DeSantis TROLLS Governor Pritzker by erecting billboards in Illinois inviting police to relocate

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:29 AM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

In an apparent snub to police officers in Illinois, lawmakers recently decided to allow non-citizens to become gun carrying officers and they are also eliminating cash bail. Governor Ron DeSantis took that as the perfect prompt to erect billboards inviting said officers to Florida. The billboards tout Florida's appreciation for law enforcement and a signing bonus for officers who decide to take the leap.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office is launching billboards in Illinois to encourage law enforcement officers in the state to "make the smart move" to Florida after Illinois approved allowing noncitizens to become officers and is eliminating cash bail.

"Citizenship Matters. Law Enforcement Matters," the billboards in greater Chicago say. "Make the Smart Move to Florida!"

The billboards tout a $5,000 signing bonus for out-of-state police officers who relocate to the Sunshine State as part of its law enforcement recruitment bonus payment program signed into law by the Republican governor in 2022.

Indeed. To be fair, Governor Pritzker sent his family to Florida during the lockdowns in his own state so he does have an interest in keeping Florida safe. Here is a little flashback to that memory.

It's time to play the Left's game.

So, allowing non-citizens to arrest and detain citizens of the United States? That is exactly the problem. It's great for those people to work most jobs. The ability to detain citizens is a bridge too far. There are other jobs fit for non-citizens in the United States legally.

It looks like DeSantis agrees with that take and why he is willing to lure them to Florida where they will be respected. It will be an interesting development to watch.

Tags: CHICAGO FLORIDA ILLINOIS POLICE DESANTIS

