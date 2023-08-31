Biden says government's 'gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money'...
Oliver Anthony Tells Joe Rogan How He Found God

DeSantis takes win in 'National Young Republican's' poll with Trump finishing a razor thin second

justmindy  |  2:35 PM on August 31, 2023
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

In juicy news from the young Republican front, the 'Young Republicans' hosted a national convention last week in Texas. At the convention, they conducted a straw poll because obviously, there is a big primary election coming up. Of course, candidates were anxious to know what young voters are thinking and they released the results today. It was neck and neck, to be sure. Ron DeSantis squeaked out a win with 36.6% and Donald Trump took second place with 35.4%. What a contest! The next closest candidate was Vivek Ramaswamy with 9.1% firming up the conventional view this is a two man race, in reality. 

Clearly, younger Republicans seem ready to move on and perhaps see DeSantis' youth as a plus over the close to eighty year old Trump.

Heh! We can all agree it's ok to have a little fun with it.

Gavin Wax, President of the New York chapter, was not happy with the results and took to Twitter to share his opinion about the results.

The party would be happy to see Trump participate in the next debate. Those in charge of TV ratings would similarly appreciate it.

Apparently, the DC and New York chapters aren't happy with the results.

As you can see, opinions on Twitter ranged from elation to anger to distrust of the poll. One thing the poll did bear out is the great majority of voters are considering either Trump or DeSantis. May the best man win, or woman if Nikki Haley can start to show an uptick in the polls.

