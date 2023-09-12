Bar patrons ELATEDLY counting on free tabs after Aaron Rodgers injury have to 'JET' that dream go

A Wisconsin bar decided to run a fun promo. They said if the Jets were to lose their game last night, drinks would be free. When the very hyped Aaron Rodgers went down last night, bar patrons decided to count the Jets out and started running up huge bar tabs. What could go wrong, right?

This is incredible. A Wisconsin bar offered free drinks if the Jets lost. After Rodgers went down, they started running up their tabs. The news was live when the jets won in overtime and everyone realized they had to pay. pic.twitter.com/1QDVJq9Zlr — David Hill (@davehill77) September 12, 2023

Don't bet against a New York team in New York on September 11 in front of a patriotic crowd is the lesson. The looks on patrons faces when the Jets won in overtime and they realized they had to PAY those huge tabs is epic.

Everyone in that bar realizing that they drank enough to need a second mortgage put on their home that night: https://t.co/zl3PA2w5CX pic.twitter.com/8Wk11ULP4V — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) September 12, 2023

There was probably some very unhappy wives after seeing their husband's bar tabs this morning. The 'but it was free beer, honey' excuse for stumbling in the house no longer worked.

If I’m ever interviewed on the news, no matter what for, please caption my name with “Hoping For Free Drinks”. pic.twitter.com/KYTzcbCo1x — Scott (@Skurt_McGurt) September 12, 2023

Nothing like drinking for 3 hours thinking your bar tab will be free. Then Jets win & it’s not 🍻 https://t.co/LnEQgpsIMT — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 12, 2023

gotta be honest aaron rodgers blowing his achilles right away and then the jets coming back to win was the funniest possible way to end 1 week. the content is amazing https://t.co/4cUevZtUjt — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) September 12, 2023

These bar patrons did not seem amused.

From that person’s Fantasy football team losing by .06 due to the Rodgers injury and now people running up bar tabs, then realizing they have to pay since the Jets won on live TV. What a Monday Night Football evening. Get well soon Aaron. https://t.co/BTrQvHgTYl — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 12, 2023

Being a hater is not for a reward and if you attempt reward beyond the downfall of your enemies the world will punish you https://t.co/kSMDoB0G71 — cam (@Cam_Is_Like) September 12, 2023

Karma will get you every single time.

I long to be shown on the local news described as "hoping for free drinks." https://t.co/Tas83jYIl1 — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) September 12, 2023

This is most young women going in bars on any given weekend.

This is way too suspicious. The bar owner, turf manufacturer and sportsbooks around the globe all need to be brought in for questioning. https://t.co/hOXS2Z1UhN — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) September 12, 2023

The conspiracy theorists are getting way out of hand.

this is the funniest outcome imaginable from last night https://t.co/j3Hd2XJRT6 — Joshua (@joshlchinn) September 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers could probably think of way more fun outcomes from last night, but as for that bar, they probably rejoiced in it. It was likely quite a pay day.

