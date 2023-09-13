Donald Trump sits down with Megyn Kelly and seems to forget Fauci's Presidential Commendation

Megyn Kelly hosted Donald Trump for a one hour interview on her podcast. They talked all things Covid and there were some interesting tidbits leaked before the full release.

"I never got, I think, the credit I deserve on COVID..."



Former President Trump on Fauci, lockdowns, COVID vaccines, and more. Watch below, and hear the FULL hour-plus interview tomorrow, on @SiriusXM ch. 111 #Triumph at NoonET, and all platforms after:https://t.co/Chw1waHuAm — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) September 14, 2023

Trump, in the clip, says he doesn't know who gave Fauci a presidential commendation. https://t.co/GbLGXYDViJ pic.twitter.com/lSBEjUxysK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2023

It’s right there in the part where it says your name and “Presidential Medal”…Mr. Trump. pic.twitter.com/mhNkHl0jmq — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 14, 2023

Trump is the one who gave Fauci the Presidential Commendation.

From Caitlyn Jenner to Barbara Walters, from Melania to the real origin of “DeSanctimonious,” from classified docs to birthright citizenship to Biden’s impeachment …

Tomorrow’s @megynkelly interview with Trump will have something for everyone. Can’t wait to bring it to you… https://t.co/VklhXOC2O1 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 14, 2023

Indeed, it sounds like there is something for everyone.

Fauci: “The president has listened to what I have said... When I’ve made recommendations he’s taken them. He’s never countered or overridden me.” pic.twitter.com/iZRawQditU — Max-a-Lago X (@MaxNordau) September 14, 2023

This comes directly from mini tyrant Fauci.

Trump also says in this clip he let states decide to lockdown or not. These are his quotes at the time (I know, they don't care) https://t.co/GbLGXYDViJ pic.twitter.com/uBuPuN8rVD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2023

Seriously. Watch this video and tell me Trump would do anything different if given the chance. Megyn Kelly gave him multiple chances to say he would make wiser decisions next time and he just refuses. He learned nothing. https://t.co/oAIkcvXtDV — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 14, 2023

This is astonishing. Trump truly believes he handled Covid perfectly. He has no regrets. He wouldn’t do anything differently had he known what is known now. https://t.co/kqwaw7vCXz — NONBidenary (@KellyLMcCarty) September 14, 2023

Trump handled many things very well. The economy, for example. Covid, however, was not a shining moment.

Broken clock is right twice a day



He 100% deserves credit on the quick development of the Vax https://t.co/KBhkWoitpu — Rugby Kobi 🇺🇲 (@KobiRugby) September 14, 2023

Is it a vax if it does not stop the spread or keep it from transmitting?

I like the part where Trump defends using mask. He was right to do so. https://t.co/753z8up4EZ — Thomas (@A83555004Tony) September 14, 2023

Absolutely tone deaf on the mRNA jabs & the death & disabilities caused by them. Op Warp Speed was not his idea — he was played. Further, he refuses to take responsibility for the destruction his decisions caused in ‘20. Pandemics are not new. We had enough info — he was played. https://t.co/iQB1OYyqAQ — Ossenkopf 2 Tim 1:7 (@gal220reagan) September 14, 2023

It is time for all politicians to stop with the excuses and own the mistakes they made. Claiming ignorance has gone on way too long. Yes, it was hard to know what decisions to make, but it is acceptable to say in hindsight, things should have gone differently.

I feel for Megyn Kelly’s vaccine injury, but she got it from the booster, at a time any young healthy person would have known this was an awful risk analysis. Everyone can make their own decisions, and should own it. It feels like she still blames them — Mark (@MarkJam73395966) September 14, 2023

If we are going to ask individual Americans to take responsibility for their own medical choices, surely we should expect the government telling them it was safe to also hold equal culpability.

