Bar patrons ELATEDLY counting on free tabs after Aaron Rodgers injury have to 'JET' that dream go

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:45 PM on September 12, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

A Wisconsin bar decided to run a fun promo. They said if the Jets were to lose their game last night, drinks would be free. When the very hyped Aaron Rodgers went down last night, bar patrons decided to count the Jets out and started running up huge bar tabs. What could go wrong, right?

Don't bet against a New York team in New York on September 11 in front of a patriotic crowd is the lesson. The looks on patrons faces when the Jets won in overtime and they realized they had to PAY those huge tabs is epic.

There was probably some very unhappy wives after seeing their husband's bar tabs this morning. The 'but it was free beer, honey' excuse for stumbling in the house no longer worked.

Sam J.

These bar patrons did not seem amused.

Karma will get you every single time.

This is most young women going in bars on any given weekend.

The conspiracy theorists are getting way out of hand.

Aaron Rodgers could probably think of way more fun outcomes from last night, but as for that bar, they probably rejoiced in it. It was likely quite a pay day.

Tags: ALCOHOL FOOTBALL NEW YORK NFL WISCONSIN

