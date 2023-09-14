After noticing Bill Melugin's reporting, Elon Musk wonders if the public knows about illegal migrants

Bill Melugin is literally doing the Lord's work sharing the atrocities happening at our southern border. Without his reporting, Americans would be clueless about the scope of the problem. Last night, Bill's reporting drew the eye of Twitter owner, Elon Musk.

Is the public aware of the scale of the issue? https://t.co/43EYYUSann — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2023

Honestly, no. Some of the public knows a bit about it because of Bill's reporting, but there isn't widespread understanding.

People in border states have been aware of this for many years—and now all states are becoming border states. https://t.co/YKnRN8pl6z — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 14, 2023

Exactly! Once Governors like Abbott and DeSantis started making migrants a blue state problem as well, suddenly, there was more awareness.

NYC is collapsing as a result of three days worth of illegals crossing the border. There are 600 million economic migrants who are living in abject poverty south of the border. They’re all coming. https://t.co/SrSBwF190V — @amuse (@amuse) September 14, 2023

The public is not aware because the msm suppresses the story. Here in Texas we are well aware since it’s in our backyard. https://t.co/5pcmy72b7G — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) September 14, 2023

They are not aware, because the administration’s spokeswoman and the DHS secretary say the border is secure, and only 2 people in the press actually raise the issue. https://t.co/XVkFWOOTuc — Dave Lynn (@freddavelynn) September 14, 2023

Lack of coverage in corporate media is a huge concern.

We are being invaded. Largely by military age males. https://t.co/OEhpztVk3v — Jared Tate ©️ (@jaredctate) September 14, 2023

Bingo! Another piece many Americans do not understand. When you view the caravans of people illegally crossing our borders, many of them are single males with no family or children. This is strictly economic and has nothing to do with humanitarian aid.

i think its pretty ironic when migrants complain about immigrants coming to America because the naturalized citizens hate each other more. https://t.co/eMs7zmmNrQ — #sycomyco (@L45T4M3R1C4NHR0) September 14, 2023

So, people who came here legally and waited in line aren't allowed to complain about those skipping the line and not jumping through all the hoops they were required to complete? That sounds really unfair.

Of all the stories the media has ignored—everything Hunter; the rape of a school girl in Loudoun Co.; the man-made nature of the Hawaii tragedy; the Marxism and destruction of BLM, etc., etc.—the border disaster and its national implications is the worst. https://t.co/ZIxntqrHOh — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) September 14, 2023

Absolutely. At the end of the day, this is allowing millions of unknowns into our country. We know there are terrorism suspects in the group, as well as people convicted of serious crimes in their own country. It should terrify families.

Why yes we are. But the rest of the country has a NIMBY mentality until border states started spreading the wealth so to speak and bussing/flying them to sanctuary cities. Now all of a sudden it’s a problem. https://t.co/QAYkwkwkat — SeaweedTea Drinker (@BlondieAtlanta) September 14, 2023

Funny how that happened. When Leftists had to walk out their talk, suddenly it is a problem.

