Good question! DeSantis wonders why corporate media is so incurious about Maui catastrophe

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on September 04, 2023

Yesterday, corporate media followed Ron DeSantis around sites hit hard by 'Hurricane Idalia' asking a variety of questions. One of them was about the federal government's negligent handling of Maui in the wake of devastating fires. DeSantis took the opportunity to let his real feelings be known.

Isn't it strange how the media was in Florida to detail every minute of DeSantis' preparation for the hurricane, and then after, to showcase every step he took, yet we have no idea why warnings beforehand and relief response afterwards in Maui, has been a huge mess?

Too many leaders are staying too quiet.

Report: Racists tried to vilify a school for hosting a playdate specifically excluding white kids
Brett T.

Local and state elections often effect your life way more than federal elections. This is why it is so important for people to pay attention to every single election. 

Republicans have no choice but to be exceptional. If they are not, the corporate media will roast them.

That's an excellent way to characterize this cover up.

Inept Democrats daily cause more damage to the United States. Whole books could and will be written about it.

