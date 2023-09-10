Twitter users argue the best decades to be alive ... and it's TOTALLY AWESOME, DUDE

Oilfield Rando invites us to remember the overblown Covid enforcement
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:28 PM on September 10, 2023
AP Photo, File

Today, a Twitter account posted a meme praising the time period we currently live in as the best time to ever be alive.

Jane Coaston of the New York Times seemed to concur.

It didn't take long for Twitter users to remind her of the actual best decades in recent memory.

We could have done without Clinton, obviously, but overall those decades had immaculate vibes.

Also true. During those decades, he had not come to prominence. Good times.

This tweet is the perfect example of why the eighties and the nineties were superior. No one talked like this or at least they lacked the platform to spread this nonsense far and wide. Thanks for being exhibit A.

No need to go back  60 years. Going back 40 years is plenty far enough.

1999 was quite good, plus the nineteen years before that. Bring us back to the times with Ronald Reagan. That will be good enough.

