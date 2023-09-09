Gavin Newsom spills the beans about 2024 ... but don't bet on it quite yet

There has been much speculation Biden may not run in 2024. If any voter looks at Joe Biden, they have to question his ability to handle the presidency for another four years. Heck, he hasn't done a bang up job in this first four years. His Vice President can barely utter a sentence, so there had been talk of maybe subbing in Gavin Newsom. Newsom put a stop to that speculation in an interview with Chuck Todd.

🚨BREAKING: Gavin Newsom says he won’t run in 2024 and calls Kamala Harris the natural successor to Biden. pic.twitter.com/N8iL2BSAn6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2023

Apparently, Newsom believes if Biden can't run, and that is a big if, the natural successor is Kamala. Honestly, Kamala does not seem much more with it than Biden, despite being much younger.

That people believe him is the real story.



This is called, "setting the stage." Gavin does this like clockwork in California.



He's literally begging to be drafted because he knows how unpopular Harris is. https://t.co/w3gU6QLulF — Lance Christensen (@lancelands) September 8, 2023

The guy is a snake so underestimate him at your own peril.

Ok, the powers know the easiest puppet and have told everyone whether they are running or not. https://t.co/1gPlhelxfm — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) September 8, 2023

Is this just a fake out, and the exact plan is to pull Biden and run Gavin so Republicans don't have time to prepare for this possibility? Hopefully, the GOP has opened up the oppo file on Gavin just in case.

Three possibilities here:



1) Simple lying to lull MAGA into false sense of security. There's more than enough wiggle room to reverse himself if Joe steps aside & Kamala agrees not to step up.



2) The identity politics nuts really are influential enough to keep Kamala in play. https://t.co/bgxmxjb3DN — Calvin Freiburger (@CalFreiburger) September 8, 2023

It's certainly not that Kamala has done some extraordinary job as VP and deserves a shot at the big show. She has been a mess.

This is coming from the man that closed schools while sending his kids to an anti-lockdown state and didn’t tell anyone. https://t.co/9xMzHBHKQx — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) September 8, 2023

Gavin does what is good for Gavin. Period.

He’s running….he’s just trying to avoiding alienating Harris — David Pollack (@ThePollackShow) September 8, 2023

Good luck with that.

I think Newsom has what it takes to win. We need younger Presidents. He is a much more viable candidate than Kamala Harris — 𝘾𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖 (@Cerra__) September 8, 2023

If Kamala is a vegetable, it's a potato. She is ridiculously incompetent.

He should run so we can discuss how well California is doing on a national stage — BeignetSensai (@WesternMigrant1) September 8, 2023

What a treat that would be. We can't imagine a better topic on a national stage. Then, we can compare it to Florida. Heh!

I do not believe him, I live under him in California , he is a hypocrite. He was telling everyone to lock down and stay home during Covid and telling everyone to mask up. Then he threw big parties at the French Laundry with donors and other elites all with no mask on. Literally… — Lars for President (@LibertarianLars) September 8, 2023

It would be so very fun to call Newsom out on his abject hypocrisy. Here's hoping he actually is the candidate. Holding him accountable for his COVID decisions alone would be the best television we've seen in years.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















