LOL! Jesse Kelly offers tips to improve your Twitter experience and it's LITERALLY brilliant

Jesse Kelly, Host and Author, is often the purveyor of very good advice. Today, he offered some that will greatly enhance the Twitter experience.
PRO TIP: pic.twitter.com/RjMPAVO0RW— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 30, 2023
Jesse suggested some words to mute from your Twitter timeline. The words and phrases included 'are you saying', 'so, are you saying' and frequent Twitchy topic 'Dylan Mulvaney'. We extend our apologies to Jesse if we are part of the reason he is sick of Dylan. HEH!
August 30, 2023
There is always one in the crowd.
Good tip. Literally.— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 30, 2023
Phenomenal idea— Bill Anham 🐊 (@AnhamBill) August 30, 2023
I’m muting “honest question”.— Sharon Lavery (@lavery27) August 30, 2023
Click fishers
When someone says, 'honest question', it very often means they are looking to pick a fight.
No literally? Lol— BowTiedKong (@BowTiedKong) August 30, 2023
“I speak for” is also essential.— TryloTheCreator (@TryloTheCreator) August 30, 2023
Let's be honest and to be clear would be good additions— Ralph Mendoza, EA (@CryptoTaxesGuy) August 30, 2023
This is turning out to be quite the educational Twitter thread.
Pro tip. pic.twitter.com/wXF2kN7N2b— Hotep Davei 𝕏 (@Davei_Boi) August 30, 2023
Even more good ideas.
So what your saying is that you are literally hitler?— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) August 30, 2023
Obviously.
So what you’re saying is you hate Dylan Mulvaney because he is a strong independent trans woman? Yikes! Let’s unpack this, folks. Full stop!— Derek Schwartz (@derek_mafs) August 30, 2023
Clearly that is what he is saying. LOL
So you just muted all your trollls.— Caballero 🏹 (@HughAkston0) August 30, 2023
Hmm, there’s a pattern in here somewhere.— sonnymccurry (@sonnymccurry) August 30, 2023
Yes. The pattern is it's the things the worst people on Twitter often say.
This is the way https://t.co/WiiyAMrfzq— Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) August 30, 2023
Love this, taking notes.— Amanda Kennerly (@MandyintheWest) August 30, 2023
For a start, "Hillary Clinton".
And how do I block that BidenBot? 🙉 https://t.co/FlxOfNfn5I
I would add 'my guy' & 'my dude', 'you do you' etc https://t.co/0t5rCzWxSt— Cavalcanti (@Baskerville_13) August 30, 2023
Also, good tips, my dude. You do you, when it comes to your twitter account, but my guy, this list is literally, genius.
