Trump tells Hugh Hewitt he WILL testify at his trials ... and Twitter is SHOCKED and SKEPTICAL

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:25 PM on September 06, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Trump made a major announcement while speaking with Hugh Hewitt today. Trump says he will testify at his trials and he looks forward to the opportunity.

Well, this should be an interesting viewing experience.

So, honestly, attorneys generally tell clients not to testify. Trump, however, usually does whatever he wants, so when he says he will testify, he very well may.

The entertainment value would be incredible. They could charge on Pay Per View.

Lawyers never want to hear a defendant wants to testify. It's the Prosecution's job to prove a Defendant guilty. You never want to help them.

Apologies to all Nationals fans, I'm sure.

Will there be another white Bronco scene? Heh!

Fair enough. Trump may or may not testify. Trump always knows how to drum up media spotlight and today, he was very successful.

