Loopy Leftist touts European bans on homeschooling and Americans aren't having any of it

Americans take pride in not having to listen to anything Europeans say because we won the war. That fact, however, does not keep Europeans from doing their very best to tell us what to do. In today's episode, one of their messengers would like us to know homeschooling is illegal in many parts of Europe. Well, that sounds awful.

I want Americans to know that it’s illegal or functionally illegal in loads of European countries and not even just particularly social democratic ones.



It’s not radical ban cultish freaks from depriving their children of normal socialization https://t.co/P6EHYllujD — Julia 🤝 (@REMARKSIST) September 5, 2023

Normal socialization like trying to convince boys they are really girls or forcing masks on their faces? How would they recover from missing those experiences?

That is a terrible take and one you should reconsider. I worked with high school students from both the public and homeschool sectors within a community college and students who were homeschooled were by far more intelligent academically and socially. — WakeUpYO (@LauraDibble2) September 5, 2023

Imagine that!

At least you recognize it as radical. Kids are their parents', first and foremost. It's not up to you to make decisions for them. There are ways of reporting abuse if you suspect it, but even public school can be quite abusive too and fail expensively at its intended purpose. — Mike F. Pearson (@mfpears) September 5, 2023

They think you should be able to kill your child but don’t you dare try to raise it https://t.co/2P2LaNGbkT — Joshua Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) September 6, 2023

Homeschooling is legal (sometimes with a few restrictions) in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. https://t.co/F1CX876LvN — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) September 6, 2023

Ok, but other than that! Please don't let your facts interfere with her rhetoric. Thanks.

If my children were enrolled in the local public school they would have spent the vast majority of their school experience on zoom or in a mask. They would be in a classroom where less than 7% of the children can read or do math on grade level. I would enroll them in that… https://t.co/bhklQn45ku — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 6, 2023

Sorry, that is the coveted socialization your children can absolutely not miss out on.

Feeling grateful to be an American reading that tweet 😌 https://t.co/b63Bn7IYJ7 — nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) September 6, 2023

european countries are also nightmares for other fundamental liberties so i'm not surprised



but op is right: banning stuff is *not* radical, it's the american conception of liberty that's radical, And That's Good https://t.co/nfKkx9epQN — N. Bourbaki, Dr Chad Latino (@d08890) September 6, 2023

America is a radical experiment by people who refused to comply. Why stop now?

Lmao tell Americans why we should want to do it in 10 words or less ("It's illegal or functionally illegal in Europe") https://t.co/NjzBqdtV0V — Sour Patch Lyds 🌺🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) September 6, 2023

We are a rebellious lot.

I'm far more concerned about the state mandating government schooling for all children than a few children ending up "weird" because they were homeschooled. https://t.co/OUn1nOLD8B — AConcernedParent (@AConcernedPare2) September 6, 2023

At the end of the day, weird is infinitely better than compliant.

