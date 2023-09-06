Trump tells Hugh Hewitt he WILL testify at his trials ... and Twitter is SHOCKED and SKEPTICAL

Trump made a major announcement while speaking with Hugh Hewitt today. Trump says he will testify at his trials and he looks forward to the opportunity.
Trump tells @HughHewitt he WILL TESTIFY at his own trial: "Oh, yes, absolutely."— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 6, 2023
Trump: "I look forward to testifying. At trial, I’ll testify."— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 6, 2023
It will be extra fun because he’s apparently skipping trial prep as well. https://t.co/0gwZJXj9gf— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) September 6, 2023
Well, this should be an interesting viewing experience.
LOL. This will never happen. Never. pic.twitter.com/XfwyneK9TU— Real Man of Genius (@realmanofgenius) September 6, 2023
So, honestly, attorneys generally tell clients not to testify. Trump, however, usually does whatever he wants, so when he says he will testify, he very well may.
🤣🤣🤣 This would be epic so it’s not going to happen. His lawyers won’t allow https://t.co/yFCQsIqlxo— Jeto (@Woodstonethorn) September 6, 2023
The entertainment value would be incredible. They could charge on Pay Per View.
Legally, that would be a debacle. Politically and for the campaign, it would be gold to see him be combative with vindictive, agenda-driven prosecutors.— Jake Avra (@jakeavra) September 6, 2023
Of all the things he will never do, taking the stand is the thing he won’t do the most.— Lieutenant Corporal Browski, USMC (@JimBrowski12) September 6, 2023
trump’s lawyers minus that one woman rn https://t.co/WtDif4Q6qo pic.twitter.com/m80OdUndYh— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 6, 2023
this will show if he has good lawyers or not. https://t.co/ApA8F2zsvY— good kid DAAD city (@TheNumptyDance) September 6, 2023
Lawyers never want to hear a defendant wants to testify. It's the Prosecution's job to prove a Defendant guilty. You never want to help them.
Nightmare client. Would rather attend a Nationals game than represent a client like Trump. https://t.co/ryGJEgQoeZ— EJ (@Ejmiller25) September 6, 2023
Apologies to all Nationals fans, I'm sure.
Gonna be this generation's OJ trial https://t.co/tDvElYCNI6— Sander Eizen (@SanderEizen0) September 6, 2023
Will there be another white Bronco scene? Heh!
Trump's lawyers 5 minutes into his testimony https://t.co/2iR9cw0ZfY pic.twitter.com/kpsWmFqFuS— The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@Adventure_Nero) September 6, 2023
All of his lawyers, whether they heard this or not, just collectively sighed and rubbed their temples. https://t.co/PNgaa5llUQ— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 6, 2023
Trump will change his mind within a week people need to stop freaking out over everything he says. https://t.co/iZeTsZcNuI— John Quincy Adams fan (@redfang58) September 6, 2023
He says a lot of things. https://t.co/X2Bej1zvob— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 6, 2023
Fair enough. Trump may or may not testify. Trump always knows how to drum up media spotlight and today, he was very successful.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member