Resisting 'A-REST'? Mike Lindell EXPLODES on opposing attorney for insulting his comfy pillows

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:18 PM on September 09, 2023
Photo courtesy of Mike Lindell

If you watch Fox News, you are bound to see a commercial for Mike Lindell's MyPillow and its ancillary products. Lindell is clearly very proud of his creation, and well, he confirmed that during a recent deposition.

Do not call Mike's pillows 'lumpy'. He will not stand for that slander.

Salem Media is the most free speech, we agree. Sorry, not sorry, about a little self promotion.

Very true. That deposition question crossed the line into a personal attack.

Even a few customer referrals in the comments. Safe to say, Mike makes a good pillow and it is not, lumpy.

Apparently, even the sheets are good!

Yes, yes, we know, parody Joe Biden account. There is no doubt there is many things wrong with Biden's brain.

Some tweeps thought Lindell played right into the hand of the opposing attorney by losing his cool during the questioning.

Lindell should consider using this clip from his deposition in his next commercial. It was a sure hit on Twitter.

