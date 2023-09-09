Brian Kemp takes Donald Trump for a stroll down COVID memory lane over LUDICROUS lockdowns

Lately, Trump has been keen to discuss all of the COVID nuttery at his rallies. He has pushed back against lockdowns, masking and the medical state. Today, Brian Kemp issued a bit of reminder to the former President.

The fact is former president Trump led the opposition to my decision to reopen Georgia - the first state in the country to do so.



While he listened to Fauci & parroted media talking points, I listened to hardworking Georgians.



He may not remember, but I sure as hell do. https://t.co/8eWPidlnfP — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) September 9, 2023

Way back then, Trump lashed out at Kemp for his early open and Kemp wanted that misguided objection on the record. At the end of the day, Kemp was right.

Trump was pressuring all states to follow CDC guidelines, and schools and local Govts often went beyond what Govs wanted by using Trump admin CDC guidelines as their reason.

You forgot all that? pic.twitter.com/4pXPQ5Hitk — Dr Patrick M - AI Changes Everything (@patmcguinness) September 9, 2023

Masking needs to be at the forefront of the conversation because Biden is now pushing it and that can't happen again. Masking of children for hours at school was an atrocity.

Trump wanted to keep businesses closed because the media was going to be mean to him.



Thankfully several Governors like Kemp refused to give in and stood up for their constituents. https://t.co/8r57JADel4 https://t.co/Z4IobguFA6 — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 9, 2023

All #MAGA supporters tell me that their biggest disappointment in @realDonaldTrump is his surrendering the presidency to #Fauci and relinquishing the freedoms of Americans. #WeRemember #ChooseWell2024 https://t.co/Rr6muGRk3A — Bob Vander Plaats (@bobvanderplaats) September 9, 2023

Demanding a conversation among Republicans to ensure it never happens again is crucial.

You’ve proven on more than one occasion that you’re all talk. You sold out the voters of Georgia by not giving them the opportunity to have a fair election. Honestly I don’t know the difference between having you or Abrams https://t.co/LKrV1nvsBU — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) September 9, 2023

Wow. Look at this coward POS going after Trump knowing he covered up election fraud that gave us Biden, destroyed America, and put the entire World on the brink of WWIII. I have no tolerance for these corrupt dirtbags anymore. Kick rocks, Brian. https://t.co/SnpyxYa0PI — Heather Mullins (@TalkMullins) September 9, 2023

Other Trump supporters had reminders for Kemp and instances they believed he felt short of representing conservative voters.

No idea what the endgame is here, but a rare case of somebody with the standing to make these sorts of critiques and nothing to lose. https://t.co/tDOk5eEN1s — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) September 9, 2023

One of Trump's biggest liabilities. He'd rather we all lose than allow someone HE has a personal grudge against to win. Kemp did the right thing and FACT, Trump stood with Fauci! https://t.co/usDKpTutOE — Joe Budd (@ThisBudds4U) September 9, 2023

What is Brian Kemp endgame? https://t.co/3oOTKQf4GR — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 9, 2023

Funny thing about facts

They don't change over time https://t.co/BoB8ATwfyf — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) September 9, 2023

The facts are the people of Georgia have rewarded Governor Kemp with a huge win during his last run for Governor and the GOP clearly has big problems in Georgia, otherwise. It is important for Republicans to find common ground so the red wave will return to the Peach State.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







