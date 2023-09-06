Loopy Leftist touts European bans on homeschooling and Americans aren't having any of it

Washington Post Columnist Rage Quits Hunter Biden Interview
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:15 PM on September 06, 2023
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Americans take pride in not having to listen to anything Europeans say because we won the war. That fact, however, does not keep Europeans from doing their very best to tell us what to do. In today's episode, one of their messengers would like us to know homeschooling is illegal in many parts of Europe. Well, that sounds awful.

Normal socialization like trying to convince boys they are really girls or forcing masks on their faces? How would they recover from missing those experiences?

Imagine that!

Sorry, that is the coveted socialization your children can absolutely not miss out on.

America is a radical experiment by people who refused to comply. Why stop now?

We are a rebellious lot.

At the end of the day, weird is infinitely better than compliant. 

