YAAAS! You KNOW it's over for Branch Covidians when even CNN is pushing...
Comedian takes Brian Krassenstein APART for CHEERING about Proud Boys' RIDICULOUS jail sen...
Atheist DROPS anti-woman, trans-author blaming 'Christians' for pushback on HIS book and I...
Bill Maher gets BRUTALLY honest about liberalism FAILING Black Americans on Joe Rogan...
PLOT TWIST: Newest group of Florida Nazis are BIG Joe Biden fans annnd...
OOPSIE! Techno Fog shows Fani Willis is GUILTY of the same conduct she's...
So many vacations, so LITTLE time! Biden's excuse for NOT visiting East Palestine,...
Oh honey, NO! Community Notes WRECKS Nina Turner for race-baiting over T'Kiya Young's...
MSNBC panel says Joe Biden is decent in ways the GOP 'could never...
Rebekah Jones offers counseling to teenager ATTACKED by Ron DeSantis
Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate...
CNN analyst Adam Kinzinger TORCHES Ron DeSantis for not meeting with President Biden
Dr. Jill and President Joe Biden meet with survivors of Hurricane Idalia
Let's talk about January 6 sentencing

If you're confused why 'Truth Social' is trending on Twitter .... here's a round up of why

justmindy  |  12:57 PM on September 03, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

When Twitter of old became a Leftist controlled cesspool of censorship, Donald Trump set out to create a social media site free of suppression. 'Truth Social' was born out of that desire. Then, along came Elon and once again, Twitter (X) became the free speech beacon and conservatives flooded back to the platform. This and other developments have caused problems for 'Truth Social', allegedly. Now, it's being revealed a consequential deadline is on the horizon for the embattled platform.

Now, almost two years later, the deal faces what could be a catastrophic threat. With the merger stalled for months, Digital World is fast approaching a Sept. 8 deadline for the merger to close and has scheduled a shareholder meeting for Tuesday in hopes of getting enough votes to extend the deadline another year.

If the vote fails, Digital World will be required by law to liquidate and return $300 million to its shareholders, leaving Trump’s company with nothing from the transaction.

For Digital World, it would signal the ultimate financial fall from grace for a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that turned its proximity to the former president into what was once one of the stock market’s hottest trades. Its share price, which peaked in its first hours at $175, has since fallen to about $14.

Recommended

PLOT TWIST: Newest group of Florida Nazis are BIG Joe Biden fans annnd we can't stop laughing (watch)
Sam J.

Others see this as just the price of doing business. When you are very rich and start multiple companies, some of them are bound to fail, while others thrive. This was just another investment to Trump.

Former President Donald Trump has had big dreams of being a media mogul in addition to presidential candidate.

But the path has been filled with potholes and faces a big moment of truth this coming week. 

Digital World Acquisition Corp.  (DWAC) , a Florida company formed to enable Trump's media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, to go public quickly, needs real help from its shareholders.

Trump Media is the holding company that owns Trump Social, which regularly posts the former president's comments

Digital World raised its $300 million in October 2021, selling shares at $10 each. The shares briefly shot up to $175. But Digital World still hasn't been able to close the deal in large part because of objections from the Securities & Exchange Commission, and the shares have slid below $20. 

On Friday, the shares closed at $16.51, up 9 cents. They finished August down 2.7%. They're up 31.5% for the third quarter but only 10.01% on the year.

Now Digital World is asking its shareholders to vote Tuesday to extend the deadline for up to another year — or Digital World will liquidate. Digital World must win 65% of shares for the extension to pass, according to SEC rules.

It is frustrating to try and figure out what is accurate and what is simply reporters wallowing in their dislike of Trump. One thing is for sure ... never count Trump out. He knows how to make lemonade from some really sour lemons. This is one to watch for further developments. There does appear to be a big deadline looming on September 8. Things change, however, and there very well may be further extensions and delays. It will be interesting to watch the twists and turns.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BANKRUPTCY TRUMP TRUTH TWITTER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PLOT TWIST: Newest group of Florida Nazis are BIG Joe Biden fans annnd we can't stop laughing (watch)
Sam J.
Comedian takes Brian Krassenstein APART for CHEERING about Proud Boys' RIDICULOUS jail sentences
Sam J.
YAAAS! You KNOW it's over for Branch Covidians when even CNN is pushing back on Fauci - watch THIS
Sam J.
Bill Maher gets BRUTALLY honest about liberalism FAILING Black Americans on Joe Rogan and DAMN (watch)
Sam J.
OOPSIE! Techno Fog shows Fani Willis is GUILTY of the same conduct she's charged GA defendants with
Sam J.
Oh honey, NO! Community Notes WRECKS Nina Turner for race-baiting over T'Kiya Young's death
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
PLOT TWIST: Newest group of Florida Nazis are BIG Joe Biden fans annnd we can't stop laughing (watch) Sam J.