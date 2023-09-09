Gavin Newsom spills the beans about 2024 ... but don't bet on it quite yet

New Mexico governor's admission about her gun edict certainly does 'send a message'...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:20 PM on September 09, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

There has been much speculation Biden may not run in 2024. If any voter looks at Joe Biden, they have to question his ability to handle the presidency for another four years. Heck, he hasn't done a bang up job in this first four years. His Vice President can barely utter a sentence, so there had been talk of maybe subbing in Gavin Newsom. Newsom put a stop to that speculation in an interview with Chuck Todd.

Apparently, Newsom believes if Biden can't run, and that is a big if, the natural successor is Kamala. Honestly, Kamala does not seem much more with it than Biden, despite being much younger.

The guy is a snake so underestimate him at your own peril.

Is this just a fake out, and the exact plan is to pull Biden and run Gavin so Republicans don't have time to prepare for this possibility? Hopefully, the GOP has opened up the oppo file on Gavin just in case.

It's certainly not that Kamala has done some extraordinary job as VP and deserves a shot at the big show. She has been a mess.

Gavin does what is good for Gavin. Period.

Good luck with that.

If Kamala is a vegetable, it's a potato. She is ridiculously incompetent.

What a treat that would be. We can't imagine a better topic on a national stage. Then, we can compare it to Florida. Heh!

It would be so very fun to call Newsom out on his abject hypocrisy. Here's hoping he actually is the candidate. Holding him accountable for his COVID decisions alone would be the best television we've seen in years.

Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

