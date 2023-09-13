Mitt Romney is right ... he is too old to run again and...
Tucker on X, Episode 23: Piles of Argentinian pesos
WaPo journo Alexandra Petri's attempt at scolding GOP over Biden impeachment inquiry gets...
DeSantis schools Nora O'Donnell about Florida Heartbeat Law and more
What?! Seattle sheriff tells people to 'give up your car keys'
'Dancing is my passion': Matt Walsh has fun with the confusion over supposed...
Just for Fun: Habibi bro takes on Gen X, Gen X responds with...
Expert Tom Nichols says most Americans are wrong about inflation headed in the...
'Beware The Gnasher': Did Michael Knowles escalate the war between Russia and Ukraine...
Hey CNN, here are 16 times Joe Biden met with Hunter's business partners
IRS whistleblower in Hunter Biden case took notes — here they are
Finally: Reporter asks John Kirby what's up with President Biden lying all the...
TIME: 'Impeachment experts' say Biden inquiry may be the weakest in US history
Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow...

Donald Trump sits down with Megyn Kelly and seems to forget Fauci's Presidential Commendation

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:13 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Megyn Kelly hosted Donald Trump for a one hour interview on her podcast. They talked all things Covid and there were some interesting tidbits leaked before the full release.

Advertisement

Trump is the one who gave Fauci the Presidential Commendation.

Indeed, it sounds like there is something for everyone.

This comes directly from mini tyrant Fauci.

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is
Brett T.
Advertisement

Trump handled many things very well. The economy, for example. Covid, however, was not a shining moment.

Is it a vax if it does not stop the spread or keep it from transmitting?

Advertisement

It is time for all politicians to stop with the excuses and own the mistakes they made. Claiming ignorance has gone on way too long. Yes, it was hard to know what decisions to make, but it is acceptable to say in hindsight, things should have gone differently.

If we are going to ask individual Americans to take responsibility for their own medical choices, surely we should expect the government telling them it was safe to also hold equal culpability.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!







Tags: DONALD TRUMP MEGYN KELLY TRUMP FAUCI COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is
Brett T.
DeSantis schools Nora O'Donnell about Florida Heartbeat Law and more
Amy Curtis
Tucker on X, Episode 23: Piles of Argentinian pesos
Aaron Walker
WaPo journo Alexandra Petri's attempt at scolding GOP over Biden impeachment inquiry gets RATIO'd
Coucy
What?! Seattle sheriff tells people to 'give up your car keys'
Amy Curtis
Just for Fun: Habibi bro takes on Gen X, Gen X responds with a resounding 'meh'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is Brett T.
Advertisement