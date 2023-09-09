Resisting 'A-REST'? Mike Lindell EXPLODES on opposing attorney for insulting his comfy pillows

If you watch Fox News, you are bound to see a commercial for Mike Lindell's MyPillow and its ancillary products. Lindell is clearly very proud of his creation, and well, he confirmed that during a recent deposition.

JUST IN: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell goes off during a deposition with a former Dominion executive who is suing Lindell for defamation.



I might have to buy another MyPillow after watching this.



During one of the depositions, Lindell blew up after his pillows were called “lumpy.”… pic.twitter.com/MA5NlssbxU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 9, 2023

Do not call Mike's pillows 'lumpy'. He will not stand for that slander.

Use promo code JENNA to save and support Salem Media’s free speech network 😍 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 9, 2023

Salem Media is the most free speech, we agree. Sorry, not sorry, about a little self promotion.

It’s one thing to sue the man, but Mike’s always been passionate about his pillows, the executive crossed the line.



Mike was on 🔥. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 9, 2023

Very true. That deposition question crossed the line into a personal attack.

That’s hilarious. I have to say—I got a My Pillow at a Christmas gift exchange & omg it really is a great pillow. My fancy, smanchy down pillows got kicked to the curb & all replaced by My Pillows. Seriously, they’re awesome. Haven’t used any other pillows for years. — Dianna Erwin (@Dianna_Erwin) September 9, 2023

I have to concur, I too had a similar experience. They're genuinely comfortable! — Michael Porter (@Michael73561485) September 9, 2023

Even a few customer referrals in the comments. Safe to say, Mike makes a good pillow and it is not, lumpy.

God, I love this man even more now he’s an American hero and a patriot!! I think I might have to buy another set of the Giza sheets. Those are my favorite. — Kathleen Winchell 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🤍💙ULTRAMAGA (@KathleenWinche3) September 9, 2023

His Giza dream sheets are the best! To die for! Slippers (the moccasins) are awesome. His My Store products are made by patriots. PJs are nice too. All his products are high quality! He’s a very good man! — Betsy Rambo (@BetsyRambo) September 9, 2023

Apparently, even the sheets are good!

You know what else is lumpy? My brain — Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) September 9, 2023

Yes, yes, we know, parody Joe Biden account. There is no doubt there is many things wrong with Biden's brain.

Promo Code LUMPY PILLOW got triggered exactly as counsel intended. I'm positive the deposing attorney got all the nuggets he needed after this idiotic performance. This isn't a flex. It's a joke. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) September 9, 2023

Some tweeps thought Lindell played right into the hand of the opposing attorney by losing his cool during the questioning.

So does the other guy own a MyPillow or not? pic.twitter.com/cnpG16P9PX — Wealth Squad Michael ♻️ (@Michael_Crowe) September 9, 2023

What's the best link for buying some MyPillows?



This behavior must be rewarded. https://t.co/6YYkasN3G3 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 9, 2023

🔥🇺🇸 Mike Lindell shows us all ..

How to take the trash out..

This is the best “My Pillow commercial” I’ve ever seen.

I love all of Mikes products from his pillow to his Giza cotton sheets, and his down comforters.

And now I will BUY more..

And you should too!

We have to Reward… https://t.co/V7pOfcQKnf — j.F (@jF77744) September 9, 2023

Lindell should consider using this clip from his deposition in his next commercial. It was a sure hit on Twitter.

