Riley Gaines and others call out Republican Women's group for failing to affirm womanhood

Republicans tend to mock Democrats about their inability to answer the question 'what is a woman?', however, it appears one Republican group is similarly struggling with this question.

The National Federation of Republican Women, or NFRW, has rejected a proposed bylaws amendment that would bar men who think they’re women from joining the NFRW as voting members and leaders. Why?



NFRW's national president, Eileen Sobjack, reportedly fears a costly lawsuit and… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 5, 2023

Well, yes, standing up for what is right is often difficult and sometimes very expensive. Ask Riley Gaines, for example. Standing up for truth is always the right thing to do, and conservatives should do so no matter what the cost.

Its national leadership has rejected a proposed bylaws amendment for consideration at the organization’s upcoming biennial conference in Oklahoma City later this month. The bylaws proposal, published in full below, effectively would bar gender-confused men living as “trans women” from joining the NFRW as voting members and leaders. But NFRW's national president, Eileen Sobjack, on advice from the organization’s attorney, reportedly fears a costly lawsuit and told state leaders that “addressing this issue would end us. I will not let this issue be our demise,” WND has learned from a source within the organization requesting anonymity. Sobjack was “unavailable” for comment on this story, according to an aide. Laura Carlson, the Iowa woman leading the effort to get the NFRW to align with a very popular GOP and women’s cause – defending real women’s spaces from being infiltrated by trans faux women – says she and her allies would be willing to raise the money necessary to pay for any legal challenge. The upstart movement is pressing ahead and hoping for a convention debate on the topic.

How do these useless, pathetic cowards get into leadership positions in our party? We are sending the weakest people up to the front lines. I see this at almost every level of the GOP.



I will be getting involved locally. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) September 5, 2023

That's the spirit. If we are sick of these organizations not accurately reflecting the true feelings of actual Republicans, it's time to get involved.

We are in trouble as women, when women won't stand up for women — Futurist (@americasgreat) September 5, 2023

We are a mess and the wont stand up for anything anymore.. thats why we are losing — Jeremy Specials (@JeremySpecials) September 5, 2023

This is so disheartening. Where are the fighters, the brave! — Just Katie (@Just_Katie1961) September 5, 2023

Where are the women with brass ovaries? — Keane (@Keanekatkeane) September 6, 2023

This is disheartening. I'll be attending some NFRW events soon where I'll be very clear on why this is unacceptable.



'Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.'



Matthew 7:15 https://t.co/uJmPX4xj41 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 5, 2023

Riley is on the scene, now. She will not allow them to cower.

What a mess. Plenty of lawyers will step up to defend NFRW from this theoretical threat. The fact that they’d rather destroy NFRW themselves than risk a dispute is emblematic of a leadership crisis that has festered for years. Even beauty pageants can be women only, 9th cir says! https://t.co/tlbrYDu7HA — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 6, 2023

Now, the group knows finding legal defense will not be a problem. They are all out of excuses. It will be interesting to watch their next moves.

