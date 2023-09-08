The absolute HYPOCRITES of 'The View' would like you to welcome migrants far away from where they live

You have to ask yourself if they actually ever take a moment and listen to themselves.

"They need to be resettled elsewhere"

The View calls for the illegals in New York City to be dumped in other communities across the U.S. because "this is a massive country." pic.twitter.com/3bhCpLXXvi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 8, 2023

That 'Sanctuary City' became pretty unwelcoming pretty fast, did it not?

"Let them in! Just not in our backyard."



- Leftists, basically. https://t.co/1iKO0T1QrK — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) September 8, 2023

It's peak NIMBY behavior.

Soulless Hispanic pundit doesn’t want to live near filthy Hispanic poors <chef’s kiss> https://t.co/WetNRUlCm5 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) September 8, 2023

Today's Leftist discrimination has nothing to do with skin color. It is exclusively how much money one has or does not have.

The blame it on global warming kicker is the chef's kiss https://t.co/vKpGRFIIGU — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 8, 2023

As a site that lampoons people, it is getting more and more difficult to mock these people because they write their own jokes.

Wait this is exactly what the border states have been calling for an actual doing now.



Yet they are called racist and un-American for it.



I guess it’s ok if you’re a Leftist & it’s your hometown advocating it. Typical hypocrisy. https://t.co/6nsMlilQpr — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 8, 2023

People in border states calling for this are dumb and unwashed Republicans, but Leftists are very smart and cultured so their suggestions are superior. Do try and keep up.

Absolute *peak* liberalism right here. Advocate for terrible policies, and once you start feeling the ramifications of said policies you advocate for dumping it on everybody else. https://t.co/59gJKiNCRz — Alex Gilmore (@a_gilmore8) September 8, 2023

Amazingly @TheView continues to just be some of the most illogical, gaslighting, elitist nonsense ever. A hodgepodge of delusion and ignorance. https://t.co/ITje7d3jYo — Two-faced Tiki (@rTIKId) September 8, 2023

It's a requirement to be a host apparently.

This is the face of white supremacy. https://t.co/5QfPNFgYe8 — Holden (@Holden114) September 8, 2023

The meeting of the minds we never expected https://t.co/xIvRXpGFf2 pic.twitter.com/D8i6uX1oA7 — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) September 8, 2023

Actually, only one side has minds and the ladies of 'The View' are just copying off of their paper. They just have a larger platform because they are on TV.

They want everyone else to deal with the stresses that new illegals arriving to a community may experience instead of having them in a city that declared itself to be a sanctuary https://t.co/CJKKk6daNn — David Patrick (@KingDave956) September 8, 2023

Exactly. Please be nice and welcome the illegals on their behalf, but please do not bring them anywhere near them, please and thank you.

If I understand this correctly they are arguing that there’s a problem near them, and their solution for the problem is to just move it to somewhere else, and they think the problem isn’t already everywhere, that suffering this problem is unique to them?

No need to address the… — Philip Bergen 🇭🇺 (@philipbergen) September 8, 2023

Yes, you have it exactly right. It's called Leftist privilege.

