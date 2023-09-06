Riley Gaines and others call out Republican Women's group for failing to affirm womanhood

Loopy Leftist touts European bans on homeschooling and Americans aren't having any of...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:13 PM on September 06, 2023
AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum

Republicans tend to mock Democrats about their inability to answer the question 'what is a woman?', however, it appears one Republican group is similarly struggling with this question.

Well, yes, standing up for what is right is often difficult and sometimes very expensive. Ask Riley Gaines, for example. Standing up for truth is always the right thing to do, and conservatives should do so no matter what the cost.

Its national leadership has rejected a proposed bylaws amendment for consideration at the organization’s upcoming biennial conference in Oklahoma City later this month. The bylaws proposal, published in full below, effectively would bar gender-confused men living as “trans women” from joining the NFRW as voting members and leaders.

But NFRW's national president, Eileen Sobjack, on advice from the organization’s attorney, reportedly fears a costly lawsuit and told state leaders that “addressing this issue would end us. I will not let this issue be our demise,” WND has learned from a source within the organization requesting anonymity. Sobjack was “unavailable” for comment on this story, according to an aide.

Laura Carlson, the Iowa woman leading the effort to get the NFRW to align with a very popular GOP and women’s cause – defending real women’s spaces from being infiltrated by trans faux women – says she and her allies would be willing to raise the money necessary to pay for any legal challenge. The upstart movement is pressing ahead and hoping for a convention debate on the topic.

That's the spirit. If we are sick of these organizations not accurately reflecting the true feelings of actual Republicans, it's time to get involved.

Riley is on the scene, now. She will not allow them to cower.

Now, the group knows finding legal defense will not be a problem. They are all out of excuses. It will be interesting to watch their next moves.

