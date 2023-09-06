Georgia Prosecutor plays an 'UNO REVERSE' and slaps RICO charges on 61 Leftist ANTIFA militants

In a bit of 'turnabout is fair play', Republican Attorney General Chris Carr has announced indictments for 61 Antifa alleged criminals utilizing the same RICO statues used against Trump and his co-defendants. Many Republicans have warned this must be the way to fight back against the Left. Ron DeSantis removed 2 Soros funded Prosecutors while Greg Abbott bussed migrants to liberal blue cities.

FINALLY!!



Georgia's Republican Attorney General Chris Carr is giving Fani Willis and the radical revolutionaries a taste of their own RICO medicine.



Carr has indicted 61 Antifa criminals and militant anarchists—who used domestic terrorism violence to try and stop a $90 million… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 6, 2023

It’s great that Antifa are being given the RICO treatment in Georgia.



If other Republican DAs do the same in other states then there is hope.



But this won’t do anything about the Republicans in Congress who continue to fund Biden’s tyranny.



We need an answer for that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 6, 2023

Good. Small win. But we need MORE! https://t.co/O6OCcxtEcF — Genevieve (@GenevieveBayer) September 6, 2023

Glad to see @Georgia_AG Carr taking action. It may be all he can do, but SOMETHING is surely better than nothing so thank you Mr. Attorney General! https://t.co/ayPBpjmGTM — Jonathan Thornton (@realjonathanT) September 6, 2023

Absolutely! It may feel like small wins, but it is better than no wins at all. This nonsense won't stop until the Left is made to feel some of the consequences.

Eye for an eye is the only way forward.



The new golden rule:



Treat others like they treat you — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 6, 2023

The only way to deal with Leftists.

Yes, but you have to go after people they actually care about. The Democrat power players don't care about Antifa henchmen. — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) September 6, 2023

This is very true, but one step at a time.

More of this. Antifa are the domestic terrorists. RICO charges will expose the democrats https://t.co/r580lk9PCT — Z (@insatiablevine) September 6, 2023

To succeed in the political arena, Republicans should leverage all available legal means to prevent the rise of corrupt politicians who threaten our nation. Winning the next election hinges on effectively deploying your available resources to demonstrate a genuine commitment to… https://t.co/jf5PpGzQ8I — Gianni (@giannipov) September 6, 2023

All Patriot AG's need to get this kind of courage. We have more AGs in the union than the corrupt left. Let's fight back! https://t.co/JpgvWMLGIJ — RestoreAmerica (@Freedom7Restore) September 6, 2023

I Hope and Pray more Republican Attorney Generals step forward and do what’s right!

Thank you AG Chris Carr!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/WfdiODkSEU — Kat1776 (@Kat17763) September 6, 2023

Republicans must use all available levers of power to try and push back. Absolutely, more of this.

