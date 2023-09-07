This is SHOCKING ... NOT! Jen Psaki gets moved to prime time on MSNBC ahead of Election 2024

Dallas News: Former White House physician handcuffed, claims to be an ER doctor
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:37 PM on September 07, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In very SHOCKING news, Jen Psaki, Joe Biden's last Press Secretary before his current dynamo, Karine Jean Pierre, is getting a new prime time show on MSNBC ahead of election coverage. That's so convenient. By the way, calling Jean-Pierre a 'dynamo' was giggle inducing.

Surely, her new gig has NOTHING to do with her connections to the White House.

How long until Chris loses the other days of the week, as well?

None of us were questioning if they were in the bag, but yes.

Aaron Walker

As if there weren't enough.

Isn't it convenient MSNBC serves as Biden's own state media?

They still have tens of viewers.

Yet, she is one with a new Prime time show, apparently.

Pretty sure facts aren't required on MSNBC at any time of day. Psaki and her very tenuous relationship with facts will now have her own show with talking points directly from Biden's White House.

