LOL! Jesse Kelly offers tips to improve your Twitter experience and it's LITERALLY brilliant

Jesse Kelly, Host and Author, is often the purveyor of very good advice. Today, he offered some that will greatly enhance the Twitter experience.

Jesse suggested some words to mute from your Twitter timeline. The words and phrases included 'are you saying', 'so, are you saying' and frequent Twitchy topic 'Dylan Mulvaney'. We extend our apologies to Jesse if we are part of the reason he is sick of Dylan. HEH!

There is always one in the crowd.

Good tip. Literally. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 30, 2023

Phenomenal idea — Bill Anham 🐊 (@AnhamBill) August 30, 2023

I’m muting “honest question”.

Click fishers — Sharon Lavery (@lavery27) August 30, 2023

When someone says, 'honest question', it very often means they are looking to pick a fight.

No literally? Lol — BowTiedKong (@BowTiedKong) August 30, 2023

“I speak for” is also essential. — TryloTheCreator (@TryloTheCreator) August 30, 2023

Let's be honest and to be clear would be good additions — Ralph Mendoza, EA (@CryptoTaxesGuy) August 30, 2023

This is turning out to be quite the educational Twitter thread.

Even more good ideas.

So what your saying is that you are literally hitler? — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) August 30, 2023

Obviously.

So what you’re saying is you hate Dylan Mulvaney because he is a strong independent trans woman? Yikes! Let’s unpack this, folks. Full stop! — Derek Schwartz (@derek_mafs) August 30, 2023

Clearly that is what he is saying. LOL





So you just muted all your trollls. — Caballero 🏹 (@HughAkston0) August 30, 2023

Hmm, there’s a pattern in here somewhere. — sonnymccurry (@sonnymccurry) August 30, 2023

Yes. The pattern is it's the things the worst people on Twitter often say.

This is the way https://t.co/WiiyAMrfzq — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) August 30, 2023

Love this, taking notes.

For a start, "Hillary Clinton".

And how do I block that BidenBot? 🙉 https://t.co/FlxOfNfn5I — Amanda Kennerly (@MandyintheWest) August 30, 2023

I would add 'my guy' & 'my dude', 'you do you' etc https://t.co/0t5rCzWxSt — Cavalcanti (@Baskerville_13) August 30, 2023

Also, good tips, my dude. You do you, when it comes to your twitter account, but my guy, this list is literally, genius.

