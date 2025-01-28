YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Call to Arms: Colorado GOP Warns State Is Poised to Ban MOST Firearms Under New Gun Control Legislation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Despite massive electoral wins last November, and a shift in political culture since Donald Trump was inaugurated last week, the Left never give up on their agenda.

We on the Right must remain vigilant because they'll keep pushing to get their pet causes codified, Constitution and consequences be damned.

The Colorado GOP is warning the state is going to ban a majority of guns if proposed legislation passes.

More from Just the News:

A bill further restricting firearm access in the state will appear before a committee Tuesday in the Colorado General Assembly.

Colorado Senate Republicans labeled Senate Bill 3 “one of the most extreme gun control bills in Colorado’s history.”

“If passed, SB-003 will ban the sale of the majority of guns in our state,” a statement from Republicans said.

The bill would prohibit the purchase, manufacturing, distributing, or transferring of a semiautomatic rifle or semiautomatic shotgun with a detachable magazine.

Democrats introduced the bill on the first day of legislative session and it has received support since then, with 17 of the state’s 35 senators already joining in sponsoring the bill.

With Democrats holding a trifecta in the state, it is likely that Republicans will be able to do little to stop the passage of the bill, which would take effect Sept. 1, 2025

This would go all the way to the Supreme Court, but we don't want it to get that far.

Unfortunately, it seems it will.

It sure is.

Exactly this.

Democrats don't care about that.

They don't care.

And would any of us be surprised if they ignored a SCOTUS ruling?

We'd be okay with this.

Stand and fight.

This is a state that lets Venezuelan gang members -- armed -- run roughshod over apartment complexes.

Do Colorado Democrats think they'll turn over their weapons? No.

They want the law-abiding citizens of Colorado to be at the mercy of gangs and criminals.

There is plenty of judicial precedent against such legislation. But that never stopped the Left before.

