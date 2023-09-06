Trump tells Hugh Hewitt he WILL testify at his trials ... and Twitter is SHOCKED and SKEPTICAL

Trump made a major announcement while speaking with Hugh Hewitt today. Trump says he will testify at his trials and he looks forward to the opportunity.

Trump tells @HughHewitt he WILL TESTIFY at his own trial: "Oh, yes, absolutely." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 6, 2023

Trump: "I look forward to testifying. At trial, I’ll testify." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 6, 2023

It will be extra fun because he’s apparently skipping trial prep as well. https://t.co/0gwZJXj9gf — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) September 6, 2023

Well, this should be an interesting viewing experience.

LOL. This will never happen. Never. pic.twitter.com/XfwyneK9TU — Real Man of Genius (@realmanofgenius) September 6, 2023

So, honestly, attorneys generally tell clients not to testify. Trump, however, usually does whatever he wants, so when he says he will testify, he very well may.

🤣🤣🤣 This would be epic so it’s not going to happen. His lawyers won’t allow https://t.co/yFCQsIqlxo — Jeto (@Woodstonethorn) September 6, 2023

The entertainment value would be incredible. They could charge on Pay Per View.

Legally, that would be a debacle. Politically and for the campaign, it would be gold to see him be combative with vindictive, agenda-driven prosecutors. — Jake Avra (@jakeavra) September 6, 2023

Of all the things he will never do, taking the stand is the thing he won’t do the most. — Lieutenant Corporal Browski, USMC (@JimBrowski12) September 6, 2023

this will show if he has good lawyers or not. https://t.co/ApA8F2zsvY — good kid DAAD city (@TheNumptyDance) September 6, 2023

Lawyers never want to hear a defendant wants to testify. It's the Prosecution's job to prove a Defendant guilty. You never want to help them.

Nightmare client. Would rather attend a Nationals game than represent a client like Trump. https://t.co/ryGJEgQoeZ — EJ (@Ejmiller25) September 6, 2023

Apologies to all Nationals fans, I'm sure.

Gonna be this generation's OJ trial https://t.co/tDvElYCNI6 — Sander Eizen (@SanderEizen0) September 6, 2023

Will there be another white Bronco scene? Heh!

Trump's lawyers 5 minutes into his testimony https://t.co/2iR9cw0ZfY pic.twitter.com/kpsWmFqFuS — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@Adventure_Nero) September 6, 2023

All of his lawyers, whether they heard this or not, just collectively sighed and rubbed their temples. https://t.co/PNgaa5llUQ — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 6, 2023

Trump will change his mind within a week people need to stop freaking out over everything he says. https://t.co/iZeTsZcNuI — John Quincy Adams fan (@redfang58) September 6, 2023

He says a lot of things. https://t.co/X2Bej1zvob — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 6, 2023

Fair enough. Trump may or may not testify. Trump always knows how to drum up media spotlight and today, he was very successful.

