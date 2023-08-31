DeSantis takes win in 'National Young Republican's' poll with Trump finishing a razor thin second

In juicy news from the young Republican front, the 'Young Republicans' hosted a national convention last week in Texas. At the convention, they conducted a straw poll because obviously, there is a big primary election coming up. Of course, candidates were anxious to know what young voters are thinking and they released the results today. It was neck and neck, to be sure. Ron DeSantis squeaked out a win with 36.6% and Donald Trump took second place with 35.4%. What a contest! The next closest candidate was Vivek Ramaswamy with 9.1% firming up the conventional view this is a two man race, in reality.

Straw Poll Results Are In! 🗳️ YRs across the country participated in a straw poll at YRNC Dallas. And it's clear that YRs are divided between two contenders. Ron DeSantis comes in with 36.6% of the support, closely followed by Donald Trump at 35.4%.

#republicanprimary pic.twitter.com/youyF3Uggg — The Young Republicans (@yrnf) August 31, 2023

Clearly, younger Republicans seem ready to move on and perhaps see DeSantis' youth as a plus over the close to eighty year old Trump.

Wow! At a national convention of Millennial & GenZ Republicans, who are tuned in to the political world.



And this poll was taken BEFORE @RonDesantis' winning debate performance AND his phenomenal response to Hurricane Idalia. 👀🔥 https://t.co/LZ712w9tDb — MarybethinFlorida 🇺🇸🐊We Are SW Florida (@marybeth5025) August 31, 2023

Heh! We can all agree it's ok to have a little fun with it.

Lmao. Totally disconnected from the party's actual voters. This is not a tenuous position in the long term.



President Trump is the Republican Party. https://t.co/GT8FUTxrDS — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 🗽🍊 (@GavinWax) August 31, 2023

Gavin Wax, President of the New York chapter, was not happy with the results and took to Twitter to share his opinion about the results.

Trump is about to have a change of heart & participate the next GOP debate. https://t.co/CW3mnpPTtQ — Cultist Ls 🇺🇸🐊 (@LoomerLs) August 31, 2023

The party would be happy to see Trump participate in the next debate. Those in charge of TV ratings would similarly appreciate it.

9.1% of those young republicans haven't done research into Vivek. that number is way too high https://t.co/N94slMflsK — Beth Mushin (@beth_mushin) August 31, 2023

That’s it! Trump should drop out and endorse DeSantis and all his PAC money needs to be transferred over to Ron.



(This is how it works, right?) https://t.co/QxzwGIlOeG — Paul Prosise (@PaulProsise) August 31, 2023

This proves how out of touch the entire YRNF is. We PROUDLY endorse Donald J. Trump for President! 🇺🇸



RINOs will weep!#Trump2024 https://t.co/wd6idyO3DR pic.twitter.com/sR2Pwe9z8b — Washington, D.C. Young Republicans (@WashingtonDCYRs) August 31, 2023

Apparently, the DC and New York chapters aren't happy with the results.

Nice to see so many young adults have their heads on straight and can tell a substantive candidate with a great resume of conservative leadership over one that failed us badly. https://t.co/mRFvAMzDr5 — Lulu Addict 🐊 (@LuluAddict) August 31, 2023

Soooooo......it is a two man race after all! https://t.co/iLXSptm3IC — Grouchy Old Lady (@oldladysagrouch) August 31, 2023

As you can see, opinions on Twitter ranged from elation to anger to distrust of the poll. One thing the poll did bear out is the great majority of voters are considering either Trump or DeSantis. May the best man win, or woman if Nikki Haley can start to show an uptick in the polls.

