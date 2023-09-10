Twitter users argue the best decades to be alive ... and it's TOTALLY AWESOME, DUDE

Today, a Twitter account posted a meme praising the time period we currently live in as the best time to ever be alive.

Jane Coaston of the New York Times seemed to concur.

I believe few things more strongly. https://t.co/4SuWdKQB6S — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) September 9, 2023

It didn't take long for Twitter users to remind her of the actual best decades in recent memory.

Yeah I dunno, the 80's and 90's were pretty damn good. We actually went outside, knew our neighbors, didn't waste all of our time on social media, etc. — Tim Arsenault (@titanictimmah) September 10, 2023

Better is subjective. I think before the age of cell phones and internet. Interpersonal relationships were better. Everyone has like, 24/7 access to eachother now. So there's all these expectations and surveillance. Yet when ppl get in a room they don't talk. Just on their phone — Milly🎲 (@Hoodie_Milly) September 10, 2023

I dunno the 90’s were pretty good. — Acion | Next (@Acion_Next) September 10, 2023

The 80s and 90s. https://t.co/5OldruUJmv — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 10, 2023

I concur…as much as I didn’t care for Clinton, he triangulated with the other party and combined the nation prospered. Nowadays politicians would rather commit seppuku than working together…plus the music was better, in all genres. — Sojourner of Life (@Sojourner_02) September 10, 2023

We could have done without Clinton, obviously, but overall those decades had immaculate vibes.

Best 2 decade span in American history — BTFD (@JCBarraza2) September 10, 2023

Everything was better before Barack Obama became a thing. https://t.co/9hj410R5ku — tomwils1967 (@tomwils1967) September 10, 2023

Also true. During those decades, he had not come to prominence. Good times.

Contemporary life is so great that more people than ever are either directly committing suicide or doing so indirectly via drug abuse https://t.co/MhzgNw2Gjt — Teaghan Grayson (@teaghan_g) September 10, 2023

I think that the standards we apply to judge whether things are better now than in the past are inadequate as they ignore impending climate disaster and economic exploitation of the developing countries that is necessary for our consumption. https://t.co/GdLKoLh2M1 — Linku in 🇹🇼 (@Linku_PL) September 10, 2023

This tweet is the perfect example of why the eighties and the nineties were superior. No one talked like this or at least they lacked the platform to spread this nonsense far and wide. Thanks for being exhibit A.

OK, but counterpoint; I'd rather have people having fun on bad game shows in the 80s than people miserable on court shows in the 2020s. https://t.co/kryZCBv1Pb — Nathan Schimpf • also @mrschimpf everywhere else (@mrschimpf) September 10, 2023

We can quibble about the last 30-60 years. But not for the vast majority of the human past. https://t.co/FShRn19jF6 — David J. DeVore (@devoretext) September 10, 2023

No need to go back 60 years. Going back 40 years is plenty far enough.

1999 was quite good, plus the nineteen years before that. Bring us back to the times with Ronald Reagan. That will be good enough.

