Vile Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten compares school choice supporters to segregationists

Another day, another instance of Randi Weingarten saying the most reprehensible things imaginable. This time, Weingarten compared parents seeking school choice for their children, to parents decades ago who did not want schools to be integrated.

Yes, she really said that.

🚨🚨Randi Weingarten likened parental rights and school choice advocates to segregationists:



She says the words “choice” and “parental rights” are the same kind of words that were used in reaction to school desegregation by opponents of the Brown v. Board of Education decision. pic.twitter.com/XDvP12pWbU — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) September 13, 2023

Someone should tell Randi the majority of parents who use school choice options are minority parents.

If Randi is actually interested in addressing modern-day segregation in schools, she should unequivocally condemn the practice of racially segregated ‘affinity groups’ & ‘healing circles’ that are used in K-12 schools.@DefendingEd’s exposed many of them:https://t.co/PRl5wBYQa0 — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) September 13, 2023

We've also filed multiple civil rights complaints against school districts for engaging in these divisive and illegal practices. Here’s a thread of a few examples🧵https://t.co/iQzCLUuWWW — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) September 13, 2023

Only Leftists are actually still interested in dividing groups of people. They are the modern-day segregationists.

Here comes Corey always with the receipts.

According to this narrative, vouchers came out of the “Massive Resistance” program of Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., who sought to circumvent Brown by rerouting education funding to private schools in 1950s Virginia. Friedman, the story goes, opportunistically assisted the segregationists in creating a voucherlike tuition-grant system that allowed white parents to transfer children out of integrated schools and into private “segregation academies.” These critics have their history backward. As early as 1955, economists such as Friedman began touting vouchers as a strategy to expedite integration. Virginia’s segregationist hard-liners recognized the likely outcomes and began attacking school choice as an existential threat to their white-supremacist order. The overlooked story of Virginia’s racist antivoucher movement traces its origins to Charlottesville’s Venable Elementary School in 1958. Facing court-ordered integration from an NAACP lawsuit, Venable closed its doors for the fall semester and transferred its white student body to a makeshift network of private classrooms. Four months later, a pair of court rulings struck down the school-closure strategy. In the spring of 1959 anxious parents flooded into a PTA meeting at Venable to hear from John S. Battle Jr., the school board’s attorney in its fight against the NAACP. Battle said white schools could desegregate on paper, then use zoning and enrollment caps to block black students’ transfer applications. Battle’s plan had a vulnerability: It couldn’t stop integration if the Virginia General Assembly passed a tuition-grant bill. Such a measure emerged as a flanking move against House Speaker Blackburn Moore, a Byrd lieutenant who initially resolved to keep schools like Venable closed in defiance of the courts. An uneasy legislative coalition formed between moderate “cushioners,” who wished to slow integration to a gradual process, and antisegregation liberals from Northern Virginia.

Public schools that have failed minorities and poor kids for generations are far more segregationist and racist than any school choice option.@rweingarten literally doesn't care about those kids at all. They are not her priority. https://t.co/K6JMyhoylv — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 13, 2023

And yet she was the one blocking the schoolhouse doors. https://t.co/8shOAiDtKh — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) September 13, 2023

@rweingarten is the one who is divisive. She actually doesn’t care about the kids. https://t.co/5iUE5TtfD2 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) September 13, 2023

Being a mouthpiece for the racist & anti-religion Liberal activist org SPLC only highlights the stupidity of her argument. https://t.co/8zzyHhk0ns — Bob Duker (@2Pennies_Table) September 13, 2023

Randi is the one who kept kids out of school longer than necessary during COVID-19. She really needs to stop projecting and take a look in the mirror.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



