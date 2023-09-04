CNBC's 10 worst states list is an eyerolling left wing checklist
Roseanne Barr reminds Rob Reiner 'free and fair' means voters pick (not just him and his friends)

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:29 PM on September 04, 2023

Even though it is a national holiday, it is a day that ends in -y and therefore is a new day for Roseanne Barr to own Rob Reiner online. This time, it is about free and fair elections.

I'm shocked even if Democrats succeed in convicting a beloved Republican figure with these nonsense charges, Republicans will still stick beside him. Shocked, I tell you.

What a concept!

One would think. The problem with this line of thinking is Rob does not care about free and fair elections. He cares about you choosing who he wants you to pick.

FuzzyChimp

There isn't any danger in Roseanne going silent any time soon. She will always put in her two cents and good for her.

Ok, that does make it even funnier.

SHHHHH! Lefties can't take truth. It hurts their tiny little brains.

We are all for Rob dunking his head in a bucket of water, even if it just keeps him quiet for a few minutes.

Tags: ELECTION GOP ROB REINER ROSEANNE BARR TRUMP

