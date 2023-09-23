Glenn Greenwald absolutely DECIMATES Leftist reporters targeting Dave Portnoy

Hillary says Trump 'engages in what psychologists call projection' & sets new projection...
justmindy
September 23, 2023
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Yesterday, we told you about the push to cancel Dave Portnoy and his upcoming food festival. Actual independent journalist and one of the few left, Glenn Greenwald, commented on the heinous movement this morning.

This is the same way they tried to cancel Rush Limbaugh back in the day. They have just honed their tactics a bit.

They have become the enforcers in censorship of wrong thought.

This is why consumers must support conservative and independent media willing to tell the truth.

Exactly. It's no different than shaking down an ex with threats of releasing compromising photos. It is the very same abominable behavior.

It's the same techniques with different targets.

It isn't necessary to actually 'like' a person to defend them from unfair persecution. Also, this festival was set to help small businesses. We know how much the Left and communists hate small businesses, though.

Exactly! They created the story. There was no 'backlash' against this pizza festival. These 'reporters' don't like Portnoy and they decided to try to ruin any good he might do in the world. Period.

