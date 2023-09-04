Good question! DeSantis wonders why corporate media is so incurious about Maui catastrophe

Yesterday, corporate media followed Ron DeSantis around sites hit hard by 'Hurricane Idalia' asking a variety of questions. One of them was about the federal government's negligent handling of Maui in the wake of devastating fires. DeSantis took the opportunity to let his real feelings be known.

MUST WATCH: @RonDeSantis rips the federal government and corporate media over the “total catastrophe” in Maui.



“It’s interesting how incurious our corporate media is about what happened in Maui. I don’t see them interviewing parents who can’t find their kids." pic.twitter.com/2FG81tHten — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 3, 2023

Isn't it strange how the media was in Florida to detail every minute of DeSantis' preparation for the hurricane, and then after, to showcase every step he took, yet we have no idea why warnings beforehand and relief response afterwards in Maui, has been a huge mess?

Completely True - Stay vocal governor — walking on the moon (@Passow_mcm) September 3, 2023

Too many leaders are staying too quiet.

Florida leadership shows you just how important local elections are with the “bottom up” disaster response: Rely first on local and state resources and preparation. The federal government is there to just reimburse victims aka give them their federal taxes back. https://t.co/gbarvJRaBK — Florida Woman (@CarneyMichael5) September 3, 2023

Local and state elections often effect your life way more than federal elections. This is why it is so important for people to pay attention to every single election.

Awesome leadership from @GovRonDeSantis ! Media needs to stop defending Biden. https://t.co/qpeNbROq7T — Diana L. Taub , SWBRO VP & Precinct Committeewoman (@DianaLTaub) September 4, 2023

A governor totally on top of his brief. How he goes from the general to the specific, regional to local is brilliant to watch. Oh, and neatly fillets the opo too 😊 https://t.co/XPiJNnd4JO — Niall Clarke (@nialljclarke) September 3, 2023

Republicans have no choice but to be exceptional. If they are not, the corporate media will roast them.

Yeah, what's going on with that? Somebody the corporate media and the Democrats are beholden to must have something to hide there. It's the Jeffrey Epstein of national disasters. https://t.co/o0FZVPkvJD — Luigi Warren (@luigi_warren) September 3, 2023

That's an excellent way to characterize this cover up.

DeSantis is right. The national media isn't all that interested in the #MauiFires. There are no White people or Republicans to blame. https://t.co/idAsHJvZku — BP (@BP4Politics) September 3, 2023

Can we imagine how corporate media would have reacted if Hawaii was a red state or if a Republican was in the White House. Children are still missing! https://t.co/7ZpL3qcnZM — PolisKC (@PolisKc) September 4, 2023

Yep. There is a serious cover-up in progress concerning the tragedy in Hawaii, which was made ten times worse by inept Democrats. https://t.co/Wq5syZX5Ep — CantSilenceBusbee (@CantSilenceBus) September 4, 2023

Inept Democrats daily cause more damage to the United States. Whole books could and will be written about it.

