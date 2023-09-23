Glenn Greenwald absolutely DECIMATES Leftist reporters targeting Dave Portnoy

Yesterday, we told you about the push to cancel Dave Portnoy and his upcoming food festival. Actual independent journalist and one of the few left, Glenn Greenwald, commented on the heinous movement this morning.

Advertisement

This absolute joke of an article about Portnoy shows how corporate journalists are the leading censorship advocates.



This is how they do it:



"Hi, I'm from the WPost/NYT. We notice you haven't banned or disassociated from Bad Speaker X, and we'll write about it if you don't." https://t.co/ZDAjObFBme — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 23, 2023

There are repressive left-liberal activist groups like Media Matters and Sleeping Giants who do the same: pressure tech platforms and advertisers to ban those who liberals dislike.



These media outlets do the same: it's obvious liberal activism masquerading as journalism. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 23, 2023

This is the same way they tried to cancel Rush Limbaugh back in the day. They have just honed their tactics a bit.

Real journalists do not influence the story they are writing. And they certainly don't wrap their narrative in threats in order to provoke a specific response.



How far the @washingtonpost has fallen. https://t.co/sUu88KKBmB — The Collective Sensemaking Project (@csmproject) September 23, 2023

"Mainstream" news reporters actively promote censorship and suppression of information. https://t.co/Q4G2ZRawBd — RogerRoots (@RogerRoots) September 23, 2023

They have become the enforcers in censorship of wrong thought.

The absolute loss of the 4th estate will cost us our entire country if we don't recapture it. https://t.co/xYwI7TZIKb — Thodin (@TheRealThodin) September 23, 2023

This is why consumers must support conservative and independent media willing to tell the truth.

I can’t believe they did this after the phone call was exposed! These people are sick and evil people. They need to be sued! https://t.co/1pcFzv4du8 — John S. Twitchell (@TwitchellJohn) September 23, 2023

The censorship industrial apparatus hires the finest disinformation and sexual harassment experts. So called journalists ™️ https://t.co/h6sOhihKio — Yousef Ibrahim يوسف إبراهيم (@yousefiaa) September 23, 2023

More extortion from the state media. Wow https://t.co/XxVHu3NzEB — Alex R. (@coachgreen420) September 23, 2023

Exactly. It's no different than shaking down an ex with threats of releasing compromising photos. It is the very same abominable behavior.

it's crazy how WaPo is doing to a guy who runs some sports website what Musk says the ADL did to Twitter — Brad Pearce (@WaywardRabbler) September 23, 2023

It's the same techniques with different targets.

I often find Portnoy obnoxious. BUT, he does a great favor to small businesses with his pizza reviews and the One Bite Pizza Festival. WaPo is just vile. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰🐊 (@Humming_birder) September 23, 2023

Advertisement

It isn't necessary to actually 'like' a person to defend them from unfair persecution. Also, this festival was set to help small businesses. We know how much the Left and communists hate small businesses, though.

The most odious part of this story is that they called around trying to lean on these businesses for having a member of the outgroup, and then wrote about how there was controversy surrounding the event. They created the controversy by bugging these people and now write about it. — Dee Douglas (@DeethaDeveloper) September 23, 2023

Exactly! They created the story. There was no 'backlash' against this pizza festival. These 'reporters' don't like Portnoy and they decided to try to ruin any good he might do in the world. Period.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



