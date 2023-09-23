Biden's 'age joke' is closer to the truth than any other story he has told lately

The Democrats wish everyone a 'happy first day of fall' and the jokes...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:26 PM on September 23, 2023
Twitter

Yesterday, Joe Biden appeared in a speech with a Congressman from Florida, Maxwell Frost. In riffing on Frost's young age, Biden joked about his own election to Senate '827 years ago'. We assume it was a joke. This is Biden we are talking about so he could very well believe he is that old. One other similarity he shares with Frost? They are both awful legislators with terrible ideas. So there is that.

The idea Frost may still be living off taxpayers 60 years from now is actually nauseating.

It isn't even worth it to fact check Biden anymore. The public knows he has no idea what he is saying and Democrats don't care.

Was that before or after The Mayflower landed? Heh!

justmindy
It is 'spooky season'.

It's closer to the truth than most things this guy says.

Just smile and nod.

He clearly did not pick up any wisdom.

Biden is the 'bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral'. He always has to be the center of attention at all times. True narcissist behavior.

This term of his Presidency alone seems that long, honestly.

He is the poster child for why politics should not become a career.

It's likely he doesn't even know it is happening. It's easy not to worry when you have no idea what is going on.

