Mary Katharine Ham advises young people to IGNORE Obama's latest advice

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:42 PM on September 23, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As if Obama did not do enough damage to the country in the eight years he was President, now he is dishing out terrible advice to today's young people. Conservative commentator, Mary Katharine Ham, was not having it.

First of all, walking around mad and resentful is a terrible way to live life. Secondly, it's super hypocritical since Obama spends his time surfing and chilling on his friend's yachts. Obama wants young people to be miserable, but just don't expect him to join you. Makes you wonder if Obama would give this advice to his own daughters, Sasha and Malia?

That tweet from Twitchy favorite, @exjon, never gets old.

Those yachts and private airplanes don't count.

It's almost like that is the Left's plan.

He prefers tweeting on his way to the beach.

Boom! America sees the photos of Obama's beach house, surfing in Hawaii and jetting all over the world. Not all citizens are as brainwashed as he assumes.

