Brian Kemp takes Donald Trump for a stroll down COVID memory lane over LUDICROUS lockdowns

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:52 PM on September 09, 2023
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Lately, Trump has been keen to discuss all of the COVID nuttery at his rallies. He has pushed back against lockdowns, masking and the medical state. Today, Brian Kemp issued a bit of reminder to the former President.

Way back then, Trump lashed out at Kemp for his early open and Kemp wanted that misguided objection on the record. At the end of the day, Kemp was right.

Masking needs to be at the forefront of the conversation because Biden is now pushing it and that can't happen again. Masking of children for hours at school was an atrocity.

Demanding a conversation among Republicans to ensure it never happens again is crucial.

Other Trump supporters had reminders for Kemp and instances they believed he felt short of representing conservative voters.

The facts are the people of Georgia have rewarded Governor Kemp with a huge win during his last run for Governor and the GOP clearly has big problems in Georgia, otherwise. It is important for Republicans to find common ground so the red wave will return to the Peach State.

LOCKDOWN TRUMP BRIAN KEMP FAUCI COVID

