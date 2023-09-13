WH adviser says Biden attended Hunter's business meetings because he loves his son
ND Governor Doug Burgum's devotees hilariously try to 'force-meme' his campaign into compe...
We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital...
House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd
Fugitive murderer/prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, PA State Police anno...
Does Harry Sisson EVER SLEEP?! Day 3 of the never-ending 'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE'...
POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment...
Paul Krugman STILL can't get why folks don't think the economy is doing...
Dems not happy with Axios for deviating from 'no evidence' talking points about...
Hilarious 'affirm your child's pirate identity' thread points out our absurd era
A deep dive into the legal issues surrounding the Susanna Gibson scandal
AP: Republicans have claimed 'without evidence' that the Bidens have sold influence
Cringe Apple commercial celebrates a commitment to 'climate change' but NOT ending child...
Picture book for kids ages 2-5 teaches them there are lots of different...

Ukrainian 'trans' spokesperson threatens to hunt down 'Russian propagandists' in strange video

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:20 AM on September 13, 2023
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukraine has a new spokesperson who speaks English and is named Sarah. Sarah is apparently a man judging from the voice and features of said person. It gets even more weird. Ukraine released this video where 'Sarah' threatens to hunt down 'Russian Propagandists' around the world. That's a little terrifying. 

This is not a Saturday Night Live skit.

Whether or not you agree with this journalist's sentiments, certainly all Americans would support his right to say it.

Recommended

We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital status
Grateful Calvin

Again, it should not matter if one agrees with the speech or not. As Americans, we should support their right to express various opinions on this conflict.

Again, this is another reason House Republicans should be calling for accountability over funds sent to Ukraine, immediately.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: FREE SPEECH JOURNALIST RUSSIA UKRAINE TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital status
Grateful Calvin
POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment inquiry in thread
Sam J.
WH adviser says Biden attended Hunter's business meetings because he loves his son
Doug P.
House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd
Doug P.
ND Governor Doug Burgum's devotees hilariously try to 'force-meme' his campaign into competition
Coucy
Does Harry Sisson EVER SLEEP?! Day 3 of the never-ending 'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE' impeachment rant
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital status Grateful Calvin