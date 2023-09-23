Biden's 'age joke' is closer to the truth than any other story he has told lately

Yesterday, Joe Biden appeared in a speech with a Congressman from Florida, Maxwell Frost. In riffing on Frost's young age, Biden joked about his own election to Senate '827 years ago'. We assume it was a joke. This is Biden we are talking about so he could very well believe he is that old. One other similarity he shares with Frost? They are both awful legislators with terrible ideas. So there is that.

BIDEN: "I remember when I was young. We have something in common. I got elected to the Senate when I was 29 years old, only difference was he was eligible when he got elected to take office. I had to wait 17 days to be eligible. That was 827 years ago." pic.twitter.com/D6TBRkiUIC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

The idea Frost may still be living off taxpayers 60 years from now is actually nauseating.

Joe Biden became a senator 827 years ago, after beating incumbent Senator CornPop.🌽 https://t.co/HIfVF0TflE — Der Schniefmeister🍺 (@zniffo) September 22, 2023

This speech is comedic gold.



There’s so many things wrong with it?



It’s best to just watch it rather than critique it. https://t.co/ca75VlBomA — Speech Alchemy CLICK the LINKS (@DylanRMarshall) September 23, 2023

It isn't even worth it to fact check Biden anymore. The public knows he has no idea what he is saying and Democrats don't care.

Yeah, 827 years ago... the early days of the nation. https://t.co/qleD9Ut5Pi — RJ Richards (@RegularGuyRant) September 22, 2023

Was that before or after The Mayflower landed? Heh!

I knew he was old but I didn’t know he was THAT old! — Gordon Browning🇺🇸 (@gdbrowning) September 22, 2023

President of the United States 🇺🇸🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/zfg8XaGE1c — PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) September 22, 2023

It is 'spooky season'.

827 years ago…finally something factual. — Jack Terrier (@JackInTully) September 22, 2023

It's closer to the truth than most things this guy says.

Clap clap clap. All’s good. — Night Meets Day (@_nightmeetsday) September 23, 2023

Just smile and nod.

Everyone laughs & just moves along like it’s normal. — Katch22 🍊 (@kalyx2020) September 22, 2023

An excerpt from his biography "My personal conversations with Plato". — Hawk (@shotgunhawk) September 23, 2023

He clearly did not pick up any wisdom.

Dear God..it’s always a story about himself. And a made up one at that — Carol Garrison (@Starynight0824) September 23, 2023

Biden is the 'bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral'. He always has to be the center of attention at all times. True narcissist behavior.

Seems like 827 years! — Barbara Martin (@bannmart) September 22, 2023

This term of his Presidency alone seems that long, honestly.

The man is the poster crypt keeper for term limits. — umwelt14 (@umwelt141970) September 22, 2023

He is the poster child for why politics should not become a career.

Joe Biden is definitely not worried about an impeachment inquiry not one bit — nice guy (@chris90332869) September 22, 2023

It's likely he doesn't even know it is happening. It's easy not to worry when you have no idea what is going on.

