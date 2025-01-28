Call to Arms: Colorado GOP Warns State Is Poised to Ban MOST Firearms Under New Gun Control Legislation

Despite massive electoral wins last November, and a shift in political culture since Donald Trump was inaugurated last week, the Left never give up on their agenda.

We on the Right must remain vigilant because they'll keep pushing to get their pet causes codified, Constitution and consequences be damned.

The Colorado GOP is warning the state is going to ban a majority of guns if proposed legislation passes.

Colorado GOP concerned as committee considers ban on 'majority of guns' in the state https://t.co/jHINEdWEIb — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) January 28, 2025

More from Just the News:

A bill further restricting firearm access in the state will appear before a committee Tuesday in the Colorado General Assembly. Colorado Senate Republicans labeled Senate Bill 3 “one of the most extreme gun control bills in Colorado’s history.” “If passed, SB-003 will ban the sale of the majority of guns in our state,” a statement from Republicans said. The bill would prohibit the purchase, manufacturing, distributing, or transferring of a semiautomatic rifle or semiautomatic shotgun with a detachable magazine. Democrats introduced the bill on the first day of legislative session and it has received support since then, with 17 of the state’s 35 senators already joining in sponsoring the bill. With Democrats holding a trifecta in the state, it is likely that Republicans will be able to do little to stop the passage of the bill, which would take effect Sept. 1, 2025

This would go all the way to the Supreme Court, but we don't want it to get that far.

Unfortunately, it seems it will.

Colorado is in rough shape. — TanksToTweets (@TanksToTweets) January 28, 2025

It sure is.

Colorado used to be awesome, and then a bunch of clowns from CA moved there and have summarily destroyed it. SAD! — RebelMajority (@RebelMajority) January 28, 2025

Exactly this.

Um - 2nd amendment? — Banditcal ❤️🇺🇸 (@banditcal2015) January 28, 2025

Democrats don't care about that.

Yeah. That will hold up for about 10 seconds. Freaking idiots — Anticommie (@Antileft2024) January 28, 2025

They don't care.

And would any of us be surprised if they ignored a SCOTUS ruling?

If Colorado refuses to follow the U.S. Constitution

It's time to withdraw every penny of federal funds https://t.co/JrP7Akl5Bv — GigiRNC (@GigiRNC) January 28, 2025

We'd be okay with this.

The Colorado Assault Weapons Ban has been introduced.



How bad is it?



BANS the manufacture, distribution, transfer, sale, and purchase of semiautomatic firearms that accept detachable magazines.

BANS "Rapid-Fire Devices" such as FRTs, Binary Triggers and more.



We will not… pic.twitter.com/LAdylXI8SZ — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) January 9, 2025

Stand and fight.

This is a state that lets Venezuelan gang members -- armed -- run roughshod over apartment complexes.

Do Colorado Democrats think they'll turn over their weapons? No.

They want the law-abiding citizens of Colorado to be at the mercy of gangs and criminals.

If SB25-003 were to pass in both #coleg chambers and signed by @jaredpolis, it would become the most unconstitutional gun law in the country. #copolitics #Colorado #2A



Let me explain:



SB25-003 would ban virtually all semi auto rifles, shotguns and some pistols that accept a… pic.twitter.com/q2BJlmgHNQ — schotts 🇺🇸🎄 (@schotts) January 23, 2025

There is plenty of judicial precedent against such legislation. But that never stopped the Left before.