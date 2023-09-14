After noticing Bill Melugin's reporting, Elon Musk wonders if the public knows about illegal migrants

Return of the smear merchant: David Brock vows 'the gloves are off, families...
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:35 AM on September 14, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Bill Melugin is literally doing the Lord's work sharing the atrocities happening at our southern border. Without his reporting, Americans would be clueless about the scope of the problem. Last night, Bill's reporting drew the eye of Twitter owner, Elon Musk.

Honestly, no. Some of the public knows a bit about it because of Bill's reporting, but there isn't widespread understanding.

Exactly! Once Governors like Abbott and DeSantis started making migrants a blue state problem as well, suddenly, there was more awareness.

Lack of coverage in corporate media is a huge concern.

Bingo! Another piece many Americans do not understand. When you view the caravans of people illegally crossing our borders, many of them are single males with no family or children. This is strictly economic and has nothing to do with humanitarian aid.

So, people who came here legally and waited in line aren't allowed to complain about those skipping the line and not jumping through all the hoops they were required to complete? That sounds really unfair.

Absolutely. At the end of the day, this is allowing millions of unknowns into our country. We know there are terrorism suspects in the group, as well as people convicted of serious crimes in their own country. It should terrify families.

Funny how that happened. When Leftists had to walk out their talk, suddenly it is a problem. 

