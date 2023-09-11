In SHOCKING news, Oklahoma school defends drag queen principal with very SKETCHY history
Third world country or San Francisco? Images from new sinkhole leads Twitter users to wonder

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:10 PM on September 11, 2023
AP Photo/Noah Berger

San Francisco can't catch a break. Today, a water main broke and opened up a huge sinkhole in the middle of a major intersection.

Now, on top of the drugs, the feces and the crime, the road is literally collapsing.

Nancy probably used that money to fill her freezer with designer ice cream.

They used to film 'Full House' near there. Now, they film "Law and Order'.

See? Silver linings!

The poop jokes write themselves.

Yeah, it doesn't bode too well for that.

Well, this is just one of the things that exemplifies the terrible government, but otherwise, yes.

It cost like 2 million dollars to build one single public bathroom. The price on this will be astronomical.

Who can say and could you blame Him?

When you pay people to be homeless, this is the result.

It's probably best to throw the whole city away and start over if we are being honest.

