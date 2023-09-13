Vile Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten compares school choice supporters to segregationists

Mitt Romney announces he's NOT running for reelection in 2024 (and there was...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:50 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Another day, another instance of Randi Weingarten saying the most reprehensible things imaginable. This time, Weingarten compared parents seeking school choice for their children, to parents decades ago who did not want schools to be integrated. 

Yes, she really said that.

Someone should tell Randi the majority of parents who use school choice options are minority parents.

Only Leftists are actually still interested in dividing groups of people. They are the modern-day segregationists.

Here comes Corey always with the receipts.

According to this narrative, vouchers came out of the “Massive Resistance” program of Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., who sought to circumvent Brown by rerouting education funding to private schools in 1950s Virginia. Friedman, the story goes, opportunistically assisted the segregationists in creating a voucherlike tuition-grant system that allowed white parents to transfer children out of integrated schools and into private “segregation academies.” 

These critics have their history backward. As early as 1955, economists such as Friedman began touting vouchers as a strategy to expedite integration. Virginia’s segregationist hard-liners recognized the likely outcomes and began attacking school choice as an existential threat to their white-supremacist order.

The overlooked story of Virginia’s racist antivoucher movement traces its origins to Charlottesville’s Venable Elementary School in 1958. Facing court-ordered integration from an NAACP lawsuit, Venable closed its doors for the fall semester and transferred its white student body to a makeshift network of private classrooms. 

Four months later, a pair of court rulings struck down the school-closure strategy. In the spring of 1959 anxious parents flooded into a PTA meeting at Venable to hear from John S. Battle Jr., the school board’s attorney in its fight against the NAACP. Battle said white schools could desegregate on paper, then use zoning and enrollment caps to block black students’ transfer applications.

Battle’s plan had a vulnerability: It couldn’t stop integration if the Virginia General Assembly passed a tuition-grant bill. Such a measure emerged as a flanking move against House Speaker Blackburn Moore, a Byrd lieutenant who initially resolved to keep schools like Venable closed in defiance of the courts. An uneasy legislative coalition formed between moderate “cushioners,” who wished to slow integration to a gradual process, and antisegregation liberals from Northern Virginia. 

Randi is the one who kept kids out of school longer than necessary during COVID-19. She really needs to stop projecting and take a look in the mirror.

