumble refused to suspend him from their platform, so the Left will just ensure he is unable to make money from advertisers. You will be made to care.

Mary Katharine Ham advises young people to IGNORE Obama's latest advice
justmindy
This is probably very prescient and also quite terrifying.

Consumers need to force these advertisers to support Brand again or face their own boycotts.

This is the way.

All the Left has to do is lob charges at a celebrity who does not comply and ruin their careers. It is stunning to watch in real time.

