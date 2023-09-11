Former Green Party Presidential Candidate touts upcoming meeting with David Duke and Twitter explodes

The old saying goes 'when someone shows you who they are, believe them' and it has never applied more than to former Democratic Congresswoman and Green Party Presidential candidate Cynthia McKinney.

Pinned tweet from former Dem Congresswoman celebrating event with David Duke and a Black Supremacist because the one thing all hateful racial supremacists agree on is their hatred of Jews. pic.twitter.com/9gOqSvxmk9 — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 11, 2023

This is… something else. https://t.co/t6BOkIiUAa — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 11, 2023

She really wanted people to see her tweet touting an event featuring David Duke. Yes, avowed white supremacist David Duke. Why? Well, the two of them seem to agree the cause of all the problems in the world are Jewish people. Yes, it's very Anti-Semitic indeed.

Why would I want to watch what appears to be a collection of the worst people ever uniting to be the worst people ever advertised like a strip club offering a 9/11 discount buffet pic.twitter.com/FKVMQIlwRD — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) September 11, 2023

There's some heavy "Underground rap show" flyer energy to this design, as well. — Jack Walsh (@JackWaltimore) September 11, 2023

This is a flyer for one of those rap shows that takes place in a cafetorium. — Bismo Funyuns (@thegax) September 11, 2023

This is the perfect description of this graphic.

More than what Scalise did with David Duke (which ended up being “nothing at all actually happened”) https://t.co/r63ODzD44v — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 11, 2023

This is real.



Wtf. @cynthiamckinney We've seen your kind come and go for thousands of years. @adl are you all awake yet? https://t.co/3t0BWsCgcb — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) September 11, 2023

Unfortunately, it is very real and very scary.

We could really use that "But not freedom of reach" thing right about now.



On 9/11, where dozens of Jewish Americans perished, the former presidential candidate of the green party, Cynthia McKinney is promoting a livestream with Former KKK grand wizard, David Duke, calling… pic.twitter.com/sTrlPCxFPc — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 11, 2023

Even Democrats agreed this ad was unbelievably awful.

Oh, so she comes by it honest.

me driving down “cynthia mckinney parkway” every day on my commute pic.twitter.com/jq0JnNcEq5 — pls (@dothedirtybird_) September 11, 2023

Cynthia McKinney actually lost her primary to Hank Johnson as in the “Can Guam tip over?” Hank Johnson. What is with that district? — Marbukh (@TheMarbukh) September 11, 2023

Honestly, between the two, the dumb guy is way better than the racist lady.

This is absolutely disgusting and should be banned asap! I hope @elonmusk and the @Safety team take swift action — Maile (@MailePRMedia) September 11, 2023

Yeah, I'm not sure what's going on. I would consider this absolute hate speech. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 11, 2023

Brian and I don’t agree on most things but in THIS we absolutely agree



This is beyond DESPICABLE! https://t.co/oYsaSjuGbb — Volts (@VoltsThoughts) September 11, 2023

With all the division in political parties, it is good to see both sides can at least come together to condemn these despicable people.

