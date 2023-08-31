Former President Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin 'secretly removed' suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ youth
Parents reminded that they do not own their children, who are people, not...
KJP: Biden Has 'Done More to Secure the Border...Than Anybody Else'
Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann
Biden says government's 'gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money'...
I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!
Eric Swalwell who's been SIGNIFICANTLY owned for his gun post owned AGAIN for...
DeSantis takes win in 'National Young Republican's' poll with Trump finishing a razor...
Mitch McConnell Freezes Up a Second Time
L.A. officials want Texas criminally charged for sending illegals to their 'sanctuary city...
Ouch-ville, population THIS guy: David Hogg FACT-NUKED for exploiting UNC shooting in lame...
Gold star dad goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden, holds NOTHING back and it's...
WaPo takes a look at Biden stories 'that cannot be verified' (guess what...

So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC' reportedly switching allegiances

justmindy  |  6:24 PM on August 31, 2023
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Today, there were many breathless headlines about a Super PAC formerly supporting Ron DeSantis shifting its support to Donald Trump. The reasons given were DeSantis' shaky launch on Twitter Spaces and other campaign errors. It certainly sounded like really bad news for Team DeSantis who will need all the money they can get to fight the primary.

A super PAC set up to back Ron DeSantis with $50 million is closing as donors backed out - while its founder said the Florida governor's campaign was guilty of 'rookie s**t' mistakes and he will now back Donald Trump.

John Thomas, a Republican strategist known as the 'Billy the Kid of Political Battles' set up 'Ron to the Rescue' in November and had secured financial commitments from mega-wealthy donors.

But he said the donors began having second thoughts after the botched DeSantis campaign launch on Twitter Spaces in May.

Recommended

Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann
Doug P.

Pretty discouraging news for the DeSantis camp for sure ... or is it? Rob Pyers, tech genius and campaign data savant, dug into the PAC's financial data and found some interesting information.

So apparently this 'mega' PAC had raised a bit over $1500 and they already spent it without donating to ANY candidate.

Christina Pushaw and Bryan Griffin, both part of DeSantis' campaign communications staff, both confirmed Pyers reporting.

Apparently, some people associated with the PAC had previous fraud allegations when they allegedly did not supply masks as contracted during the pandemic.

Sigh. This seems like many layers. In any case, this story seems like a big nothing burger. It's tempting to jump on a story supporting your particular preferences. This is just another reminder to check the backstory before sharing.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!






Tags: FRAUD PAC TRUMP DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann
Doug P.
Parents reminded that they do not own their children, who are people, not things
Brett T.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin 'secretly removed' suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ youth
Brett T.
I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell who's been SIGNIFICANTLY owned for his gun post owned AGAIN for saying he's NOT being owned
Sam J.
Former President Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann Doug P.