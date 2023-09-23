Mary Katharine Ham advises young people to IGNORE Obama's latest advice

As if Obama did not do enough damage to the country in the eight years he was President, now he is dishing out terrible advice to today's young people. Conservative commentator, Mary Katharine Ham, was not having it.

This is bad advice for life. He’s not following it himself, chilling at his beach houses. https://t.co/eR1B8fqH5S — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 22, 2023

First of all, walking around mad and resentful is a terrible way to live life. Secondly, it's super hypocritical since Obama spends his time surfing and chilling on his friend's yachts. Obama wants young people to be miserable, but just don't expect him to join you. Makes you wonder if Obama would give this advice to his own daughters, Sasha and Malia?

This is VERY BAD ADVICE. Fear is control, if they keep you afraid, angry and fighting amongst each other, they can CONTROL you. Obama, does NOT care about climate change. He had several thousand-gallon propane tanks installed on one of his properties. He could afford solar… https://t.co/nWFI6pkUQ6 — Bry Wilder (@wilder_bry) September 23, 2023

“My favorite part about the Obama era is all the racial healing.” - @exjon, 2014 https://t.co/GPQQZqQQM4 — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) September 22, 2023

That tweet from Twitchy favorite, @exjon, never gets old.

Its politics. Very few believe what they say.



If he believed that nonsense, he wouldn't own beach houses. Just a lever to pry open wallets and expand .gov's power.



Nothing new, only the excuses change. https://t.co/cFJad70wNg — Kirk Freeman (@KirkFreemanLaw) September 23, 2023

Obama is a Top 5 scam artist. I have a few ideas of who also belongs in the Top 5, however, Obama takes the 1 or 2 spot. https://t.co/YGL3QtUAnz — The ASP (@TheASPonX) September 22, 2023

He and many on left have the biggest carbon footprints https://t.co/glgNzrgMeD — Marc (@Marcstout2) September 23, 2023

Those yachts and private airplanes don't count.

Great example of out of touch elites. Young people today the most unhealthy generation of young adults in modern memory. College insanely expensive, few can afford 2buy home. Inflation & interest rates killing us. Pharma & Big Ag making them all so sick. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/cAPZCUVXX4 — katie wright (@katiewr31413491) September 22, 2023

It's almost like that is the Left's plan.

He's always gotten other people to do his fighting for him. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 23, 2023

He prefers tweeting on his way to the beach.

I will be glad when his 3rd term is over. — Stan Stinson 🇺🇸 (@Stan_Stinson) September 23, 2023

It is a recipe for, well, staying angry and frustrated.



It is clear to anyone that we are not going to austerity our way out of climate change. It is going to take innovation and engagement.



He's just cynically recruiting shock troops for culture war. — David McCune, MD, MPH (@davidemccune) September 22, 2023

Actions speak louder than hollow words and the vapid hypocrites who spew them. — Joel Schamber *like Shh, Amber.* (@JoelSchamber) September 22, 2023

Boom! America sees the photos of Obama's beach house, surfing in Hawaii and jetting all over the world. Not all citizens are as brainwashed as he assumes.

