Elon Musk is facing a parent's nightmare and it explains why he rightfully hates WOKE

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:13 PM on September 04, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Perhaps, we are getting more insight into why Elon Musk is such a huge proponent of free speech and has such a distaste for gender identity freaks trying to mutilate kids.

The X chief, who also owns firms such as Tesla and SpaceX, believes Vivian Jenna Wilson - his 19-year-old child - has been heavily influenced by the Californian school she attends.

Wilson attends Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, which Musk claims offers its students the "woke mind virus".

Musk purchasing X is a move that also ties into his desire to combat wokeness within society.

That's according to Walter Isaacson's new biography Elon Musk, published in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Within its pages, Isaacson recounts interviews with Musk including how his relationship with Wilson had deteriorated over the years.

He said he felt "generally sanguine" about Wilson's decision to transition in 2022, but says she "became a fervent Marxist and broke off all relations with him".

Back then Wilson was granted a petition to change gender and name, with the hope being to eliminate any ties to Musk.

This is why School Board elections matter and sending your child to trade school after high school is not a terrible idea.

Hopefully, Elon has cut off all the money since she hates him so much. That would be quite the wake up call. 

Tags: COMMUNIST ELON MUSK PUBLIC SCHOOL TRANS TRANSGENDER

