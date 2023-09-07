WELP! Biden decides best way to solve migrant problem in large BLUE cities is trap them in RED Texas

Apparently, the pressure from angry big city Mayors has gotten to the powers that be at the White House. The big solution they concocted? Why, they will just force the migrants to all stay in Texas. Voila! Punishing a red state will solve everything.

The Biden administration is considering forcing some migrant families who enter the country without authorization to remain near the border in Texas while awaiting asylum screening, effectively limiting their ability to travel within the U.S., three U.S. officials told The Times. Administration officials have been considering the idea as a way to stem recent increases in the numbers of migrant families crossing the southern border, which reportedly reached an all-time high last month. Supporters of the remain-in-Texas idea, which has yet to be finalized, hope that it would help the administration advance its goals of quickly deporting families who fail initial asylum screenings and deterring other families from crossing in the first place.

NEW: LA Times' @Haleaziz with a scoop, reporting that the Biden administration is considering forcing some migrant families who cross the border illegally to remain in Texas, limiting their ability to travel within the US, as bipartisan criticism grows.https://t.co/b3qkwtWoIE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 7, 2023

Is Biden going to build a wall on the Texas border? — Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) September 7, 2023

Don't give him any ideas.

In other words only red States should take the brunt of his policies 🤷🏽‍♀️

That's disgusting they should do their fair share 💯 — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) September 7, 2023

Exactly! Now you are getting it!

Is his border czar good with this solution? — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 7, 2023

As if Kamala has any idea what is going on.

Haha, they’ve finally found a border worth enforcing. https://t.co/QKQc1pldqZ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 7, 2023

This is the way!

How is that even legal? https://t.co/1zI31JpsrB — Queen of Donuts (@DonutsQueen2) September 7, 2023

As if the Biden Administration ever worried about what is legal.

I'm assuming this is in response to Mayor Adams saying the migrants will destroy NYC, and Cali's lawsuit against Abbott? Want to know how to vote? Repub Texas has been dealing w/this for decades and is still going. Dem Cali and NYC get a tiny taste and fall apart. https://t.co/v1M1lmQEMC — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) September 7, 2023

Ah - a challenge. This is what Texans excel in. Again, Democrats don't want to solve the problem. They come up only with ways to deal with consequences of their terrible decisions. Don't secure the border, just give blue cities/states more money and then trap illegals in Texas. https://t.co/BDaAtTRF7o — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) September 7, 2023

If it doesn't effect their voters, they aren't really concerned about who it harms. Ah, it must be good to be a Democrat.

