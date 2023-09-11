Former Green Party Presidential Candidate touts upcoming meeting with David Duke and Twitter explodes

Remembering the evil of Benghazi on its anniversary
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:25 PM on September 11, 2023

The old saying goes 'when someone shows you who they are, believe them' and it has never applied more than to former Democratic Congresswoman and Green Party Presidential candidate Cynthia McKinney.

She really wanted people to see her tweet touting an event featuring David Duke. Yes, avowed white supremacist David Duke. Why? Well, the two of them seem to agree the cause of all the problems in the world are Jewish people. Yes, it's very Anti-Semitic indeed.

This is the perfect description of this graphic.

Keith Olbermann strikes out exploiting 9/11 to attack Bush and even Lefties aren't having it today
Chad Felix Greene

Unfortunately, it is very real and very scary.

Even Democrats agreed this ad was unbelievably awful.

Oh, so she comes by it honest. 

Honestly, between the two, the dumb guy is way better than the racist lady.

With all the division in political parties, it is good to see both sides can at least come together to condemn these despicable people.

