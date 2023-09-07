WELP! Biden decides best way to solve migrant problem in large BLUE cities is trap them in RED Texas

This is SHOCKING ... NOT! Jen Psaki gets moved to prime time on...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:10 PM on September 07, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Apparently, the pressure from angry big city Mayors has gotten to the powers that be at the White House. The big solution they concocted? Why, they will just force the migrants to all stay in Texas. Voila! Punishing a red state will solve everything.

The Biden administration is considering forcing some migrant families who enter the country without authorization to remain near the border in Texas while awaiting asylum screening, effectively limiting their ability to travel within the U.S., three U.S. officials told The Times.

Administration officials have been considering the idea as a way to stem recent increases in the numbers of migrant families crossing the southern border, which reportedly reached an all-time high last month. Supporters of the remain-in-Texas idea, which has yet to be finalized, hope that it would help the administration advance its goals of quickly deporting families who fail initial asylum screenings and deterring other families from crossing in the first place. 

