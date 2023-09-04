Elon Musk is facing a parent's nightmare and it explains why he rightfully hates WOKE

Perhaps, we are getting more insight into why Elon Musk is such a huge proponent of free speech and has such a distaste for gender identity freaks trying to mutilate kids.

NEW: Elon Musk says he blames his daughters ultra left-leaning Los Angeles school for brainwashing her into becoming a ‘communist’ transgender that hates him for being rich.



What has LA come to? This is sickening!



This is every parents WORST nightmare! pic.twitter.com/LRyTq9fLwt — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) September 1, 2023

The X chief, who also owns firms such as Tesla and SpaceX, believes Vivian Jenna Wilson - his 19-year-old child - has been heavily influenced by the Californian school she attends. Wilson attends Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, which Musk claims offers its students the "woke mind virus". Musk purchasing X is a move that also ties into his desire to combat wokeness within society. That's according to Walter Isaacson's new biography Elon Musk, published in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Within its pages, Isaacson recounts interviews with Musk including how his relationship with Wilson had deteriorated over the years. He said he felt "generally sanguine" about Wilson's decision to transition in 2022, but says she "became a fervent Marxist and broke off all relations with him". Back then Wilson was granted a petition to change gender and name, with the hope being to eliminate any ties to Musk.

1/3 Not surprising at all. US universities are full of marxist academic agents graduated from the Castro-Communist Universities in Cuba (whose teachers were previously sent to study in the USSR). Just google "California University Cuba" to see years of collaboration and names https://t.co/NqkI0pqjzZ — La Traductora (@La_Traductora_) September 2, 2023

Simple: Do not give her cash and write her out of will.



Do what Aaron Spelling did to Tori. Her life really sucks now. https://t.co/zKrdmUyYl4 — seaside folley 🇮🇱🏴‍☠️🇺🇸⛵🏝🏌️‍♂️(I-FL) (@dwbnseaside) September 1, 2023

Doesn’t his daughter know her Dad has provided many people and many families a better life due to his efforts and his companies. Wow has she been brainwashed! Our public schools have become dangerous! https://t.co/7p7RbDCwOJ — Daddyyoyos (@gaenzle_r) September 1, 2023

The public schools have become dangerous in America! https://t.co/7p7RbDCwOJ — Daddyyoyos (@gaenzle_r) September 1, 2023

This is why School Board elections matter and sending your child to trade school after high school is not a terrible idea.

As a father facing a similar nightmare, let me say that I am sure that the school played a part but there is no doubt that the trans cult have completely taken over all of our public institutions and everywhere our kids go they are exposed to these trans lies. https://t.co/RuW80fFaT6 — R107 Fan (@AMJacob127535) September 1, 2023

Yup I agree, why I moved from there when my daughter started Jr High. Horrible education https://t.co/v3659BeDph — 🏖Latina Americana🌴🐾 (@Becca_Californi) September 2, 2023

Sad very sad, this is why parents need to continue the fights against these pedophile's in our government... https://t.co/upTkYMCJon — FDNY343 (@FDNY3431) September 1, 2023

Bet she luvs that rich money she despises so much https://t.co/w1prdXT8e0 — kristy (@Citymomma79) September 1, 2023

Hopefully, Elon has cut off all the money since she hates him so much. That would be quite the wake up call.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











