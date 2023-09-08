Oklahoma College to offer bachelor’s degree in gunsmithing and Lefties are having NONE...
The absolute HYPOCRITES of 'The View' would like you to welcome migrants far away from where they live

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:10 PM on September 08, 2023
Twitter

You have to ask yourself if they actually ever take a moment and listen to themselves.

That 'Sanctuary City' became pretty unwelcoming pretty fast, did it not?

It's peak NIMBY behavior.

Today's Leftist discrimination has nothing to do with skin color. It is exclusively how much money one has or does not have.

As a site that lampoons people, it is getting more and more difficult to mock these people because they write their own jokes.

People in border states calling for this are dumb and unwashed Republicans, but Leftists are very smart and cultured so their suggestions are superior. Do try and keep up.

Sam J.

It's a requirement to be a host apparently.

Actually, only one side has minds and the ladies of 'The View' are just copying off of their paper. They just have a larger platform because they are on TV.

Exactly. Please be nice and welcome the illegals on their behalf, but please do not bring them anywhere near them, please and thank you.

Yes, you have it exactly right. It's called Leftist privilege.

