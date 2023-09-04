Roseanne Barr reminds Rob Reiner 'free and fair' means voters pick (not just him and his friends)

Even though it is a national holiday, it is a day that ends in -y and therefore is a new day for Roseanne Barr to own Rob Reiner online. This time, it is about free and fair elections.

Let this sink in. Republicans say that even if Trump is a Convicted Felon who attempted to destroy American Democracy, they will still vote for him. We will only survive if he, and the corrupt party he leads, is decisively defeated in 2024. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 4, 2023

I'm shocked even if Democrats succeed in convicting a beloved Republican figure with these nonsense charges, Republicans will still stick beside him. Shocked, I tell you.

What a crazy idea, you mean beat him in a fair and general election that would require good ideas and debate (and not so obvious corruption)??? Lol,

Good luck dems. We know why you’re cheating and lying and indicting and false flagging. It’s your only hope. But keep telling us we… — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) September 4, 2023

What a concept!

He absolutely doesn’t want the potus to be who the majority wants at any cost ! Isn’t that that opposite of saving the democracy? — Clara Jones (@debbieformola) September 4, 2023

One would think. The problem with this line of thinking is Rob does not care about free and fair elections. He cares about you choosing who he wants you to pick.

Roseanne, so glad you are on the right side. — Ruth Ann (@Ann92806986Ann) September 4, 2023

Spot on Roseanne!! You can see through what they’re doing 👀 — Jinky A (@jinxmeistr) September 4, 2023

Just when I thought I couldn't love you more, @therealroseanne! Keep fighting the good fight! <3 — Gail Gawlak (@GawlakGail) September 4, 2023

There isn't any danger in Roseanne going silent any time soon. She will always put in her two cents and good for her.

Love Roseanne first thing in the morning ☕️ slaying it as always. Meathead has severe TDS… wonder why? How does Trump trigger these ppl? The only threat to our democracy is ppl like him supporting a useless tool that’s killing the American way of life. https://t.co/rZlpFfVALQ — Carlee (@calln4me) September 4, 2023

Thank you Roseanne for fighting against corruption and calling for truth! Love you ❤️ https://t.co/ikQK6j2HZ8 — Barbara Smith (@twich54) September 4, 2023

Yep ... and he should read his history .. America is NOT a democracy.. we r a Republic!! https://t.co/M3yQvUABql — Ann Dee Giraffe (@GiraffeDee) September 4, 2023

Try to read this and hear it in her voice insulting meathead in your head.. 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 https://t.co/wA8zGnmxKZ — ULTRA ThermoNuclear MAGA🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@Architct15) September 4, 2023

Ok, that does make it even funnier.

Rob,

Ted Kennedy killed a woman and was re-elected over and over and over again to the Senate for nearly a half a century.

Spent his time sexually harassing women all through his tenure.

Get over yourself. https://t.co/64we1LOZFW — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) September 4, 2023

SHHHHH! Lefties can't take truth. It hurts their tiny little brains.

You need to submerge your head in water; your intellect requires an overhaul.

Democrats accept contributions from Big Pharma, the military industrial complex, and Wall Street.

Trump did not even try to undermine America's freedom; it was globalists like your bosses who did.

You… https://t.co/GPSfZQgVgC — MULAN (@StormResilient) September 4, 2023

We are all for Rob dunking his head in a bucket of water, even if it just keeps him quiet for a few minutes.

