This is SHOCKING ... NOT! Jen Psaki gets moved to prime time on MSNBC ahead of Election 2024

In very SHOCKING news, Jen Psaki, Joe Biden's last Press Secretary before his current dynamo, Karine Jean Pierre, is getting a new prime time show on MSNBC ahead of election coverage. That's so convenient. By the way, calling Jean-Pierre a 'dynamo' was giggle inducing.

NEW: MSNBC's Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) will anchor Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, ahead of Rachel Maddow's weekly 9 p.m. show. ... Psaki's ascent to primetime was inevitable, as I've noted since breaking the news of her cable ambitions nearly two years ago: https://t.co/3eRdsYbrNA



Psaki will… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 7, 2023

Surely, her new gig has NOTHING to do with her connections to the White House.

MSNBC moves Jen Psaki—Biden's last Press Sec—to primetime ahead of the 2024 election https://t.co/VVaEckc977 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 7, 2023

Chris Hayes has been DEMOTED at MSNBC, kicked off Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern in favor of Jen Psaki, just in time for Biden 2024! https://t.co/hdYyVIXOGk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 7, 2023

How long until Chris loses the other days of the week, as well?

Lest anyone question just how far in the tank for Democrats @NBCNews is, they've raising the profile of Biden's former press secretary to help prop him up before the election. Ginger Goebbels to the rescue! https://t.co/tttG6SzLPl — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 7, 2023

None of us were questioning if they were in the bag, but yes.

MSDNC puts Biden’s former press secretary in prime time! https://t.co/3SkPzq4TNd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 7, 2023

finally, democratic party talking points available on cable TV https://t.co/0kJhLG5I5p — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 7, 2023

As if there weren't enough.

Who needs state propaganda when private media companies hire press secretaries to be news anchors?https://t.co/9IRXjJg6mI — David V. Johnson (@contrarianp) September 7, 2023

Isn't it convenient MSNBC serves as Biden's own state media?

Still crazy that the former WH Press Secretary anchors a show on a news network where presumably her job is to critically report on the administration that she worked for. https://t.co/ZuD56xZXZk — Benjamin, Benjamin (@Jbenjamin81) September 7, 2023

Is MSNBC still on the air? https://t.co/pZmHk5sYQE — Marc A. Ross (@marcaross) September 7, 2023

They still have tens of viewers.

She's just an abomination. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 7, 2023

Yet, she is one with a new Prime time show, apparently.

I'm still waiting on Maddow to take her timeslot back. These times call for someone interest in research and the truth and that's not Alex Wagner. She's more interested is giggly snarks. She's suited for MSNBC Daytime, where knowing facts isn't' required. — Allwftopic (@Alllwftopic) September 7, 2023

Pretty sure facts aren't required on MSNBC at any time of day. Psaki and her very tenuous relationship with facts will now have her own show with talking points directly from Biden's White House.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!































