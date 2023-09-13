Ukrainian 'trans' spokesperson threatens to hunt down 'Russian propagandists' in strange video

Ukraine has a new spokesperson who speaks English and is named Sarah. Sarah is apparently a man judging from the voice and features of said person. It gets even more weird. Ukraine released this video where 'Sarah' threatens to hunt down 'Russian Propagandists' around the world. That's a little terrifying.

English speaking spokesperson for the Ukrainian military: Ukraine will hunt down "Russian propagandists" around the world. pic.twitter.com/hjIE1UKhAz — Na'omi Ducaena Allen (@ducaena) September 12, 2023

This is not a Saturday Night Live skit.

The announcement came ahead of the criminal trial of Chilean-American journalist Gonzalo Lira who has been charged with, "justifying Russia's aggression, denying/glorifying Russian war crimes, and undermining Ukraine's leadership and Defense Forces." https://t.co/vUoxKTIoxG — Na'omi Ducaena Allen (@ducaena) September 12, 2023

Upon his original arrest, the SBU claimed that Lira had, "... denied the crimes of the Russian Federation and insulted Ukrainian defenders." — Na'omi Ducaena Allen (@ducaena) September 12, 2023

IMO: Ukraine picked the ideal candidate to set legal precedent for this injustice... someone who publicly spoke against the Ukrainian government and their military, but who would not garner much support from the Western public or even other "Russian propagandists". — Na'omi Ducaena Allen (@ducaena) September 13, 2023

Whether or not you agree with this journalist's sentiments, certainly all Americans would support his right to say it.

What does the Ukrainian government mean when they say they will hunt down "Russian propagandists"? It could mean that they will charge people in absentia and issue Interpol red notices to have people extradited for trials in Ukraine. https://t.co/xKuyTx85YL — Na'omi Ducaena Allen (@ducaena) September 13, 2023

Or it could mean assassination... which they've already been carrying out with impunity on Russian soil. https://t.co/CrdGwM7oYY — Na'omi Ducaena Allen (@ducaena) September 13, 2023

The way the Ukrainian state has programmed people to not just ignore, but to also be okay with and even pleased with the murder of civilians should not be ignored. This is the stuff atrocities are built with. https://t.co/FEFJGF0cyl — Na'omi Ducaena Allen (@ducaena) September 13, 2023

People watch Sarah's video and makes jokes about how ludicrous this whole thing is. It is ludicrous, but I can tell you from personal experience that the Ukrainian state and their zealous followers are very serious about hunting people down. — Na'omi Ducaena Allen (@ducaena) September 13, 2023

For those who may not know, when I said "English speaking spokesperson for the Ukrainian military" I was serious. Sarah is an official spokesperson for the Ukrainian military, and this announcement was made on their official broadcast. https://t.co/ce7uzof7Xv — Na'omi Ducaena Allen (@ducaena) September 13, 2023

So the official Ukrainian position on anyone who disagrees with their narrative is to hunt them down and eliminate them. Totally not a terroristic threat at all. Weird unhinged Nazi rhetoric from a psychopathic demon in a wig who thinks he’s a character in Command & Conquer. https://t.co/j0qC7oHens — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2023

Again, it should not matter if one agrees with the speech or not. As Americans, we should support their right to express various opinions on this conflict.

This is a Transwoman uttering threats in the name of Ukraine to hunt down people who disagree.



The world is broken and everything is a lie https://t.co/KTbQzkKDyI — Brian Canavan (@briancanavan1) September 13, 2023

Ahh American Tax payer $ hard at work with unhinged threats…. https://t.co/zgSyEt2uaQ — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) September 13, 2023

Again, this is another reason House Republicans should be calling for accountability over funds sent to Ukraine, immediately.

