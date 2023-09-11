Third world country or San Francisco? Images from new sinkhole leads Twitter users to wonder

San Francisco can't catch a break. Today, a water main broke and opened up a huge sinkhole in the middle of a major intersection.

#DEVELOPING: A water main break has caused a large sinkhole to open up in a San Francisco intersection, a supervisor says. https://t.co/aB56w38zlI pic.twitter.com/Dytu51DsYb — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) September 11, 2023

Now, on top of the drugs, the feces and the crime, the road is literally collapsing.

Didn’t Nancy get like billions of dollars for her city??? Looks like it’s paying off! https://t.co/T0FnbSA70w — Genevieve (@GenevieveBayer) September 12, 2023

Nancy probably used that money to fill her freezer with designer ice cream.

Remember when San Francisco used to be the prime location for TV sitcoms?



…Well they’ve moved on to 3rd world documentaries. https://t.co/a1HmKfDVNk — SL8TR (@AC_SL8TR) September 12, 2023

They used to film 'Full House' near there. Now, they film "Law and Order'.

In other news the world's largest toilet finally has a functional drain. 🤡🤣☠️ https://t.co/eIxyMbUr6y — David Cherolis (@DChero1242) September 11, 2023

See? Silver linings!

don’t worry SF, the homeless’ excrement will cover that open sewer smell right up https://t.co/SACXeZtQnb — Dr. Van Nostril (@drvannostril) September 11, 2023

The poop jokes write themselves.

Our streets are not gonna survive a huge earthquake at all https://t.co/vaxF2vAg3A — Tati Fuego (@tati_fuego) September 11, 2023

Yeah, it doesn't bode too well for that.

Inexcusable, and exemplifies the corruption and malfeasance of city hall. No excuses. https://t.co/FfMNeS5BTY — San Francisco Young Republicans (@sfyrxeets) September 11, 2023

Well, this is just one of the things that exemplifies the terrible government, but otherwise, yes.

Hopefully the diversity is good https://t.co/k4J05ql1Ws — Fred Garvin (@Pbizzlemyshizzl) September 12, 2023

I’m taking God didn’t take too kindly to the sodomy and trannnyism? https://t.co/bYx2wMDdUn — Scarecrow🎃 (@Crow_Report) September 11, 2023

Anyone wanna take bets on how long and $$ this will take to fix? My guess is $50m and 3 months https://t.co/d0msWlOn11 — Mike Corsaro (@f0da) September 11, 2023

It cost like 2 million dollars to build one single public bathroom. The price on this will be astronomical.

Is it really a water main break or God https://t.co/UA5qZmwTge — Tony Goiburn (@BoneyGee) September 11, 2023

Who can say and could you blame Him?

I thought this was Bombay but turns out its San Francisco https://t.co/AUzHeLHPCO — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 11, 2023

California continues to be a 1st world economy with 3rd world governance https://t.co/rgizds1JRF — Juan Delgado King of Tacos Destroyer of Burritos (@BurritoHunting) September 12, 2023

Almost certainly the relevant infrastructure has been neglected in budget priorities. https://t.co/ppTUu1BZCQ — Pragmata Americana (@demontage2000) September 11, 2023

When you pay people to be homeless, this is the result.

the only way to clean this city?

let it sink https://t.co/5dp0KhTF1v — Lucky 🍀🍀🍀 (@LuckyintheSky6) September 11, 2023

It's probably best to throw the whole city away and start over if we are being honest.

