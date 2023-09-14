DeSantis TROLLS Governor Pritzker by erecting billboards in Illinois inviting police to relocate

In an apparent snub to police officers in Illinois, lawmakers recently decided to allow non-citizens to become gun carrying officers and they are also eliminating cash bail. Governor Ron DeSantis took that as the perfect prompt to erect billboards inviting said officers to Florida. The billboards tout Florida's appreciation for law enforcement and a signing bonus for officers who decide to take the leap.

"We stand behind our citizen officers… Other states deputize noncitizens, enact policies that favor criminals over victims and work to overtly or covertly defund the police, but not in Florida.”

- @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/G9wzhXx13t — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 14, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office is launching billboards in Illinois to encourage law enforcement officers in the state to "make the smart move" to Florida after Illinois approved allowing noncitizens to become officers and is eliminating cash bail. "Citizenship Matters. Law Enforcement Matters," the billboards in greater Chicago say. "Make the Smart Move to Florida!" The billboards tout a $5,000 signing bonus for out-of-state police officers who relocate to the Sunshine State as part of its law enforcement recruitment bonus payment program signed into law by the Republican governor in 2022. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

He put billboards next to pritzker's office recruiting police officers to come to Florida.🤣 https://t.co/ZtuyeBkwNU — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) September 14, 2023

Indeed. To be fair, Governor Pritzker sent his family to Florida during the lockdowns in his own state so he does have an interest in keeping Florida safe. Here is a little flashback to that memory.

Governor Pritzker’s family moved to Florida during Covid when he locked down Illinois. Remember, lockdowns never applied to wealthy elites — even though he is in a high risk group. https://t.co/YTzY9Y7tAI — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 18, 2022

Well played. Pritzker is constantly bankrolling left wing activism in other states. — HR Jon Gant (@hrJonGant) September 14, 2023

It's time to play the Left's game.

The law allows certain non-citizens to apply for police officer jobs. But they must be legally authorized to both work and carry a firearm in the country, this includes lawful permanent residents, or green card holders, as well as those in the country with permanent legal status — 50Seth (@FiftySeth) September 14, 2023

So, allowing non-citizens to arrest and detain citizens of the United States? That is exactly the problem. It's great for those people to work most jobs. The ability to detain citizens is a bridge too far. There are other jobs fit for non-citizens in the United States legally.

I grew up in Chicago area - I'd move just to avoid shoveling snow.

Show the beauty of Florida! pic.twitter.com/iKgw8KUmx7 — Blue Earth (@s_slgicl) September 14, 2023

Don't do it @chicago police. You're the best. — Helena Moffat (Honorary Illuminati ☘️🥷🐸) (@HelenaMoffat13) September 14, 2023

It looks like DeSantis agrees with that take and why he is willing to lure them to Florida where they will be respected. It will be an interesting development to watch.

